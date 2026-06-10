On This Day in Cricket - June 10

June 10 is a day associated with the birthdays of several cricketers, along with some of the best matches being played. In 1989, the South African team got one of their best finishers as David Miller was born today. Another South African cricketer who went on to become an all-rounder for the team, Albie Morkel was born in 1981. In 2024, the Bangladesh team was defeated by the South African team in the T20 World Cup by just a margin of 4 runs.

On This Day - June 10, 1989 - David Miller was Born Today

South Africa’s fearless finisher and known as “Killer-Miller”, David Miller was born on 10th June, 1989 in Pietermaritzburg, Natal. In the ODI Format, David Miller has played 178 matches and has scored 4611 runs at an average of 42.30 and a strike rate of 103.68. He has scored 7 centuries and 24 half-centuries in this format. In the T20I Format, he has played 140 matches and has scored 2804 runs at an average of 33.78 and a strike rate of 141.40.

(David Miller was born on 10th June, 1989)

In those matches, he has made 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries for the team so far. The T20 Leagues have seen him play in IPL, BPL, BBL, SA20, Men’s 100 and many more where he has got 568 matches and has scored 12096 runs at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 138.77. He has successfully got 4 centuries and 53 half-centuries so far in this period.

On This Day - June 10, 1981 - Albie Morkel was Born Today

Born on the 10th June, 1981 in Vereeniging, Transvaal, Albie Morkel came out as a perfect all-rounder for the South African team. Coming to the Test Format, he has played just 1 test match and has scored 58 runs at an average of 58 along with a strike rate of 81.69 while also picking up a wicket for the team.

(Albie Morkel was born on 10th June, 1981)

Talking about the ODI Format, he played 58 matches for the team and was able to pick up 50 wickets at an average of 37.98 and an economy rate of 5.49 for the team. As a batsman, he has got 782 runs at an average of 23.69 and a strike rate of 100.25 while scoring 2 half-centuries for the team. In the T20I format, he has played 50 matches and has scored 572 runs at an average of 21.18 and a strike rate of 142.28. Being a bowler, he has picked 26 wickets at an average of 33.23 and an economy rate of 8.01.

On This Day - June 10, 2024 - South Africa defeats Bangladesh by 4 Runs

When the match began at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, South Africa chose to bat first but struggled on a difficult pitch. They were reduced to 23 for 4 inside the first 5 overs after a brilliant spell from Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Heinrich Klaasen then played a crucial knock of 46 from 44 balls, while David Miller added 29, helping South Africa reach 113 for 6 in 20 overs.

(South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 4 runs)

Tanzim finished with excellent figures of 3 for 18, while Taskin Ahmed took 2 wickets. Bangladesh started steadily but kept losing wickets at important moments. Towhid Hridoy fought hard with 37 from 34 balls and Mahmudullah scored 20, but South Africa's bowlers kept the pressure on. Kagiso Rabada claimed 2 for 19, while Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Bangladesh finished on 109 for 7, falling just 4 runs short.

On This Day - June 10, 2017 - England defeats Australia by 40 Runs

For the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Edgbaston, England defeated Australia by 40 runs under the Duckworth Lewis method and secured a place in the semifinals. Australia posted 277/9 in 50 overs after strong contributions from Aaron Finch, who made 68, Steven Smith with 56, and Travis Head, who remained unbeaten on 71. Mark Wood and Adil Rashid starred with the ball for England, taking 4 wickets each.

(England defeated Australia by 40 runs)

Chasing a revised target of 201 from 40.2 overs after rain interruptions, England suffered an early collapse and slipped to 35/3. However, captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes changed the game with a brilliant 159 run partnership for the fourth wicket. Morgan scored 87 from 81 balls, while Stokes produced a match winning unbeaten 102 from 109 deliveries. England reached 240/4 in 40.2 overs and completed a memorable victory, knocking Australia out of the tournament.