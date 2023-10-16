Bihar vs Chandigarh Match Prediction
BIH
25%
Chance of Winning
CHA
75%
T20
Bandra Kurla Complex
Facts:
- Chandigarh and Bihar have never contested in the 20 over format.
- Bihar have lost their last five SMAT fixtures.
Bihar vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning
Bihar has never won the title and finished at the sixth place of the Elite Group D last season. They had a single victory, while losing on five occasions in the competition. They could only win against Nagaland in their group table. Coming into the brand new season of the competition, the team will be thrilled but have to play a lot better to have a strong campaign.
Chandigarh had a much better campaign last season than the latter. Chandigarh finished fifth in their competitive pool. They finished with three wins and as many losses in the six games they played last season. They managed to win against Bengal, one of the strongest teams in the league, in their last league game. They will be confident to earn their first set of points in the upcoming game of the new season.
When it comes to the squad strengths of the team, Chandigarh will enter as a stronger team in the competition with a better batting and bowling order. Bihar may have a decent batting line-up but their bowling order looks abysmal and leaked way too many runs in the previous season, making them susceptible to losses. Chandigarh has a good balance in the team and expected to win this affair.
- Bihar's chance of winning: 25%
- Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 75%
Bihar vs Chandigarh Betting Tips
Bihar to score high before 1st dismissal
Bihar has a good line-up of batters in the team but they lack majorly in their bowling that led them to lose games in the previous edition of the competition. However, their opening partnerships laid a foundation of high expectations for the openers in the current competition. Last season, the openers for Bihar posted 38, 60, 1, 118, 32 & 0 for the first wicket in the six games they played. Piyush Singh and Bipin Saurabh opened in the initial few games but Singh was later replaced by Babul Kumar in the no. 2 position alongside Saurabh. Singh, Saurabh & Kumar averaged at 18.25, 28.20 & 41.00 in the competition and had brilliant starts to their innings in the game.
That said, it should be a great opportunity to win some money over this lucrative betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Bihar
Match Winner: Chandigarh
Bihar vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. It will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket taking is going to be difficult. The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 26 to 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.
Chandigarh Player List
Gurinder Singh, Harnoor Singh, Manan Vohra, Anirudh Kanwar, Arslan Khan, Bhagmender Lather, Raman Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Arjit Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Amrit Lubana, Parmesh Kumar Vaidik, Raj Angad Bawa, Jaskaranvir Singh, Gaurav Puri, Arjit Pannu, Shresth Nirmohi, Abhijit Garg, Jagjit Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Devinder Singh, Arpit Pannu, Jaskaran Singh, Shivam Bhambri, Akshit Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Sarul Kanwar, Rohit Dhanda, Ankit Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Kunal Mahajan, Gaurav Gambhir
Chandigarh Predicted XI
|
Arslan Khan
|
Batter
|
Harnoor Singh
|
Batter
|
Manan Vohra (c)
|
Batter
|
Amrit Lubana
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kaushik
|
All-rounder
|
Akshit Rana
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gurinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Gaurav Gambhir
|
All-rounder
|
Yuvraj Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Jagjit Singh
|
Bowler
Chandigarh Team Form
Chandigarh needs more consistency in the game. They scored a low total of 115 runs in the previous game.
Bihar Player List
Sarfaraz Ashraf, Shasheem Rathour, Ashutosh Aman, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Adhiraj Johri, MD Rahmatullah, Harsh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Sotiya, Shekhar Kumar Singh, Nawaz, Abhinav Kumar, Anunay Singh, Yashasvi Rishav, Bansi, Rishi Raj, Roshan Madhav, Rajesh Singh, Shashi Anand, Pratyush Singh, Vikash Patel, Veer Pratap Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Baljeet Bihari, Surya Vansh, Washim Ashrar, Sakib Hussain, Aditya Singh, Kumar Gaurav, Satender Singh, Nikhil Anand, Anuj Raj, Samar Quadri, Rishav Raj, Kumar Mridul, Vikash Ranjan, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Govind, Himanshu Singh, Basukinath, Pieter Mardi, Apurva Anand, Shivam Kumar, Shashi Shekhar, Malay Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Shabbir Khan, Bipin Kumar Saurabh, Mohit Kumar, Shishir Saket, Sakibul Gani, Rahul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Lakhan Raja, Ravi Shankar, Akash Raj, Vikrant Singh, Piyush Singh, V Raj, Saurav Kumar
Bihar Predicted XI
|
Babul Kumar
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Rishav
|
Batter
|
Sachin Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Sakibul Gani
|
Batsman
|
Bipin Saurabh (wk)
|
Batsman and Wicket Keeper
|
Mangal Mahrour
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Aman (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Raj
|
Bowler
|
Sakib Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Harsh Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Malay Raj
|
Bowler
Bihar Team Form
This will be the first match for Bihar in SMAT 2023. Last season, they performed decently with the bat but their bowling was a let down.
Bihar vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record
Chandigarh and Bihar have never contested in the 20 over format.
- Bihar Won:
- Chandigarh Won:
- No Result/ Abandoned:
Bihar vs Chandigarh Betting Odds
Bihar faced Gujarat in their last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where they had to face defeat by 4 wickets to lose their fifth game in succession. Bihar raised a respectable total of 161 runs in the game with the help of Mangal Mahrour’s spectacular innings of 51*. However, the Bihar bowlers could not hold their end and conceded 165 runs in 14 overs, hence, losing the game. This poses as one of the biggest weaknesses of the team.
Whereas Chandigarh gave it their all in their last game of the season against Bengal, winning the game by 8 wickets. Their bowlers did a fantastic job in limiting Bengal to 135, to eventually conquer the low target in the 18th over itself. They will be full of confidence coming into this game.
Bihar vs Chandigarh
T20
Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Bihar vs Chandigarh Top Batters
Babul Kumar to be the top batter for Bihar
Babul Kumar had a brief campaign in the previous season but that solidified his place in the squad. He smashed 123 runs in 3 games, including a half-century in the previous season. He averaged at 41.00 and is expected to score a lot of runs in the upcoming game.
Ankit Kaushik to be Chandigarh's top batter
Ankit Kaushik has an experience of 24 T20s where he averages at 32.93. He scored 173 runs in 5 games for Chandigarh last season at an average of 57.66. With being the highest scorer in the team, he also amassed two fifties in his campaign.
Bihar vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers
Anuj Raj to be the top bowler for Bihar
Anuj Raj can be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming game. He picked 9 wickets in 5 games for Bihar at an economy rate of 8.36.
Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh
Sandeep Sharma is a prominent name in the domestic leagues due to his performances in the prestigious IPL for Punjab. Playing for Chandigarh, he racked 10 wickets in 6 innings at an impressive economy of 5.69.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chandigarh
- Bihar to win the match @ 2.9 (1xBet)
- Chandigarh to win the match @ 1.35 (1xBet)
1xbet