CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction
FORT
59%
Chance of Winning
CHAT
41%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Bilal Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament.
- With 391 runs, Tamim Iqbal is the leading run scorer for Fortune Barishal in this Campaign.
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning
Chattogram Challengers had a brilliant start to the season as they won four of the first five games but lost their way in the second half of the campaign as they lost the next four of the five games. But when it mattered the most, they dug in and managed to get the results in the last two matches against Durdanto Dhaka and Khulna Tigers and made the playoffs.
On the other hand, Fortune Barishal had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four matches. They managed to stop the rut as they ended the campaign with four wins in the last five games and made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Fortune Barishal are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 41%
- Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 59%
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the main reasons for Chattogram Challengers success this season has been their ability to hit sixes which is a key component in T20 cricket. So far this season, Chattogram Challengers have hit 86 sixes on the other hand, Fortune Barishal have hit 79 sixes in the tournament. In both head to head games, Chattogram Challengers hit more sixes which makes us believe they would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.
Looking at the games that were played in this venue, afternoon games have seen a significant drop in team scores. The wicket has been a difficult wicket to bat on and considering the fact it's a playoff game with stakes pretty high for both sides we believe the total score to be significantly low.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This season, 12 of the last 17 games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Chattogram Challengers News & Player List
Chattogram Challengers Player List
Muhammad Waseem, Tanzid Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tom Bruce (wk), Romario Shepherd, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shahadat Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Salauddin Sakil, Bilal Khan, Josh Brown, Husna Habib, Hunain Shah, Imran Uzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Shykat Ali
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shuvagata Hom
|
All-rounder
|
Shahadat Hossain
|
Batter
|
Shohidul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Nihaduzzaman
|
Bowler
|
Salauddin Sakil
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
Bowler
Chattogram Challengers Team Form
Chattogram Challengers had a steady start to the season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign they ended the group stages with two wins and made the playoffs this season.
Fortune Barishal News & Player List
Fortune Barishal Player List
Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Akif Javed, Tom Banton, Keshav Maharaj, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Yannic Cariah, Rakibul Hasan, Abbas Afridi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tamim Iqbal
|
Batter
|
Ahmed Shehzad
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Mahmudullah
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Taijul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Akif Javed
|
Bowler
Fortune Barishal Team Form
Fortune Barishal head into this game in phenomenal form as they have won four of the last five matches. They beat Comilla Victorians in the final game and qualified for the playoffs.
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head
Fortune Barishal has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Chattogram Challengers won the game.
Head to Head
Chattogram Challengers: 3
Fortune Barishal: 7
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds
Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers
Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers have had a similar campaign in this tournament but they head into this game in contrasting form. Fortune Barishal head into this game after four wins in the last five matches on the other hand, Chattogram Challengers have lost two of the last three games. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both games turned out to be a cagey affair. In the first game Chattogram Challengers managed to defend the first innings score as they won the game by 10 runs and in the second game, Chattogram Challengers completed the double as they won the game by 16 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, Fortune Barishal openers have batted well in this tournament and in four of the last five matches, they have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership against Chattogram Challengers in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, null
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Batters
Tanzid Hasan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter
We are going to go with Tanzid Hasan once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant century against Khulna Tigers in what was a must win game for Chattogram Challengers. With 382 runs, which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter
Tamim Iqbal has been in sensational form for Fortune Barishal and as a skipper has led his side from the front. With 391 runs, Iqbal is the leading run scorer in this tournament. In the two games against Chattogram Challengers, Iqbal scored 33 and 49 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Bowlers
Shohidul Islam to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler
Even though Shohidul Islam did not have a great outing in the last game against Khulna Tigers, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler for his side. In the last game against Khulna Tigers, Islam ended up with bowling figures of 3/13 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Taijul Islam to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler
Taijul Islam has come to light in the second half of the campaign as he has been the most consistent bowler for Fortune Barishal in the last few games. In the last match against Comilla Victorians, Islam ended the game with 3/20 and was the top wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fortune Barishal
- Chattogram Challengers to win @ 2.14 (PariMatch)
- Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.69 (PariMatch)
Parimatch