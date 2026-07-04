Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

12 matches in; only another 34 to go! The next encounter of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see the Chattogram Challengers take on the Dhaka Dominators at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 14, 2023 (Saturday) at 6:30 PM IST.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers have been one of the struggling teams across the years in the Bangladesh Premier League. Leading up to this year’s tournament, they had 45 wins and 52 losses to their name. But the past two seasons—with successive third-place finishes—seemed to suggest a turn for the better. Except that progress has yet to show up this year, with a win and two losses so far.

The Dhaka Dominators have historically been on the opposite end of the spectrum, winning 59 and losing 42 of their 103 games prior to the 2023 edition. But history is likely to have little bearing this time around with the odds clearly in favour of the Chattogram Challengers. Our affiliate partners Melbet are providing them odds of 1.668 whereas the same is 2.1 for Dhaka Dominators.

Our Prediction

Coming on the back of a defeat each, both teams will, no doubt, be eager to get back to winning ways right away. The Dominators started their campaign well, but the comprehensive defeat and the injury to all-rounder Muktar Ali in the second game may well prove costly. The Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, have an in-form batting unit being let down by their bowlers. But their overall firepower seems likely to be too much for the Dominators. Hence, our analysis—of the squad and recent player performances—tell us that the match should go in favour of the Chattogram Challengers.

Chattogram Challengers to win @ 1.668 (Melbet)

Dhaka Dominators to win @ 2.1 (Melbet)

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Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Besides the Sylhet Strikers, teams have failed to produce consistency across the board. As we inch towards the business end of the tournament, it really does feel like the playoff spots—bar one—are up for grabs to anyone who can string a series of performances together. And both the Challengers and Dominators are capable of producing the goods.

Whether any of the Dominators’ successful past in the tournament will come to bear on their efforts this year is anyone’s guess. What they do have is a more than decent squad whose first job will be to pick themselves up from the heavy defeat against the table-toppers in their last game. As for the Challengers, it seems a question of whether their wicket-taking Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Abu Jayed can prise open their opponents without leaking runs left, right, and centre.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Toss Prediction

So far in this edition of the tournament, the team batting second have won most of the games—and quite comfortably at that. The history at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, however, is significantly different, with the team batting first winning more than 75% of the game. Given these statistics, even under the lights, the captain winning the toss should look to bat first.

Weather Report

As things stand, the skies are in favour of an uninterrupted game. According to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Chattogram on Friday with a 0% forecast for cloud cover and mild dew (15%) during the match time as well.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman.

Predicted playing XI:

Unmukt Chand Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Usman Khan Batter Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Irfan Sukkur (Wk) Wicketkeeper Taijul Islam Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers come into this game on the back of some patchy form, losing three of their last five matches. Their most recent win was a 9-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in their opening game this year.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Predicted Playing XI

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Usman Ghani Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Arafat Sunny Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

Dhaka Dominators have showcased some inconsistent form in their recent past, winning two and losing three of their last five games in the Bangladesh Premier League. This year, too, they have been a hit and miss, opening with a convincing 6-wicket win before crumbling to a 62-run defeat.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Head to Head

Despite all their success over the years, the Chattogram Challengers have proven the achilles heel for the Dhaka Dominators. In each of their last five encounters, it has been the Challengers who have emerged victorious.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Betting Odds

CC to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.856 (Melbet)

Whatever the result, the Chattogram Challengers have not had a problem scoring runs, especially in the powerplay. Each time they have played this year, they have scored more than 50 in the first six overs. So, this bet seems like a safe shot to make money.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Best batters

Usman Khan to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

Form counts, especially in a tightly-packed T20 tournament like that of the Bangladesh Premier League. And that is precisely what Usman Khan has in his favour. Though he is just starting out at the T20 level, the right-hander already boasts of an average upwards of 36 from nine innings. In the last three matches for the Challengers, Khan has taken it to another level, scoring 141 runs at an average of 70.5 and a strike-rate of 174. Make no mistake, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

With every game, Nasir Hossain is proving his claim to be the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan for Bangladesh Cricket. He is something of a Mr. Dependable, in all three departments—four, if you count captaincy. His big strength clearly lies in his ability to suit his game—especially with the bat—to match the situational demands of his team. In the last two games, the Dominators’ skipper has amassed 80 runs at a decent strike rate of 112.3.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Best Bowlers

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

The bowling unit of the Chattogram Challengers have not had any trouble picking up wickets. But keeping the scoring in check has proven a different ball game altogether for them. But this time, they are at home. And under conditions suitable for the faster bowlers, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury should prove his worth again. In the last 10 games he has played in, the left-armer has picked up 14 wickets.

Al-Amin Hossain to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

There have been a number of pace bowlers from the southern belt of Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain are recent, memorable examples. Al-Amin Hossain is the next name coming through from the region. Though he has leaked runs in excess of nine to the over, Al-Amin Hossain stands out for the Dominators as the one best suited to exploit the conditions at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium under the lights. Form-wise, too, he has done well, picking up five wickets in his last two games.