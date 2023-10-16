Bihar vs Chandigarh Match Prediction BIH 25 % Chance of Winning CHA 75 % Place a bet Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Chandigarh will clash in the first round of games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai on October 16, 2023. Ahead of the game, let’s get to know about the fixture and the competing teams.

Bihar vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Bihar has never won the title and finished at the sixth place of the Elite Group D last season. They had a single victory, while losing on five occasions in the competition. They could only win against Nagaland in their group table. Coming into the brand new season of the competition, the team will be thrilled but have to play a lot better to have a strong campaign.

Chandigarh had a much better campaign last season than the latter. Chandigarh finished fifth in their competitive pool. They finished with three wins and as many losses in the six games they played last season. They managed to win against Bengal, one of the strongest teams in the league, in their last league game. They will be confident to earn their first set of points in the upcoming game of the new season.

When it comes to the squad strengths of the team, Chandigarh will enter as a stronger team in the competition with a better batting and bowling order. Bihar may have a decent batting line-up but their bowling order looks abysmal and leaked way too many runs in the previous season, making them susceptible to losses. Chandigarh has a good balance in the team and expected to win this affair.

Bihar's chance of winning: 25%

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 75%

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Bihar vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Bihar to score high before 1st dismissal

Bihar has a good line-up of batters in the team but they lack majorly in their bowling that led them to lose games in the previous edition of the competition. However, their opening partnerships laid a foundation of high expectations for the openers in the current competition. Last season, the openers for Bihar posted 38, 60, 1, 118, 32 & 0 for the first wicket in the six games they played. Piyush Singh and Bipin Saurabh opened in the initial few games but Singh was later replaced by Babul Kumar in the no. 2 position alongside Saurabh. Singh, Saurabh & Kumar averaged at 18.25, 28.20 & 41.00 in the competition and had brilliant starts to their innings in the game.

That said, it should be a great opportunity to win some money over this lucrative betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Bihar 2.9 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Chandigarh 1.35 Bet on 1xBet

Bihar vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. It will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket taking is going to be difficult. The pitch at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 26 to 33 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Chandigarh Player List

Gurinder Singh, Harnoor Singh, Manan Vohra, Anirudh Kanwar, Arslan Khan, Bhagmender Lather, Raman Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Arjit Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Amrit Lubana, Parmesh Kumar Vaidik, Raj Angad Bawa, Jaskaranvir Singh, Gaurav Puri, Arjit Pannu, Shresth Nirmohi, Abhijit Garg, Jagjit Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Devinder Singh, Arpit Pannu, Jaskaran Singh, Shivam Bhambri, Akshit Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Sarul Kanwar, Rohit Dhanda, Ankit Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Kunal Mahajan, Gaurav Gambhir

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arslan Khan Batter Harnoor Singh Batter Manan Vohra (c) Batter Amrit Lubana Batter Ankit Kaushik All-rounder Akshit Rana Wicket-keeper Gurinder Singh All-rounder Gaurav Gambhir All-rounder Yuvraj Chaudhary Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Jagjit Singh Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh needs more consistency in the game. They scored a low total of 115 runs in the previous game.

Bihar Player List

Sarfaraz Ashraf, Shasheem Rathour, Ashutosh Aman, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Adhiraj Johri, MD Rahmatullah, Harsh Singh, Sachin Kumar, Sotiya, Shekhar Kumar Singh, Nawaz, Abhinav Kumar, Anunay Singh, Yashasvi Rishav, Bansi, Rishi Raj, Roshan Madhav, Rajesh Singh, Shashi Anand, Pratyush Singh, Vikash Patel, Veer Pratap Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Amod Yadav, Baljeet Bihari, Surya Vansh, Washim Ashrar, Sakib Hussain, Aditya Singh, Kumar Gaurav, Satender Singh, Nikhil Anand, Anuj Raj, Samar Quadri, Rishav Raj, Kumar Mridul, Vikash Ranjan, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Govind, Himanshu Singh, Basukinath, Pieter Mardi, Apurva Anand, Shivam Kumar, Shashi Shekhar, Malay Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Shabbir Khan, Bipin Kumar Saurabh, Mohit Kumar, Shishir Saket, Sakibul Gani, Rahul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Lakhan Raja, Ravi Shankar, Akash Raj, Vikrant Singh, Piyush Singh, V Raj, Saurav Kumar

Bihar Predicted XI

Babul Kumar Batter Yashasvi Rishav Batter Sachin Kumar All-rounder Sakibul Gani Batsman Bipin Saurabh (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Mangal Mahrour Batter Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Anuj Raj Bowler Sakib Hussain Bowler Harsh Singh All-rounder Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

This will be the first match for Bihar in SMAT 2023. Last season, they performed decently with the bat but their bowling was a let down.

Bihar vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head Record

Chandigarh and Bihar have never contested in the 20 over format.

Bihar Won:

Chandigarh Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Bihar vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Bihar faced Gujarat in their last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where they had to face defeat by 4 wickets to lose their fifth game in succession. Bihar raised a respectable total of 161 runs in the game with the help of Mangal Mahrour’s spectacular innings of 51*. However, the Bihar bowlers could not hold their end and conceded 165 runs in 14 overs, hence, losing the game. This poses as one of the biggest weaknesses of the team.

Whereas Chandigarh gave it their all in their last game of the season against Bengal, winning the game by 8 wickets. Their bowlers did a fantastic job in limiting Bengal to 135, to eventually conquer the low target in the 18th over itself. They will be full of confidence coming into this game.

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Bihar vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Babul Kumar to be the top batter for Bihar

Babul Kumar had a brief campaign in the previous season but that solidified his place in the squad. He smashed 123 runs in 3 games, including a half-century in the previous season. He averaged at 41.00 and is expected to score a lot of runs in the upcoming game.

Ankit Kaushik to be Chandigarh's top batter

Ankit Kaushik has an experience of 24 T20s where he averages at 32.93. He scored 173 runs in 5 games for Chandigarh last season at an average of 57.66. With being the highest scorer in the team, he also amassed two fifties in his campaign.

Bihar vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Anuj Raj to be the top bowler for Bihar

Anuj Raj can be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming game. He picked 9 wickets in 5 games for Bihar at an economy rate of 8.36.

Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Sandeep Sharma is a prominent name in the domestic leagues due to his performances in the prestigious IPL for Punjab. Playing for Chandigarh, he racked 10 wickets in 6 innings at an impressive economy of 5.69.