Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

Things haven’t been easy for both Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League but it is worse for the latter. While the Challengers have won two out of their four encounters, the Victorians are yet to open their account. When both teams will take on each other in the 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League on January 16, 2023 (Monday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, it would matter a lot.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning

Even though Comilla Victorians haven’t won a game yet, our affiliate partner Melbet believes they have a better chance of winning the game as compared to Chattogram Challengers. While the Victorians are given odds of 1.53 for the match, the Challengers, who are placed in the fourth position on the six-team table, are given odds of 2.5.

Our Prediction

However, we believe otherwise. There is a reason. Chattogram have better momentum and tactical nous to take the benefit of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram where runs are easy to come by. And also being the home team, they have a very good understanding of how wickets work at the venue, and hence, it is better to back them to win the encounter even though the upside is limited.

Chattogram Challengers win @ 1.85 (Melbet)

Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.85 (Melbet)

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Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With the odds being very interesting for the encounter between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians, there is always a great chance we could take the benefit of the same by unloading the valid output from each half. We have done our research to figure out all the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Toss Prediction

At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, there have been a total of 91 T20 matches played and the batting first team have won 45 of them. The remaining 46 matches have been won by teams batting second, hence coming to a conclusion from this would be very difficult. However, given the fact that the match would be played in the evening, the dew would definitely play a part and hence, we should bet on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day but there would be cold wave in Bangladesh given the nature of the winter season there. However, there would be some seasonal wind flow in the North-Eastern direction and hence, it would be better for teams to keep an eye on that.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Usman Khan (wk), Max ODowd, Darwish Rasooli, Afif Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Unmukt Chand, Irfan Sukkur, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Vishwa Fernando, Farhad Reza, Ashan Priyanjan, Mehedi Maruf, Curtis Campher, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tawfique Khan, Avishek Mitra, Khawaja Nafay

Predicted playing XI:

Unmukt Chand Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Usman Khan Batter Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Irfan Sukkur (Wk) Wicketkeeper Taijul Islam Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

In the last five matches, Chattogram Challengers have won three and lost only one match. The side won six of their last 10 matches which means it is always better to back the side for this.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Shykat Ali Batter Litton Das Batter Dawid Malan Batter Imrul Kayes Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians come into this game on the back of some patchy form, having lost all of their last five matches. Their last win came in the knockout stages of the previous edition of the tournament which proves that when it counts, they come to the fore but the franchise and its fans would want some positive results along the way to boost their confidence.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head

Earlier, Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians have played 12 games against each other in which the latter have come out victorious a colossal eight times. That is a very good record to boot and will definitely give the Victorians some confidence to break their losing streak.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

CC to score more than 41 in powerplay @ 1.856 (Melbet)

Whatever the result, the Chattogram Challengers have not had a problem scoring runs, especially in the powerplay. Each time they have played this year, they have scored more than 46 in the first six overs. In the last three seasons, as well, the average powerplay score has been above 43, which makes it a safe shot to make money.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Best Batters

Usman Khan to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

Usman Khan Though he is just starting out at the T20 level, the right-hander already boasts of an average upwards of 35 from 10 innings. In the last three matches for the Challengers, Khan has taken it to another level, scoring 156 runs at an average of 65.41 and a strike rate of 173.10. Make no mistake, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Imrul Kayes to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Imrul Kayes might have been a story of lost pages on the Bangladesh cricketing circuit but together with Litton Das and Dawid Malan, Kayes forms one fantastic troika for Comilla Victorians. The trio would love to gather more momentum ahead of the clash. Kayes put in a good show with a breezy 35 off 23 balls in the third game and is expected to carry his form into the game against the Challengers.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Best Bowlers

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

The bowling unit of the Chattogram Challengers have not had any trouble picking up wickets. But keeping the scoring in check has proven a different ball game altogether for them. But this time, they are at home. And under conditions suitable for the faster bowlers, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury should prove his worth again. In the last 10 games he has played in, the left-armer has picked up 13 wickets to prove that there is no trouble for him going forward.

Mustafizur Rahman to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

One of the finest to have donned the Bangladesh jersey, Rahman makes an impact on whichever team he plays for like no other. It’s simple: if he is in form, he rarely, if ever, loses. While his numbers from the recent series against India do not make for good reading, his form in the Bangladesh Premier League has been excellent. 17 wickets in the last 10 games at a strike rate of 13.26, conceding less than 7 per over, should help you book him for this.