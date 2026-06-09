On This Day in Cricket - June 9

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Indian team defeated the Australian team by 36 runs as Shikhar Dhawan made 117 runs for the team. In the 2017 Champions Trophy, the Bangladesh team defeated the New Zealand team by 5 wickets and claimed the points in the tournament. In 2024, the Indian team defeated Pakistan by 6 runs in the T20 World Cup.

On This Day - June 9, 1975 - Andrew Symonds was Born Today

The all-rounder who made things easier for the Australian cricket team, Andrew Symonds, was born on 9th June, 1975 in Birmingham, Warwickshire, England. Playing for the Australian team, he represented the country in 26 test matches and was able to score 1462 runs at an average of 40.61 and a strike rate of 64.80, while making 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries.

(Andrew Symonds was born on 9th June, 1975)

Coming to the ODI Format, Andrew Symonds played 198 matches and got 5088 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 92.44 while scoring 6 centuries and 30 half-centuries for the team. As a T20I player for the Australian team, he was able to make 337 runs in the 14 matches played and had an average of 48.14 along with a strike rate of 169.34. He got 2 half-centuries for the team and was able to make a long-lasting impact from his career.

On This Day - June 9, 2024 - India defeats Pakistan by 6 Runs

The day of 9 June, 2024 saw the Indian team playing against the Pakistan team at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After winning the toss, the Pakistan team decided to field first, and for the Indian team, this turned out to be a poor outing with the bat. Only Rishabh Pant scored 42 runs from 31 balls with a strike rate of 135.48.

(India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs)

The Indian team finished at 119 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in the 19 overs of their innings. To chase the target, the Pakistan team started off well but lost quick wickets in the middle order. Mohammad Rizwan made 31 runs from 44 balls but wasn’t able to finish the run chase and hence the Pakistan team made just 113 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs of the innings. The Indian team won the match by 6 runs and got the desired points.

On This Day - June 9, 2017 - Bangladesh defeats New Zealand by 5 Wickets

As the rain clouds hovered over Cardiff, Bangladesh produced one of the greatest wins in their ODI history by defeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Chasing 266, Bangladesh were in serious trouble at 33 for 4 after Tim Southee ripped through the top order and claimed 3 wickets. With the team under pressure, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah came together and changed the course of the match. Shakib played a brilliant knock of 114 from 115 balls, striking 11 fours and 1 six, while Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 102 from 107 deliveries with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

(Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets)

Their match winning partnership of 224 runs for the fifth wicket completely took the game away from New Zealand. Earlier, New Zealand posted 265 for 8 thanks to half centuries from Kane Williamson (57) and Ross Taylor (63). Bangladesh reached 268 for 5 in 47.2 overs, sealing a famous victory and keeping their semi final hopes alive.

On This Day - June 9, 2019 - India defeats Australia by 36 Runs

In the 14th match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval, India defeated Australia by 36 runs in a high scoring contest. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a massive 352/5 in 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan starred with a brilliant 117 off 109 balls, while Virat Kohli scored 82 and Rohit Sharma added 57. Hardik Pandya's quick 48 from 27 deliveries helped India finish strongly.

(India defeated Australia by 5 wickets)

Chasing 353, Australia stayed in the hunt through Steven Smith's 69, David Warner's 56 and Alex Carey's unbeaten 55. However, regular wickets prevented them from building the partnerships needed to reach the target. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 3 wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2 crucial scalps. Australia were eventually bowled out for 316 in the final over. Dhawan was named Player of the Match for his match winning century.