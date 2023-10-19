Bengal vs Puducherry Match Prediction
BEN
78%
Chance of Winning
PON
22%
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bengal pacer Akash Deep has found rhythm early in the tournament and has picked four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.25.
- Puducherry lost each of their seven Elite Group B matches in SMAT 2022.
- Bengal qualified for the quarter-final last year but lost their match against Himachal Pradesh by four wickets.
Bengal vs Puducherry Chance of Winning
Bengal defeated a strong Rajasthan team in their last match by 29 runs and they are expected to register a comfortable win against Puducherry in their upcoming fixture. Puducherry lost their last match against Jharkhand by four wickets.
Bengal lost their first match against Maharashtra by eight wickets but bounced back with an all-round performance in their next match. They scored 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets before restricting Deepak Hooda-led Rajasthan to 143/9.
Bengal's pace unit consisting of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Ishan Porel is top notch. The presence of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed adds up to the flair of the side. The four bowlers combined together to pick eight wickets against Rajasthan.
The potent batting unit combined with the lethal bowlers make Bengal a threatening force against Puducherry. There is no major star attraction in the Puducherry unit and they are expected to face a tough time against Bengal.
Bengal chance of winning - 78%
Puducherry chance of winning - 22%
Bengal vs Puducherry Betting Tips
Ranjot Khaira scored 49 unbeaten runs off 31 balls in his first outing of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra. His innings consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. He was the only batter from the team to score runs with a strike rate in excess of 150. In the second match, he scored 18 runs. He looks in good touch and could find himself amongst runs once again.
Puducherry captain Damodaran Rohit scored 17 runs in his first outing of the season against Jharkhand. His 10-ball innings consisted of three boundaries. The onus will be on him to give a good start for his team. Overall, he has scored just 572 runs in 44 T20 matches.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Puducherry
Match Winner: Bengal
Bengal vs Puducherry Toss Prediction
In the first match at the venue this season, Vidarbha elected to field first and won the match by seven wickets. Maharashtra elected to field first in the second match but lost by 23 runs (VJD method). The trend of winning the toss and opting to field might continue.
Weather Report
Only 10 percent chance of rain in Mullanpur, Punjab on Thursday, October 19. The temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius with a humidity level of 61 percent. The expected wind speed at the ground will be around 10 km/h.
Bengal Player List
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Gharami (c), Debopratim Halder, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (Wk), Agniv Pan (Wk), Shakir Gandhi, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ravi Kumar
Bengal Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Abishek Porel (Wk)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Sudip Gharami (c)
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Shakir Gandhi
|
Batter
|
Ranjot Singh
|
Batter
|
Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|
Batter
|
Karan Lal
|
Batter
|
Pradipta Pramanik
|
Bowler
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Bengal Recent Form
Bengal lost their first match against Maharashtra by eight wickets. In their second match, they defeated Rajasthan by 29 runs. The side has won three of their last five matches.
Puducherry Player List
Damodaran Rohit(c), Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Yash Jadhav(w), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravinddaraj, Krishna Pandey, Sagar Udeshi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Bhupender Chauhan
Puducherry Playing XI
|
Damodaran Rohit(c)
|
Batter
|
Akash Kargave
|
Batter
|
Arun Karthik (wk)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Paras Dogra
|
Batter
|
Parameeswaran Sivaraman
|
Batter
|
Vikneshwaran Marimuthu
|
Batter
|
Fabid Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Bharat Sharma
|
Batter
|
A Aravinddaraj
|
Bowler
|
Gurvinder Singh
|
Bowler
|
Gaurav Yadav
|
Bowler
Puducherry Form
Puducherry lost their last match against Jharkhand by four wickets. Their first match against Rajasthan was abandoned due to rain. Overall, they have lost each of their last four matches.
Bengal vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have clashed against each other in the format only once. In the 2019 match, Puducherry defeated Bengal by four wickets.
Bengal vs Rajasthan Betting Odds
Bengal opening partnership to be under 19.5
The Bengal opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Abishek Porel are yet to click together but there is a strong chance of them scoring over 20 runs together against a comparatively inexperienced Puducherry bowling unit. After a comprehensive win against Rajasthan, the openers would take the field with a reduced pressure on them and look to express themselves in the middle. We can expect Easwaran and Porel to forge a 20-run partnership for the first time in the season.
Bengal vs Puducherry
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Batters
Sudip Kumar Gharami to be the top batter for Bengal
Bengal captain Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 39 runs off 30 balls in his last outing against Rajasthan. The innings which consisted of five boundaries helped Bengal recover from two early blows. In his first outing against Maharashtra, Gharami scored 44 runs. The form is on his side and he would look to come out all guns blazing against Puducherry as well. Overall, he has scored 207 runs in eight matches at an average of 29.57.
Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Puducherry
Puducherry wicketkeeper-batter Arun Karthik walked in to bat at number three and scored 66 unbeaten runs off just 44 balls against Jharkhand. His innings consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. The 37-year-old is expected to play a key role again on Thursday. Overall, he has played 91 T20 matches and scored 1345 runs at an average of 21.72.
Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers
Akash Deep to be the top bowler for Bengal
Akash Deep was Bengal's most effective bowler against Maharashtra. While each of the other five bowlers used were hammered all over the park, Akash gave away just 29 runs to pick one wicket. He impressed in the second match as well by picking three wickets for 29 runs in four overs. The RCB pacer has played 36 T20 matches and picked 43 wickets at an average of 22.62.
Fabid Ahmed to be the top bowler for Puducherry
Off-spinner Fabid Ahmed started the bowling for Puducherry and picked two wickets for 29 runs in four overs. He picked the big wickets of Saurabh Tiwary and captain Virat Singh. Puducherry would be counting on him once again. He has played a total of 33 T20 matches and picked 26 wickets at an average of 24.46 and an economy rate of 6.60.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bengal
Bengal to win - 1.29 (1xBet)
Puducherry to win - 3.8 (1xBet)
1xbet