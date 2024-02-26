CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction FORT 59 % Chance of Winning CHAT 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.581 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Fortune Barishal in the Eliminator game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 26 at 1:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers had a brilliant start to the season as they won four of the first five games but lost their way in the second half of the campaign as they lost the next four of the five games. But when it mattered the most, they dug in and managed to get the results in the last two matches against Durdanto Dhaka and Khulna Tigers and made the playoffs.

On the other hand, Fortune Barishal had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four matches. They managed to stop the rut as they ended the campaign with four wins in the last five games and made the playoffs. As per our calculations, Fortune Barishal are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 41%

Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 59%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main reasons for Chattogram Challengers success this season has been their ability to hit sixes which is a key component in T20 cricket. So far this season, Chattogram Challengers have hit 86 sixes on the other hand, Fortune Barishal have hit 79 sixes in the tournament. In both head to head games, Chattogram Challengers hit more sixes which makes us believe they would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Looking at the games that were played in this venue, afternoon games have seen a significant drop in team scores. The wicket has been a difficult wicket to bat on and considering the fact it's a playoff game with stakes pretty high for both sides we believe the total score to be significantly low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This season, 12 of the last 17 games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Muhammad Waseem, Tanzid Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tom Bruce (wk), Romario Shepherd, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shahadat Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Salauddin Sakil, Bilal Khan, Josh Brown, Husna Habib, Hunain Shah, Imran Uzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shykat Ali Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Tom Bruce Wicket-keeper Shuvagata Hom All-rounder Shahadat Hossain Batter Shohidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Salauddin Sakil Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers had a steady start to the season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign they ended the group stages with two wins and made the playoffs this season.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Akif Javed, Tom Banton, Keshav Maharaj, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Yannic Cariah, Rakibul Hasan, Abbas Afridi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Ahmed Shehzad Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Mahmudullah Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler Akif Javed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal head into this game in phenomenal form as they have won four of the last five matches. They beat Comilla Victorians in the final game and qualified for the playoffs.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Fortune Barishal has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Chattogram Challengers won the game.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 3

Fortune Barishal: 7

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers have had a similar campaign in this tournament but they head into this game in contrasting form. Fortune Barishal head into this game after four wins in the last five matches on the other hand, Chattogram Challengers have lost two of the last three games. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both games turned out to be a cagey affair. In the first game Chattogram Challengers managed to defend the first innings score as they won the game by 10 runs and in the second game, Chattogram Challengers completed the double as they won the game by 16 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, Fortune Barishal openers have batted well in this tournament and in four of the last five matches, they have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership against Chattogram Challengers in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.477 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Batters

Tanzid Hasan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

We are going to go with Tanzid Hasan once again as he repaid our faith with a brilliant century against Khulna Tigers in what was a must win game for Chattogram Challengers. With 382 runs, which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter

Tamim Iqbal has been in sensational form for Fortune Barishal and as a skipper has led his side from the front. With 391 runs, Iqbal is the leading run scorer in this tournament. In the two games against Chattogram Challengers, Iqbal scored 33 and 49 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Bowlers

Shohidul Islam to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Even though Shohidul Islam did not have a great outing in the last game against Khulna Tigers, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler for his side. In the last game against Khulna Tigers, Islam ended up with bowling figures of 3/13 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taijul Islam to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Taijul Islam has come to light in the second half of the campaign as he has been the most consistent bowler for Fortune Barishal in the last few games. In the last match against Comilla Victorians, Islam ended the game with 3/20 and was the top wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.