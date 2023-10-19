Bihar vs Kerala Match Prediction BIH 8 % Chance of Winning KER 92 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 October 19th will have Bihar taking on Kerala in their next Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The two teams will lock horns at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday. The match is scheduled to commence from 9:00 AM IST.

Bihar vs Kerala Chance Winning

Bihar, who had finished sixth in their group last season with only one win, haven't gotten off to a good start to this season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. Bihar have lost back to back games to begin the season, losing to Chandigarh by nine wickets and to Assam by five runs.

Bihar came agonisingly close to beating Assam in their second game on Tuesday but fell short by five runs. Bihar won the toss and chose to field first but their bowlers were smashed all over the park. Suraj Kashyap was the pick of the bowlers for them with 2 for 34 as they conceded 200. Chasing the target, they lost captain Babul Kumar in the third over before Bipin Saurabh and Sakibul Gani added 137 runs for the second wicket. Saurabh smashed 85 off 53 while Gani made 65 off 40 but the pair fell in the 17th over. Sachin Kumar struck 15 off 9 but couldn't get the team over the line.

Kerala had reached the preliminary quarter final in the previous season after finishing second in their group with five wins from seven games. They lost that game to Saurashtra by nine runs and were knocked out. Kerala have started this season well with a 35-run victory over Himachal and then edged out Services by 1 run in the second game.

Kerala opted to bat first but lost both the openers inside the first four overs. Vishnu Vinod and captain Sanju Samson stabilized the innings. Vinod produced sublime hitting in the second half of the Innings, finishing unbeaten on 109 off 62 deliveries. Salman Nizar hit a 24-ball 42 as they posted 189 in 20 overs. Kerala's bowling unit was all over the place in this game but managed to hold off the opponents by a solitary run.

The two sides have met each other in the shorter format only once and it was a comfortable victory for Kerala. Kerala are a better side on paper historically and currently. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Bihar's chance of winning: 8%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 92%

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Bihar vs Kerala Betting Tips

Bihar’s Bipin Saurabh has had an outstanding start to this season, scoring back to back fifties. He smashed 76 off 46 in the first game against Chandigarh and followed it up with a 53-ball 85 versus Assam. With such form on his side, you can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Kerala's Vishnu Vinod has an excellent record in the shorter format, with over 1300 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 139. Vinod has struck 44 and 109 in the first two games of this season. You can bet on Rawat to score over 19.5 runs in this game.

Bihar vs Kerala Toss Prediction

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai has been a host to 41 T20 matches in domestic cricket. The chasing side has gone on to win 22 matches while the team batting first has won 19. With the pitches being fresh at the start of the domestic season, teams have preferred to chase. Expect the team winning the toss to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai on Thursday morning is expected to be mostly sunny and warm. There's only around a 13% cloud cover with no real threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be in the early to mid 30 degree Celsius during the match-time.

Bihar Player List

Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar, Akash Raj, Harsh Raj, Malay Raj, Paramjit Singh, Suraj Kashyap, Amod Yadav, Gaurav Joshi, Krishna Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Abhijeet Saket

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bipin Saurabh Wicketkeeper Babul Kumar (c) Batter Sakibul Gani All-rounder Harsh Raj Batter Akash Raj Batter Suraj Kashyap All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Krishna Yadav All-rounder Nawaj Khan Bowler Amod Yadav Bowler Suraj Kashyap Bowler

Bihar Recent Form

In the previous SMAT season, Bihar lost five games on the trot after beating Nagaland in their first match. They began this season with a nine-wicket defeat against Chandigarh and then lost to Assam by five runs. Bowling was a big issue for them in both games.

Kerala Players List

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Varun Nayanar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vaisakh Chandran, Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, KM Asif

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Vishnu Vinod Batter Sanju Samson (c) Wicket-keeper Abdul Basith All-rounder Salman Nizar Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Sijomon Joseph Bowler Vinod Kumar Bowler KM Asif Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala kicked off their 2023 season with a 35-run victory over Himachal Pradesh, where they defended 163. In the second game, they managed to snatch a 1-run win against Services after posting 189 on the board.

Bihar vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have faced each only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which happened in 2021. Kerala came out on top by seven wickets while chasing 132 with 35 balls to spare.

Bihar vs Kerala Betting Odds

Kerala to score most runs in the powerplay ( @ Parimatch)

Bihar's opening batter Bipin Saurabh has been in terrific form with consecutive fifties. But Kerala have a better bowling attack than what he faced in the first two games. Overall, Kerala have a more destructive top order with the likes of Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal and Vishnu Vinod. Back Kerala to hit the most runs in the first six overs.

Bihar vs Kerala Top Batters

Bipin Saurabh to be the top batter for Bihar

Bipin Saurabh has had a terrific start to his season, smoking consecutive half centuries. He scored 76 in 46 balls versus Chandigarh and then smashed 85 off 53 against Assam. You can take a punt on him to be Bihar's top batter yet again.

Vishnu Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala

Vishnu Vinod is coming off an incredible knock against Services, where he smashed 109 not-out in 62 deliveries. He has a superb record in T20 cricket, averaging 33 at 139 strike rate with seven fifties and a hundred. Bet on Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala.

Bihar vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Amod Yadav to be the top bowler for Bihar

Amod Yadav picked 1 for 32 in the previous game. The 21-year old is a promising pacer for Bihar and has taken nine wickets in his short T20 career at an economy of 6.73. His best figures in the format read 4 for 17.

Vinod Kumar to be the top bowler for Kerala

Right arm seamer was excellent in the first game of the season, snaring career-best 4 for 22 against Himachal. He then picked 1 for 31 in the second game. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Kerala in this game.