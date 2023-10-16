Bengal vs Maharashtra Match Prediction BEN 55 % Chance of Winning MAH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.235 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal will take on Maharashtra in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Bengal vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

Bengal finished as the table toppers of the Elite Group E last season. They played six games out of which they won four, lost one while their other game had to be abandoned. They got 18 points in 6 matches with a positive net run rate of about 2.043. They qualified for the knockouts but their journey ended when Himachal Pradesh won the last ball thriller in the 3rd quarter-final match. Bengal did a brilliant job by posting a 200 run total, batting first. But HP’s Akash Vasisht had other plans as the batter took his side to glory single handedly.

Maharashtra, the winners of the 2009 edition of SMAT, did not perform as per their expectations. They finished fifth in the eight team Elite Group C table with four wins and three defeats in seven games. Maharashtra got 16 points and a net run rate of +0.515 besides their name. Maharashtra’s season started on a negative note with two successive losses. Thereafter, they made a strong comeback, winning each of their next five games, barring one. However, that wasn't enough for them to go through to the next round.

Bengal's chance of winning: 55%

Maharashtra’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bengal vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed had a fantastic 2022 SMAT season. He scored 207 runs in 5 innings for Bengal at an average of 69.00. Last time when the sides met, Ahmed played an unbeaten 60 run knock off 44 balls. We anticipate a similar performance from him in the upcoming game too. Bet on Shahbaz Ahmed to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Rahul Tripathi, the 32-year-old batsman hailing from Ranchi hammered 166 runs last season at an average of 27.66 and at a strike rate of 143.10. The SRH player boasts an average of 26.20 in the format. Therefore, we anticipate him to score over 26.5 runs against Bengal in the game.

Bengal vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

The ISBS pitch is renowned for being among India's top batting surfaces, providing good bounce and carry that favours batsmen. Nonetheless, it often offers some assistance to the faster bowlers. In the 65 T20 matches played at this venue, 27 have resulted in victories for the team batting first, while 34 have gone in favour of the team chasing. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 168 runs. Consequently, we recommend that the team captain who wins the toss opts to field first in this match.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Monday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 51% humidity, 6% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. The weather forecast for Monday in Mohali predicts clear skies.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kazi Saifi, Sudip Gharami, Sayan Mondal, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Pradipta Pramanik, Abhishek Das, Koushik Ghosh, Akash Ghatak, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Ankit Mishra, Ishan Porel, Pritam Chakraborty, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Karan Lal, Sumanta Gupta, Suvankar Bal, Durgesh Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Ravikant Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhimanyu Easwaran (c) Batsman Writtick Chatterjee All-rounder Karan Lal All-rounder Sudip Gharami Batsman Abishek Porel Wicket-Keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Manoj Tiwary Batter Ishan Porel Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Pradipta Pramanik Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal topped the Elite Group E table standings last season, securing victories in four out of their six games while suffering just one defeat.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne, Pawan Shah, Siddhesh Veer, Kaushal Tambe, Ashay Palkar, Nikit Dhumal, Shamshuzama Kazi, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Manoj Ingale, Pradeep Dadhe, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Naushad Shaikh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Divyang Hinganekar, Saurabh Nawale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pawan Shah Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Azim Kazi All-rounder Kaushal Tambe All-rounder Saurabh Nawale Wicket-Keeper Divyang Hinganekar All-rounder Satyajeet Bachhav All-rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Batsman Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Vicky Ostwal Bowler Shamshuzama Kazi Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

In the last season, Maharashtra managed to secure the fifth position in the Elite Group C table standings by notching four victories and enduring three defeats in their seven games.

Bengal vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head Record

These teams have faced each other on just two occasions in the past, and each side has emerged victorious once.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Bengal Won: 1 match

Maharashtra Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Bengal vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Maharashtra to score over 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Maharashtra is likely to opt for the opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi in the upcoming season. Both players possess significant experience and are anticipated to offer a solid start to Maharashtra's innings. Gaikwad and Tripathi boasted impressive averages, with Gaikwad averaging nearly 59.00 and Tripathi averaging approximately 27.66. Therefore, we suggest placing a bet on Maharashtra to surpass the 24.5-run mark before experiencing their first dismissal against Bengal in the upcoming game.

Bengal vs Maharashtra T20 Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Bengal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2 Bet Now! Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.723 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be the top batter for Bengal

In six games last season, Abhimanyu Easwaran accumulated 174 runs at an average of 34.80. He was Bengal’s second highest run-getter last season. The 28-year-old boasts an average of 38.31 in the format. We predict Abhimanyu Easwaran to be the top batter for Bengal in the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad topped the run-scoring charts for Maharashtra last season with 295 runs in five innings. He scored two centuries last season. He has been in fine form lately. While playing for the Men in Blue this year in T20Is, Gaikwad has hammered 102 runs in three games at an average of 51.00. All that said, Gaikwad is expected to be the top batter for Maharashtra in the game.

Bengal vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Pradipta Pramanik to be the top bowler for Bengal

Pradipta Pramanik, the 24-year-old bowler picked up 10 wickets in only six games for Bengal last season. Last time he stepped foot in a cricket pitch, he picked up a fifer against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy game. Bet on Pramanik to be the best bowler for Bengal in the game.

Satyajeet Bachhav to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Satyajeet Bachhav picked up 14 wickets in only seven games for Maharashtra last season at an economy of 6.30. Last time when the sides met, Bachhav picked up 2 for 34 runs in his quota of four overs. Therefore, it would be fair to anticipate that Satyajeet Bachhav will emerge as Maharashtra’s best bowler in the game.