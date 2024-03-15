Boland vs Dolphins Match Prediction
ROC
37%
Chance of Winning
DOL
63%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- With 65 runs, Janneman Malan is the leading run scorer for Boland in this tournament.
- With 86 runs, Jason Smith is the leading run scorer for Dolphins in this tournament.
Boland vs Dolphins Chance of Winning
Dolphins stuttered at the start of the tournament as they lost back to back games against Western Province and Warriors but have managed to turn things around as in the last game against Lions, Bryce Parsons scored 62 off 49 balls as Dolphins won the game with four wickets to spare and registered first points on the board.
Unlike their opponents, Boland have struggled in this tournament and have lost each of the two games thus far. In the last game against Titans, Boland batted first and scored 126 runs which was easily chased down by Titans as they won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Boland’s chances of winning - 37%
- Dolphins’s chances of winning - 63%
Boland vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Pieter Malan has struggled in this tournament thus far as he has opened the batting for Boland and have failed to give good starts in games thus far. In the two games, Malan has scored 14 and 10. We believe Malan’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game and he would score low.
Jason Smith has had a solid campaign for Dolphins thus far and has been the most consistent player for Dolphins this season. In the three games thus far, Smith has scored 27, 27 and 32 averaging 28.66 and with 86 runs is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Boland vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams bowling first dominate the game. Last two games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Boland News & Player List
Boland Player List
Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Aviwe Mgijima, Glenton Stuurman, Achille Cloete, Jevano Baron
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pieter Malan
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Keegan Petersen
|
Batter
|
Michael Copeland
|
All-rounder
|
Clyde Fortuin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Christiaan Jonker
|
All-rounder
|
Ferisco Adams
|
Bowler
|
Shaun von Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Manack
|
Bowler
|
Siyabonga Mahima
|
Bowler
|
Akhona Mnyaka
|
Bowler
Boland Team Form
Boland have had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they have lost each of the first two matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Dolphins News & Player List
Dolphins Player List
Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), JJ Smuts, Bradley Porteous, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Keshav Maharaj, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Odirile Modimokoane, Andile Simelane, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Bradley Porteous
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
All-rounder
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost the first two games of the tournament but have managed to turn things around as in the last game they beat Lions with four wickets to spare.
Boland vs Dolphins Head to Head
Boland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Dolphins (2-1) in the recent past. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Boland: 2
Dolphins: 1
Boland vs Dolphins Betting Odds
Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Boland
Dolphins and Boland head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand Boland have lost each of the first two games thus far and would be looking for first points on the table in the upcoming game and on the other hand, Dolphins managed to turn things around and two defeats in the first two matches as they beat Lions with four wickets to spare. One of the main areas where Boland has struggled is the fact they have failed to get a good start in games. In the two matches thus far, Boland has managed an opening stand of 12 in both games and in both fixtures they conceded a bigger opening partnership. In the last game, Dolphins finally managed to hit the ground running as they outclassed Lions and had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Dolphins would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Boland vs Dolphins
T20
Boland Park, Paarl
Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Batters
Janneman Malan to be Boland’s top batter
Janneman Malan has been the stand out batsman for Boland thus far in this tournament and even though he did not have a good game against Titans, we are going to go with him in this game. In the opening game, Malan scored a brilliant half century and is the leading run scorer for his time which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bryce Parsons to be Dolphins’s top batter
Bryce Parsons did not have a great start to the tournament as he struggled in the first two games which Dolphins lost. In the last game, Parsons managed to turn things around as he played a brilliant knock and scored 62* and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Boland vs Dolphins Top Team Bowlers
Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s top bowler
Boland bowlers have failed to show up in this tournament thus far and he is the main reason why they have struggled in the first two games which makes this a tough pick. Siyabonga Mahima was brilliant in the last game and ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’s top bowler
It's a tough pick between Okuhle Cele and Ottniel Baartman as both players have had a good start to the tournament and are tied with four wickets each. The reason we would go with Cele in the upcoming game is the fact he has been more consistent and has a better economy which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dolphins
- Boland to win @ 2.17 (PariMatch)
- Dolphins to win @ 1.59 (PariMatch)
Parimatch