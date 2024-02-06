CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction FORT 58 % Chance of Winning CHAT 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.635 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Fortune Barishal in the 22nd game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 06 at 6:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in six games thus far. They surrendered their three game winning streak as they got humbled in the last game against Comilla Victorians. Chattogram Challengers were bowled out for 72 as the defending champions eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Fortune Barishal struggled in the first half of the campaign as they had three losses in the first four games and looked down and out. Since then they have registered back to back wins against Sylhet Strikers and in-form Khulna Tigers and are level on points with Comilla Victorians who are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Fortune Barishal are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 42%

Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ahmed Shehzad’s introduction in the starting lineup has given Fortune Barishal stability in the top order. In the three games thus far, Shehzad has scored 105 runs with an average of 35. In the last game against Chattogram Challengers, Shehzad scored 39 off 17 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce has made a positive impact since his inclusion in the starting 11 this season. In his first game, Bruce scored a brilliant half century and in the last game where Chattogram Challengers failed to show up and were bowled out for 72, he scored 27 off 20 balls which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the chasing team, so far, eight games have been played at the venue and in all eight games the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Shykat Ali Batter Tom Bruce Wicket-keeper Najibullah Zadran All-rounder Shuvagata Hom Batter Ziaur Rahman Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in six games and are currently second on the points table. In the last game they were beaten by Comilla Victorians.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Shoaib Malik, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Imran, Taijul Islam, Akif Javed, Khaled Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Dunith Wellalage, Paul Stirling, Mohammad Amir, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamrul Islam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Abbas Afridi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Ahmed Shehzad All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mohammad Imran All-rounder Taijul Islam All-rounder Akif Javed Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal struggled early on in the tournament as they have one win in four games but have managed to turn things around as they have won back to back games and are right back in contention for the playoffs this term.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Fortune Barishal has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign, Chattogram Challengers won the game by ten runs.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 2

Fortune Barishal: 7

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers go head to head in what seems like a four pointer game between the two sides who are separated by just two points and are right in the mix to make the playoffs this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season, after four straight losses against Fortune Barishal, Chattogram managed to grab maximum points in what was a very close encounter. Even though Fortune Barishal lost the game, thay had a better opening stand in the game. Chattogram Challengers have only two wins against Fortune Barishal in this tournament and looking at how bad they batted in the last game it wouldn’t be a surprise if Fortune Barishal managed to bag maximum points. In two of the last three games, Chattogram Challengers have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Fortune Barishal would have a bigger opening stand in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.351 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Batters

Avishka Fernando to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

Avishka Fernando has had a solid campaign thus far. With 174 runs, Fernando is the leading run scorer for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. In the last game against Fortune Barishal, Fernando led from the front and scored 91 runs off 50 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter

Mushfiqur Rahim has had a stunning campaign thus far as he has scored well throughout the campaign. With 229 runs, Rahim is the leading run scorer in this tournament and in the last game against Chattogram Challengers, he scored 23 off 22 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Even though Bilal Khan did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him once more as has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. With nine wickets, Khan is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Imran to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Mohammad Imran heads into this game in brilliant form as he has bagged five wickets in the last two matches. With eight wickets, Imran is the leading wicket taker for Fortune Barishal this season. Imran did not play the last game against Chattogram Challengers and we expect him to make an impact this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.