Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction CC 10 % Chance of Winning FBA 90 % Bet now! The 26th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see Fortune Barishal going up against bottom-placed Chattogram Challengers. This encounter is set to take place on January 27, 2023 (Friday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, at 6:30 PM (IST).

Facts Though Usman Khan is just starting out at the T20 level, the right-hander already boasts of an average in the 30s after 13 innings. Khan has scored 212 runs at an average of 35.3 and a strike-rate in excess of 150.

Shakib Al Hasan has been the highest run getter at the tournament—304 runs in six innings at an average of 76 with three half-centuries. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Of the lot, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury—one of the young guns picked out among the ones to watch out for—has fared very well. In his last nine games, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up 8 wickets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

According to our affiliate partner Melbet, this should be a straightforward game for Fortune Barishal. Their evaluation calls for odds of 2.60 for the Chattogram Challengers, while the odds are 1.47 for Fortune Barishal.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Fortune Barishal were on a roll till their narrow loss against Sylhet Strikers on Tuesday. The question before them is to see how fast they can brush it off and get back on track. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Unlike the stadiums in Dhaka and Chattogram, the toss seems to be a clear factor in the result of the games at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Over the last three years, the teams batting first have won two-thirds (66.67%) of the matches. And so, even though it will be an evening game under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting first.

Weather Report

There is a 1% chance of precipitation on the match day. But the overwhelming expectation is that the skies will be clear, humid (68%), with mild dew (14%) and a slight wind blowing (7 km/hr) in the north-east direction. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman.

Predicted playing XI:

Unmukt Chand Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Usman Khan Batter Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Irfan Sukkur (Wk) Wicketkeeper Taijul Islam Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

The Chattogram Challengers are bottom of the league table, as of now. That should tell you just how bad their recent form has been. In their last five games, they have lost four and won only one game, which was a dominant performance against fellow strugglers Dhaka Dominators.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Kamrul Islam Bowler Qazi Onik Bowler Sunzamul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Either side of defeats at the hand of the Sylhet Strikers, Fortune Barishal have been a team on song in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. In their last five games, they have won four games and lost just one—the exact opposite record to that of the Chattogram Challengers.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

If you are a Chattogram Challengers fan, you might want to look away now. Their head-to-head numbers against Fortune Barishal does not make for good reading. The last three teams these two teams have gone up against each other, the Challengers have lost on all three occasions—the latest being a 26-run defeat in the reverse fixture.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

CC to score more than 44 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Though the results have only gone their way once, the Chattogram Challengers have not had a problem scoring runs in the powerplay. Each time they have played this year, they have scored more than 40 in the first six overs. So, this bet seems like a safe shot to make money.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters

Usman Khan to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

In a tightly-packed T20 tournament like the Bangladesh Premier League, form counts over pedigree And that is precisely what Usman Khan has in his favour. Though he is just starting out at the T20 level, the right-hander already boasts of an average in the 30s after 13 innings. His numbers in the last seven matches he has played in make for even better reading. Khan has scored 212 runs at an average of 35.3 and a strike-rate in excess of 150. Make no mistake, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Time and again, Shakib Al Hasan continues to deliver—with bat and ball. One of the most consistent all-round cricketers of his generation, he was the standout player in the first decade of the Bangladesh Premier League. So far, it has been his exploits with the bat that have spurred Fortune Barishal on even more than his wily left-arm spin. This year, he has been the highest run getter at the tournament—304 runs in six innings at an average of 76 with three half-centuries. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

The bowling unit of the Chattogram Challengers have not had any trouble picking up wickets. But keeping the scoring in check has proven a different ball game altogether for them. Of the lot, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury—one of the young guns picked out among the ones to watch out for—has fared very well. In his last nine games, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up 8 wickets.

Mohammad Wasim to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

If there is an area of weakness in the Fortune Barishal ranks, it would be with their bowling department—specifically, with their ability to take wickets. Both Shakib Al Hasan and Chaturanga de Silva have kept the scoring in check—and that, very well. But one player has been rising up the ranks to solve the wicket-taking problem for Barishal. And that has been the Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Wasim. In his last three games, the 21-year-old has picked up six wickets at an excellent strike-rate of 12.