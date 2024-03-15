Boland vs Dolphins Match Prediction

ROC

37%

Chance of Winning

DOL

63%

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1.59
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Melbet

1.85
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Megapari

1.676
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T20

Boland Park

Boland take on Dolphins in the 13th match of the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge at the Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 15 at 09:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 65 runs, Janneman Malan is the leading run scorer for Boland in this tournament.
  • With 86 runs, Jason Smith is the leading run scorer for Dolphins in this tournament.

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Boland vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Dolphins stuttered at the start of the tournament as they lost back to back games against Western Province and Warriors but have managed to turn things around as in the last game against Lions, Bryce Parsons scored 62 off 49 balls as Dolphins won the game with four wickets to spare and registered first points on the board.

Unlike their opponents, Boland have struggled in this tournament and have lost each of the two games thus far. In the last game against Titans, Boland batted first and scored 126 runs which was easily chased down by Titans as they won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Boland’s chances of winning - 37%
  • Dolphins’s chances of winning - 63%

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Boland vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pieter Malan has struggled in this tournament thus far as he has opened the batting for Boland and have failed to give good starts in games thus far. In the two games, Malan has scored 14 and 10. We believe Malan’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game and he would score low.

Jason Smith has had a solid campaign for Dolphins thus far and has been the most consistent player for Dolphins this season. In the three games thus far, Smith has scored 27, 27 and 32 averaging 28.66 and with 86 runs is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last two games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Boland News & Player List

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan

Batter

Janneman Malan

Batter

Keegan Petersen

Batter

Michael Copeland

All-rounder

Clyde Fortuin

Wicket-keeper

Christiaan Jonker

All-rounder

Ferisco Adams

Bowler

Shaun von Berg

All-rounder

Imran Manack

Bowler

Siyabonga Mahima

Bowler

Akhona Mnyaka

Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland have had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have lost each of the first two matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Dolphins News & Player List

Dolphins Player List

Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), JJ Smuts, Bradley Porteous, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Keshav Maharaj, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Odirile Modimokoane, Andile Simelane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Parsons

Batter

JJ Smuts

All-rounder

Bradley Porteous

All-rounder

Jason Smith

All-rounder

Grant Roelofsen

Wicket-keeper

Andile Phehlukwayo

All-rounder

Khaya Zondo

Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen

All-rounder

Daryn Dupavillon

Bowler

Ottniel Baartman

Bowler

Okuhle Cele

Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games of the tournament but have managed to turn things around as in the last game they beat Lions with four wickets to spare.

Boland vs Dolphins Head to Head

Boland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Dolphins (2-1) in the recent past. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Boland: 2

Dolphins: 1

Boland vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Boland

Dolphins and Boland head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand Boland have lost each of the first two games thus far and would be looking for first points on the table in the upcoming game and on the other hand, Dolphins managed to turn things around and two defeats in the first two matches as they beat Lions with four wickets to spare. One of the main areas where Boland has struggled is the fact they have failed to get a good start in games. In the two matches thus far, Boland has managed an opening stand of 12 in both games and in both fixtures they conceded a bigger opening partnership. In the last game, Dolphins finally managed to hit the ground running as they outclassed Lions and had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Dolphins would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Dolphins

T20

Boland Park, Paarl

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2.17
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Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Batters

Janneman Malan to be Boland’s top batter

Janneman Malan has been the stand out batsman for Boland thus far in this tournament and even though he did not have a good game against Titans, we are going to go with him in this game. In the opening game, Malan scored a brilliant half century and is the leading run scorer for his time which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’s top batter

Bryce Parsons did not have a great start to the tournament as he struggled in the first two games which Dolphins lost. In the last game, Parsons managed to turn things around as he played a brilliant knock and scored 62* and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s top bowler

Boland bowlers have failed to show up in this tournament thus far and he is the main reason why they have struggled in the first two games which makes this a tough pick. Siyabonga Mahima was brilliant in the last game and ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’s top bowler

It's a tough pick between Okuhle Cele and Ottniel Baartman as both players have had a good start to the tournament and are tied with four wickets each. The reason we would go with Cele in the upcoming game is the fact he has been more consistent and has a better economy which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Dolphins

Boland have edged this fixture(2-1) against Dolphins in this tournament. But lookings at both sides performance this season, Dolphins head into this fixture in better form as they managed to hit the ground running in the last game against Lions which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Dolphins would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Boland to win @ 2.17 (PariMatch)
  • Dolphins to win @ 1.59 (PariMatch)
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