CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs DHA (Durdanto Dhaka) Match Prediction CHAT 78 % Chance of Winning DHA 22 % Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers take on Durdanto Dhaka in the 36th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 17 at 6:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers had a brilliant start to the season as they won four of the first five games but since then Chattogram Challengers have failed to find consistency especially in the second half of the season. As we approach the tail end of the campaign, Chattogram Challengers cannot afford to lose any more points if they aspire to make a playoffs this season.

Durdanto Dhaka have had a horrific season thus far. After winning the opening games, they lost nine games in a row. In the last game against Khulna Tigers, Durdanto Dhaka’s batting collapsed with 128 runs on board and eventually lost the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Chattogram Challengers are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 78%

Durdanto Dhaka’s chances of winning - 22%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the key areas where Durdanto Dhaka has struggled has been in scoring sixes which is one of the key components in T20 cricket. So far this season, Durdanto Dhaka has hit 59 sixes in 11 matches averaging 5.3 sixes. Chattogram Challengers have already hit 59 sixes in nine matches and we believe they will hit more sixes in the upcoming game against Durdanto Dhaka.

Mohammad Naim has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 281 runs in 11 matches. In the last few games, Naim has struggled to score. In the last two matches, Naim has scored ten and five and in the last game against Chattogram Challengers, Naim once again failed to turn up as he scored eight in the game which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durdanto Dhaka to win 3.47 Bet on Parimatch Chattogram Challengers to win 1.36 Bet on 1xBet Durdanto Dhaka to win 3.30 Bet on Dafabet

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first, so far, in the three of the four games at the venue, the team batting first has dominated the games which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce (wk), Shykat Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Najibullah Zadran, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Shykat Ali Batter Tom Bruce Wicket-keeper Curtis Campher All-rounder Shuvagata Hom Batter Shohidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers had a steady start to the season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost each of the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Durdanto Dhaka News & Player List

Durdanto Dhaka Player List

Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington (wk), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Sean Williams, Irfan Sukkur, Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed (c), Shoriful Islam, SM Meherob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Irfan, Jasim Uddin, Tahjibul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, Saim Ayub

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Naim Batter Saif Hassan Batter Alex Ross Batter Irfan Sukkur Batter Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Sean Williams All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Batter Chaturanga de Silva Bowler Alauddin Babu Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Durdanto Dhaka Team Form

Durdanto Dhaka have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have lost nine games on the bounce. With two points in 11 games, they are seventh on the table and are already knocked out in the group stages.

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers have dominated this fixture against Durdanto Dhaka in this tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, Chattogram Challengers won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 10

Durdanto Dhaka: 6

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka Betting Odds

Chattogram Challengers to have a better opening partnership than Durdanto Dhaka

Durdanto Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers head into this game having had a contrasting season thus far. On one hand, even though Chattogram Challengers have struggled in the second half of the campaign they are still in contention to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Durdanto Dhaka have failed to show up in this tournament as they head into this game on the back of nine defeats in a row and are currently seventh on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Chattogram Challengers dominated the game from the start as they eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. Chattogram Challengers had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, in each of the last two matches, Durdanto Dhaka have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Chattogram Challengers would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka Top Team Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

Even though Tanzid Hasan has struggled in the last game against Rangpur Riders, we are going to go with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsman for Chattogram Challengers. In the last game against Durdanto Dhaka, Hasan scored 49 off 40 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Ross to be Durdanto Dhaka’s top batter

Alex Ross has been the stand out batsman for Durdanto Dhaka in this tournament. In the last game against Khulna Tigers, Ross got off to a brilliant start but was unfortunate as he got run out. With 297 runs, Ross is the leading run scorer for Durdanto Dhaka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka Top Team Bowlers

Shohidul Islam to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

We are going to go with Shohidul Islam once again as he was brilliant in the last game against Rangpur Riders as he ended the game with 2/32. In the second half of the campaign, Islam has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shoriful Islam to be Durdanto Dhaka’s top bowler

Shoriful Islam has been the shining light in what has been a dismal season thus far, he has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this tournament. With 20 wickets thus far, Islam is the leading wicket taker for Durdanto Dhaka in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.