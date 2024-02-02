CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs COVI (Comilla Victorians) Match Prediction COVI 57 % Chance of Winning CHAT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.599 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Comilla Victorians in the 18th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 02 at 6:30 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers have had a great start to the tournament, they won the opening game against Sylhet Strikers but were clawed back in the second game against Khulna Tigers who currently hold the top spot. Since then, Chattogram Challengers have won three games in a row and with eight points, they currently second on the table.

Comilla Victorians did not have a great start to the title defence as they fell short against Durdanto Dhaka in the opening games. The defending champions managed to turn things around as they won back to back games but in the last game they lost a close game against Rangpur Riders. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 43%

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 57%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shahadat Hossain has been brilliant thus far as he has scored 129 runs in five matches with an average of 43 which is great in T20 format. What's more important is the fact he has been consistently scoring runs for his team which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Khushdil Shah has struggled to make a mark this season. In the four games thus far, Shah has scored 61 runs with an average of 15.25 which is pretty low for a top order batsmen. In the last game, Shah scored 13 runs against Rangpur Riders which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams defend the targets with ease as the team batting first has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last six of the eight games have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Curtis Campher, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Muhammad Waseem, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib, Ziaur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Imran Uzzaman Wicket-keeper Shuvagata Hom All-rounder Curtis Campher Batter Shohidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in first five games and are currently second on the points table.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Litton Das (c & wk), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Tanvir Islam, Roston Chase, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Khushdil Shah, Aliss Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Musfik Hasan, Naseem Shah, Rahkeem Cornwall, Anamul Haque Jnr, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Batter Towhid Hridoy All-rounder Imrul Kayes Batter Roston Chase Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Matthew Forde All-rounder Tanvir Islam All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Aliss Islam Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Durdanto Dhaka, they head into this fixture after two wins in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head

Comilla Victorians has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Last season both sides went head to head twice and in both matches Comilla Victorians bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 3

Comilla Victorians: 10

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Comilla Victorians and Chattogram Challengers go head to head in what looks like an important game for Comilla Victorians as they try to cut the deficit to two points. Chattogram Challengers have had a sensational season thus far and a win for them in this fixture would see them go at the top of the table. On the other hand, the defending champions have failed to find consistency this season as they have two wins in four games. Even though Chattogram Challengers have had a dominant campaign thus far they have struggled to get good opening partnership in game and in three of the five matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in games. On the other hand, even though Comilla Victorians haven’t had a great start in games, their bowlers have bowled brilliantly in powerplay which is probably why in two of the last three games, they have had a bigger opening partnership. We believe Comilla Victorians would have a bigger opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.138 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

Tanzid Hasan headed in this game in brilliant form as he scored a half century in the last game against Sylhet Strikers. In the last three games, Hasan has scored 49, 12 and 50 and in this campaign has scored 132 runs with an average of 26.40 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imrul Kayes to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

Imrul Kayes has had a phenomenal start to the campaign, in the first two matches, he scored two half centuries. With 148 runs, Kayes is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians this season. Even though he did not play the last game, we expect him to start and be the top batter for his side.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Bilal Khan has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. In the last three games, Khan has ended up with 2/28, 2/36 and 3/24 and with eight wickets is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Mustafizur Rahman did not have a great outing in the last game against Rangpur Riders regardless, we are going to stick with him once again as he has had a solid campaign thus far and with six wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.