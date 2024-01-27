CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction FORT 55 % Chance of Winning CHAT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.544 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Fortune Barishal in the 11th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 27 at 1:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Unlike last season, Fortune Barishal has struggled in the first three games. After beating Rangpur Riders in the opening fixture, they have failed to reach the heights as they have been beaten by Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians in the last two games. In the last game, Fortune Barishal failed to defend a par first innings score of 161 as they lost the game by four wickets.

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid start to the campaign as they overpowered Sylhet Strikers in the opening game. In the second match they were beaten by Khulna Tigers but managed to turn things around in the last game as against Durdanto Dhaka, they won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Fortune Barishal are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 45%

Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 55%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Chattogram Challengers have dominated the power play this season not just with the bat but also with the ball. In the three games thus far, Chattogram Challengers have managed to score 56, 42 and 54. What makes this tip such an enticing proposition is the fact in all three games they have managed to outscore their opponent which makes us believe they would outscore Fortune Barishal in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers hit 62 sixes in the group stages last year, only Dhaka Dominators scored less sixes than Chattogram Challengers in the tournament. But this season it's been a different story as in two of the three games they have managed to hit more sixes than their opponents. On the other hand Fortune Barishal has conceded more sixes in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Chattogram Challengers would score more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Curtis Campher, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Muhammad Waseem, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib, Ziaur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Imran Uzzaman Wicket-keeper Shuvagata Hom All-rounder Curtis Campher Batter Shohidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins in first three games and are currently second on the points table.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Pritom Kumar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shoaib Malik, Mahmudullah, Dunith Wellalage, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Abbas Afridi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Yannic Cariah, Paul Stirling, Kamrul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Pritom Kumar Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Yannic Cariah All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Abbas Afridi All-rounder Mohammad Imran Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal had a solid start to the campaign as they won the opening game against Rangpur Riders but they head into this fixture on the back of two defeats in two matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Fortune Barishal has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Last season both sides went head to head twice and in both matches Fortune Barishal bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 1

Fortune Barishal: 7

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Fortune Barishal has been a kryptonite for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament as Chattogram Challengers have only one win against Fortune Barishal in this tournament. Last season, both sides went head to head twice and in both games Fortune Barishal dominated the games and bagged maximum points. Fortune Barishal has won four straight games against Chattogram Challengers and even though they haven’t played that well thus far, they tend to find something extra in this fixture regardless of their current form. Both sides have struggled to bat well in powerplay. In the three games thus far, Chattogram Challengers have managed an opening stand of 14, 9 and 19 averaging 14 runs thus far. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal had opening stands of 32, 14 and 5 in the first three games. Considering their track record in this fixture, we believe Fortune Barishal would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.549 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Batters

Najibullah Zadran to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

Najibullah Zadran has been phenomenal for Chattogram Challengers this season, in three games thus far, Zadran has scored 61, 24 and 32. With 117 runs, Zadran is the leading run scorer for Chattongram this season which makes him our leading run scorer for the upcoming game.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter

Mushfiqur Rahim has had a sensational tournament thus far as in three games he has scored two half centuries and with 157 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Fortune Barishal. We expect Rahim to continue his flawless form in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Bowlers

Al-Amin Hossain to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Al-Amin Hossain had a brilliant season last year as he ended up with 12 wickets in the campaign and was one of the most consistent bowlers last term. This season, after a slow start to the tournament he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dunith Wellalage to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Dunith Wellalage did not have a great start to the season as he struggled in the first two games. Wellalage managed to turn things around in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 3/26 and was the top wicket taker in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.