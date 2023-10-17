Bengal vs Rajasthan Match Prediction BEN 45 % Chance of Winning RAJ 55 % Place a bet Melbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Bengal will take on Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 17. The match is scheduled to start from 11:00 AM IST.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Depth is the word we search for a T20 team and the star-studded line-up of the Rajasthan unit provides that in ample.Rajasthan have two massive hitters of the ball in Deepak Hooda and Mahipal Lomror. The bowling department has the likes of Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed. Not to forget that Deepak is also handy with the bat lower down the order.

Bengal too have a few big batting names but their T20 credibility isn't very massive. In their first match against Maharashtra, they managed to score 158 for the loss of six wickets and only two batters could score over 20 runs. The pacer unit consisting of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Ishan Porel, and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed would hold the key to their success. However, they were also hammered by Maharashtra batters who led their team to an 8-wicket win with 34 balls to spare.

But the overall team composition and the abundance of match-winners is expected to keep

Rajasthan in good stead against Bengal in Mohali.

Bengal chance of winning - 45%

Rajasthan chance of winning - 55%

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Bengal vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Captain Sudeep Gharami scored 44 runs off 34 balls and was one of the two batters to score over 40 runs in his side's first match against Maharashtra. He would be expected to fire once again. The 24-year-old has played just 7 T20 matches till date and scored 168 runs at an average of 28.00.

Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror has scored 265 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 33.13 and a strike rate of 124.41. The 23-year-old southpaw hasn't played any form of cricket since the IPL 2023 and would be coming to the field fresh and hungry. Overall, he has featured in 85 T20 matches and scored 1727 runs at an average of 26.56 and a strike rate of 124.96. In the previous season, he scored 139 runs in seven matches at an average of 27.80.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss elected to field first in the last three matches at the venue last season. However, with the pitches fresh at the moment, team batting first might look to bat first and post a solid total.

Weather Report

Only 20 percent chance of rain in Mohali on Tuesday, October 17. The temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius with a humidity level of 74 percent. The expected wind speed at the ground will be around 8 km/h.

Bengal Player List

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Gharami (c), Debopratim Halder, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (Wk), Agniv Pan (Wk), Shakir Gandhi, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ravi Kumar

Bengal Predicted Playing XI

Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Abishek Porel (Wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Sudip Gharami (c) Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Shakir Gandhi Batter Ranjot Singh Batter Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Batter Karan Lal Batter Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Recent Form

Bengal lost their first match against Maharashtra by eight wickets. The side has now lost each of their last three T20 matches.

Rajasthan Player List

Shubham Garhwal, KS Rathore (wk), Abhijeet Tomar, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan

Rajasthan Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Deepak Hooda All-rounder Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Aditya Garhwal All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore wicketkeeper-batter Salman Khan Batter Deepak Chahar All-rounder Rahul Chahar Batter Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler

Rajasthan Form

Rajasthan's first match against Puducherry in Mohali was abandoned due to rain. The side has won just one of their last five matches.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have clashed against each other in the format only once. In the 2014 match, Rajasthan defeated Bengal by 14 runs.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Bengal to score under 48.5 runs in their first six overs

Bengal are expected to find it really difficult to score over 49 runs in their first six overs against a very good Rajasthan bowling attack. Their young opener Ranjot Khaira has a strike rate of 111.32 only. However, Abhishek Porel opened in the first match and could score only 15 runs off 14 balls. Other opener and team's star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran has a strike rate of 121.53. He was dismissed for a golden duck in the first match. The Bengal batting unit overall does not have a batter with X-factor. The likes of experienced Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are going to make it really difficult for Bengal to score over 49 runs in the first six overs. Rahul Chahar is another star spinner who can provide breaks on Bengal run-scoring.

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Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Ranjot Singh to be the top batter for Bengal

Eyes will be on Ranjot Singh who scored 49 unbeaten runs off 31 balls in his first outing of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra. His innings consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. He was the only batter from the team to score runs with a strike rate in excess of 150. The 25-year-old has played six T20 matches till date and scored 108 runs at an average of 21.60.

Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan

The 28-year-old out-of-favour Rajasthan cricketer has a lot to prove with the bat. Like Lomror, Hooda would also be playing his first match since his IPL 2023 campaign. He has played a total of 190 T20 matches and scored 3134 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 137.94.

Bengal vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Akash Deep to be the top bowler for Bengal

Akash Deep was Bengal's most effective bowler against Maharashtra. While each of the other five bowlers used were hammered all over the park, Akash gave away just 29 runs to pick one wicket. He would be aiming to carry forward the momentum. He was part of the East Zone squad recently in Duleep Trophy and then played six Deodhar Trophy matches to pick eight wickets. The RCB pacer has played 35 T20 matches and picked 40 wickets at an average of 22.62.

Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Nepal

The 24-year-old spinner would be eyeing a strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 campaign. His guileful spin bowling would be of major threats to the opposition this season. He has played a total of 105 T20 matches and picked 188 wickets at an average of 24.83. In the previous season, he played seven matches and picked eight wickets at an average of 23.50.