CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs COVI (Comilla Victorians) Match Prediction
COVI
62%
Chance of Winning
CHAT
38%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- With 10 wickets, Bilal Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament.
- With 11 wickets, Tanvir Islam is the leading wicket taker for Comilla Victorians in this Campaign.
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Chance of Winning
Chattogram Challengers had a brilliant start to the season and looked destined to make the playoffs this year. In the last few games, their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost two of the last three games which makes this an important fixture. Chattogram Challengers are level on the points Comilla Victorians and have a two points cushion over Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers as all four sides would be eyeing a playoff berth this season.
Comilla Victorians struggled for consistency early on in the season but have found their footing this season as they have won each of the last three games. In the last game against Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians managed to chase down the target of 175 and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 38%
- Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 62%
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Litton Das has struggled throughout the season as in seven matches, Das has scored 90 runs with an average of 12.85 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. In the last game against Chattogram Challengers, Das failed to show up as he scored mere two of nine balls which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Bruce has made a positive impact since his inclusion in the starting 11 this season. In the four games thus far, Bruce has scored two half centuries and has scored 142 runs with an average of 128 which is pretty staggering. In the last game against Comilla Victorians, Bruce scored 27 off 20 balls and was the leading run scorer for his team which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the chasing team, so far in this tournament, the team batting first has struggled which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Chattogram Challengers News & Player List
Chattogram Challengers Player List
Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Shahadat Hossain
|
Batter
|
Shykat Ali
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
All-rounder
|
Shuvagata Hom
|
Batter
|
Ziaur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Nihaduzzaman
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Al-Amin Hossain
|
Bowler
Chattogram Challengers Team Form
Chattogram Challengers had a steady start to the season as they won four of the first five matches. Since then they have lost two of the last three matches and have dropped to third on the table.
Comilla Victorians News & Player List
Comilla Victorians Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Litton Das (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Raymon Reifer, Aamer Jamal, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Rahkeem Cornwall, Rishad Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr
Predicted Playing XI
|
Litton Das
|
Batter
|
Mahidul Islam Ankon
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Raymon Reifer
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Aamer Jamal
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Bowler
|
Tanvir Islam
|
Bowler
|
Aliss Islam
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Comilla Victorians Team Form
Comilla Victorians have struggled for consistency earlier in the season but have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce. With 10 points, Comilla Victorians are currently second on the table.
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head
Comilla Victorians has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Comilla Victorians registered an impressive victory.
Head to Head
Chattogram Challengers: 3
Comilla Victorians: 11
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds
Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers
Comilla Victorians and Chattogram Challengers head into this game which probably is a four pointer considering the fact both sides are level on points on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier in this campaign and it turned out to be a one sided affair. Chattogram Challengers were bowled out for 72 runs as Comilla Victorians won the game with seven wickets to spare. On that day, Comilla Victorians had a better opening stand. Comilla Victorians have batted well in the last four games as they have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches. On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe Comilla Victorians would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Batters
Tom Bruce to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter
As mentioned in the earlier bet we expect Tom Bruce to score well, looking at his form and the kind of stability he provides at the top order, Bruce's contribution has been exceptional in the last few games. In the last head to head game against Comilla Victorians, Bruce was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter
Towhid Hridoy was exceptional in the last game against Durdanto Dhaka as he scored a marvellous century and helped his team win each of the last three matches. With 250 runs, Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Top Team Bowlers
Bilal Khan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler
Even though Bilal Khan has failed to reach the heights in the last few games, we are going to stick with him once again. Khan’s importance to Chattogram Challengers has been clearly evident in the last few games and they have been in poor form heading into this game. With 10 wickets, Khan is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tanvir Islam to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler
Even though Tanvir Islam did not have a great game in the last outing, we are still going to stick with him as with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Comilla Victorians and in the last game against Chattogram Challengers, he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Comilla Victorians
- Chattogram Challengers to win @ 2.34 (PariMatch)
- Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.60 (PariMatch)
Parimatch