Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction CC 70 % Chance of Winning DP 30 % Bet now! The 37th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is as much of a dead rubber as any game can be. It is a clash between two teams who have already been eliminated from the competition as the Chattogram Challengers take on the Dhaka Dominators at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 7, 2023 (Tuesday) at 1 PM.

Facts Both Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Dominators have already been eliminated.

The Chattogram Challengers are on a six-match losing streak.

Nasir Hossain has scored 342 runs and picked up 14 wickets in BPL ‘23.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Chattogram Challengers. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.87 for the Dhaka Dominators, while the odds are 1.81 for the Chattogram Challengers.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Having entered the competition with much hope, the Chattogram Challengers and the Dhaka Dominators have failed to impress throughout. Besides the motivation to avoid finishing bottom, the Dominators will also want to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 56.88%. And, even though the game will be played during the daytime, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazily sunny for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (33%), with winds as strong as 11 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman.

Predicted playing XI:

Mehedi Maruf Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Usman Khan (wk) Wicketkeeper Khawaja Nafay Batter Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Rana Bowler Mohammad Nihaduzzaman Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

The Chattogram Challengers are bottom of the league table, which is a fair indication of just how bad their campaign has been. In their last five games, they have lost all five. In fact, they are on a six-match losing streak.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Blake Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Amir Hamza All-rounder Arafat Sunny Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Mohor Sheikh Bowler Abdullah Al-Mamun All-rounder

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

The side from the capital have just not been able to get going at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. In their last five games, the Dhaka Dominators have registered two wins and three losses. All told, these wins have come a little too late for a turnaround in their fortunes.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Head to Head

The one solace that Chattogram Challengers’ fans can have going into tomorrow’s game is their head-to-head record against the Dhaka Dominators. The last five games between these two sides have been won by the Challengers. In other words, the Dominators have not beaten them since 2019 at least.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Betting Odds

CC to score more than 41 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Through thick and thin (mostly thin), one component of the Chattogram Challengers squad that has remained consistent is their showing with the bat. Even when they have lost wickets in a heap, the Challengers have posted in excess of 40 in the powerplay overs in each of their last five games at least. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Best Batters

Afif Hossain to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

Afif Hossain had a grand entry into international cricket. On his T20I debut, the southpaw smashed a 26-ball 52 at number 8 to see his team through to a narrow win. Then came the struggling years. Till February 2022, when he put together a 174-run stand with Mehidy Hasan to lift his side from 45 for six. This year, at the Bangladesh Premier League, the 23-year-old has continued to impress. In his last five games, he has made 172 runs at an average of 43. Make no mistake, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

For so long he has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle in the Bangladeshi cricket realm. This year, Nasir Hossain has only gone on to prove the analysts right, proving the lone warrior in the Dominators camp with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Consistent from the get-go no matter what his team’s fortunes, Hossain has put up 342 runs (fifth highest) in 11 games at an average of 48.85. If anyone in the Dominators’ line-up deserves your trust, it is their all-round skipper.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Best Bowlers

Nihaduzzaman to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow, left-arm spinners doing well is the norm in Bangladesh cricket. So, that Nihaduzzaman has been in form for the Chattogram Challengers does not come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with the cricketing context of the land. In his last five games, the 24-year-old has picked up 7 wickets at an average 16.86.

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

Bat and ball, Nasir Hossain has been the one-man pillar of the Dhaka Dominators’ line up. The 31-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament this year, with 14 wickets in 10 games at an average of 13.12 and an impressive run-rate of 7.24. Be sure, this is a more than reasonable shout to place a bet.