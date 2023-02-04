Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction CC 30 % Chance of Winning COV 70 % Bet now! The 35th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is a clash between two sides who have differing motivations going in: one team is on the verge of playoff qualification; the other team are barely holding. The Chattogram Challengers will take on the Comilla Victorians at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 4, 2023 (Saturday) at 1 PM (IST).

Facts Comilla Victorians is the first team to win six games on the trot in BPL 2023.

Chattogram Challengers has lost five games on the trot.

Mohammad Rizwan already has three half-centuries in seven games in BPL 2023.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Comilla Victorians. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.99 for the Chattogram Challengers, while the odds are 1.37 for the Comilla Victorians.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Though the first target for the Comilla Victorians will be to seal their place in the playoffs, they must be pushing to take full advantage of the benefits of finishing in the top two. And they will want to go all out against the Chattogram Challengers tomorrow given that their remaining two games are against tougher opposition. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has had a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 56.19%. So, even though the game will be played during daytime, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be plenty of sunshine for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (40%), with winds as strong as 13 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman.

Predicted playing XI:

Unmukt Chand Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Usman Khan Batter Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Irfan Sukkur (Wk) Wicketkeeper Taijul Islam Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

The Chattogram Challengers are bottom of the league table, as of now. That should tell you just how bad their recent form has been. In their last five games, they have lost all five. Their last win was a dominant performance against fellow strugglers Dhaka Dominators.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Johnson Charles Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Batter Litton Das (wk) Batter Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mukidul Islam Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

The Comilla Victorians are the most in-form team in the Bangladesh Premier League right now. They are the first team to win six games consecutively, and that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head

Forget recent form, Chattogram Challengers have an awful record against the Comilla Victorians. The head-to-head numbers are heavily one-sided in favour of the Victorians, who have won all five of their recent encounters, tracing back to 2019.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

CC to score more than 41 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Through thick and thin (mostly thin), one component of the Chattogram Challengers squad that has remained consistent is their showing with the bat. Even when they have lost wickets in a heap, the Challengers have posted in excess of 40 in the powerplay overs in each of their last five games at least. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Best Batters

Shuvagata Hom to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

Shuvgata Hom has been that peripheral figure in the Bangladeshi cricket circuit for more than a decade now. But that has not been the case for him with the Chattogram Challengers. Captain Shuvagata has led from the front, especially in recent times. In his last five games, the 36-year-old has scored 146 runs at an average of 48.67. Make no mistake, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Mohammad Rizwan to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Not only has he been a breath of fresh air in the Comilla Victorians’ camp, Mohammed Rizwan has been on fire with the bat. The only batter to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20s, Rizwan has carried his consistency through to the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League as well. In his last seven games, he has amassed 255 runs at an average of 63.75. Well, at this point, it is your loss if you do not bet on his excellence.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Best Bowlers

Nihaduzzaman to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow, left-arm spinners doing well is the norm in Bangladesh cricket. So, that Nihaduzzaman has been in form for the Chattogram Challengers does not come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with the cricketing context of the land. In his last five games, the 24-year-old has picked up 7 wickets at an average 15.14.

Naseem Shah to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

The boys from Pakistan seem to have lit up the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. For the Comilla Victorians—whose bowling line-up has struggled for wickets—it has been Naseem Shah who has come up trumps. The 19-year-old pacer has picked up seven wickets in his last five games at an average of 10.71, conceding less than seven per over in the meantime.