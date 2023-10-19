Bengal vs Puducherry Match Prediction BEN 78 % Chance of Winning PON 22 % Place a bet Melbet 1.275 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.288 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal will take on Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group D match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Thursday, October 19. The match is scheduled to start from 11:00 AM IST.

Bengal vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Bengal defeated a strong Rajasthan team in their last match by 29 runs and they are expected to register a comfortable win against Puducherry in their upcoming fixture. Puducherry lost their last match against Jharkhand by four wickets.

Bengal lost their first match against Maharashtra by eight wickets but bounced back with an all-round performance in their next match. They scored 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets before restricting Deepak Hooda-led Rajasthan to 143/9.

Bengal's pace unit consisting of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Ishan Porel is top notch. The presence of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed adds up to the flair of the side. The four bowlers combined together to pick eight wickets against Rajasthan.

The potent batting unit combined with the lethal bowlers make Bengal a threatening force against Puducherry. There is no major star attraction in the Puducherry unit and they are expected to face a tough time against Bengal.

Bengal chance of winning - 78%

Puducherry chance of winning - 22%

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Bengal vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Ranjot Khaira scored 49 unbeaten runs off 31 balls in his first outing of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra. His innings consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. He was the only batter from the team to score runs with a strike rate in excess of 150. In the second match, he scored 18 runs. He looks in good touch and could find himself amongst runs once again.

Puducherry captain Damodaran Rohit scored 17 runs in his first outing of the season against Jharkhand. His 10-ball innings consisted of three boundaries. The onus will be on him to give a good start for his team. Overall, he has scored just 572 runs in 44 T20 matches.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Puducherry 3.8 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: Bengal 1.275 Bet on Melbet

Bengal vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue this season, Vidarbha elected to field first and won the match by seven wickets. Maharashtra elected to field first in the second match but lost by 23 runs (VJD method). The trend of winning the toss and opting to field might continue.

Weather Report

Only 10 percent chance of rain in Mullanpur, Punjab on Thursday, October 19. The temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius with a humidity level of 61 percent. The expected wind speed at the ground will be around 10 km/h.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Gharami (c), Debopratim Halder, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (Wk), Agniv Pan (Wk), Shakir Gandhi, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ravi Kumar

Bengal Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel (Wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sudip Gharami (c) Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Shakir Gandhi Batter Ranjot Singh Batter Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Batter Karan Lal Batter Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal lost their first match against Maharashtra by eight wickets. In their second match, they defeated Rajasthan by 29 runs. The side has won three of their last five matches.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit(c), Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Yash Jadhav(w), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravinddaraj, Krishna Pandey, Sagar Udeshi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Bhupender Chauhan

Puducherry Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit(c) Batter Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Paras Dogra Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Fabid Ahmed Bowler Bharat Sharma Batter A Aravinddaraj Bowler Gurvinder Singh Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Form

Puducherry lost their last match against Jharkhand by four wickets. Their first match against Rajasthan was abandoned due to rain. Overall, they have lost each of their last four matches.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have clashed against each other in the format only once. In the 2019 match, Puducherry defeated Bengal by four wickets.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Bengal opening partnership to be under 19.5

The Bengal opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel are yet to click together but there is a strong chance of them scoring over 20 runs together against a comparatively inexperienced Puducherry bowling unit. After a comprehensive win against Rajasthan, the openers would take the field with a reduced pressure on them and look to express themselves in the middle. We can expect Easwaran and Porel to forge a 20-run partnership for the first time in the season.

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Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Sudip Kumar Gharami to be the top batter for Bengal

Bengal captain Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 39 runs off 30 balls in his last outing against Rajasthan. The innings which consisted of five boundaries helped Bengal recover from two early blows. In his first outing against Maharashtra, Gharami scored 44 runs. The form is on his side and he would look to come out all guns blazing against Puducherry as well. Overall, he has scored 207 runs in eight matches at an average of 29.57.

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry wicketkeeper-batter Arun Karthik walked in to bat at number three and scored 66 unbeaten runs off just 44 balls against Jharkhand. His innings consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. The 37-year-old is expected to play a key role again on Thursday. Overall, he has played 91 T20 matches and scored 1345 runs at an average of 21.72.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Akash Deep to be the top bowler for Bengal

Akash Deep was Bengal's most effective bowler against Maharashtra. While each of the other five bowlers used were hammered all over the park, Akash gave away just 29 runs to pick one wicket. He impressed in the second match as well by picking three wickets for 29 runs in four overs. The RCB pacer has played 36 T20 matches and picked 43 wickets at an average of 22.62.

Fabid Ahmed to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Off-spinner Fabid Ahmed started the bowling for Puducherry and picked two wickets for 29 runs in four overs. He picked the big wickets of Saurabh Tiwary and captain Virat Singh. Puducherry would be counting on him once again. He has played a total of 33 T20 matches and picked 26 wickets at an average of 24.46 and an economy rate of 6.60.