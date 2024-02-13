CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs COVI (Comilla Victorians) Match Prediction COVI 62 % Chance of Winning CHAT 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.558 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Comilla Victorians in the 29th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 13 at 1:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers had a brilliant start to the season and looked destined to make the playoffs this year. In the last few games, their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost two of the last three games which makes this an important fixture. Chattogram Challengers are level on the points Comilla Victorians and have a two points cushion over Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers as all four sides would be eyeing a playoff berth this season.

Comilla Victorians struggled for consistency early on in the season but have found their footing this season as they have won each of the last three games. In the last game against Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians managed to chase down the target of 175 and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 38%

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 62%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Litton Das has struggled throughout the season as in seven matches, Das has scored 90 runs with an average of 12.85 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last game against Chattogram Challengers, Das failed to show up as he scored mere two of nine balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce has made a positive impact since his inclusion in the starting 11 this season. In the four games thus far, Bruce has scored two half centuries and has scored 142 runs with an average of 128 which is pretty staggering. In the last game against Comilla Victorians, Bruce scored 27 off 20 balls and was the leading run scorer for his team which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the chasing team, so far in this tournament, the team batting first has struggled which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Shykat Ali Batter Tom Bruce Wicket-keeper Najibullah Zadran All-rounder Shuvagata Hom Batter Ziaur Rahman Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers had a steady start to the season as they won four of the first five matches. Since then they have lost two of the last three matches and have dropped to third on the table.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Litton Das (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Raymon Reifer, Aamer Jamal, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Rahkeem Cornwall, Rishad Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Raymon Reifer Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah All-rounder Aamer Jamal Batter Jaker Ali Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Aliss Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians have struggled for consistency earlier in the season but have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce. With 10 points, Comilla Victorians are currently second on the table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head

Comilla Victorians has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Comilla Victorians registered an impressive victory.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 3

Comilla Victorians: 11

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Comilla Victorians and Chattogram Challengers head into this game which probably is a four pointer considering the fact both sides are level on points on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier in this campaign and it turned out to be a one sided affair. Chattogram Challengers were bowled out for 72 runs as Comilla Victorians won the game with seven wickets to spare. On that day, Comilla Victorians had a better opening stand. Comilla Victorians have batted well in the last four games as they have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches. On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe Comilla Victorians would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.549 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Batters

Tom Bruce to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

As mentioned in the earlier bet we expect Tom Bruce to score well, looking at his form and the kind of stability he provides at the top order, Bruce's contribution has been exceptional in the last few games. In the last head to head game against Comilla Victorians, Bruce was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

Towhid Hridoy was exceptional in the last game against Durdanto Dhaka as he scored a marvellous century and helped his team win each of the last three matches. With 250 runs, Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Even though Bilal Khan has failed to reach the heights in the last few games, we are going to stick with him once again. Khan’s importance to Chattogram Challengers has been clearly evident in the last few games and they have been in poor form heading into this game. With 10 wickets, Khan is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanvir Islam to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Even though Tanvir Islam did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Comilla Victorians and in the last game against Chattogram Challengers, he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.