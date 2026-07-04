Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers, who have lost their opening game each, will be taking on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on January 9, 2023 (Monday) 6:00 PM IST. Both teams will want to get off on the right foot after hitting a bumper in their opening encounter but things will matter more in the larger scheme of things, especially because of the kinds of dominant wins the likes of Sylhet and Dhaka gathered in their first matches respectively.

Bet on Bangladesh Premier League

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers had a great last season and made it to the Qualifier of the tournament where they lost to Comilla Victorians. On the other hand, Khulna were unfortunately at the receiving end of the Eliminator loss to Chattogram Challengers in the last edition and would want to go one step further. The Challengers have a win odds of 2.765 (Melbet) whereas Khulna have odds of 1.45 (Melbet) for this encounter.

Our Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched as far as strengths and weaknesses are concerned. However, the way Khulna bolstered their side with the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Wahab Riaz and Azam Khan, it takes the cake. For the Challengers, some glaring weaknesses are still there, which put them in the backward position in this encounter and hence, such a gap in the value of the odds. You can capitalize on the same as we believe Khulna would come out victorious in this encounter.

Chattogram Challengers to win @ 2.765 (Melbet)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.45 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers would sleep well with the knowledge that the side with the best batting depth would come out as the winner in this encounter. The Shere Bangla International Stadium in Dhaka has metamorphosed with a completely new shade of batting strip which would keep both Challengers and Tigers in check. Don’t be surprised if there are a lot of runs on offer.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

One of the most batting-friendly venues in Bangladesh, if not the best, the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka has seen batting first teams having a complete stronghold in day games but sticking to the narrative in the evening games, teams who bat second have won. In fact 51 of 87 matches since January 2021 have been won by teams batting second.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Dhaka on Monday but during the match time, there would be a cloud cover of 29%. That may aid swing bowling but there is no way rains are falling down. So geeks, don’t put so much pressure on yourself and shoot on.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Afif Hossain, Usman Khan (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Malinda Pushpakumara, Shuvagata Hom (c), Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Maruf, Unmukt Chand, Al-Amin, Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Max O Dowd, Irfan Sukkur, Curtis Campher, Abu Jayed, Vishwa Fernando, Taijul Islam, Farhad Reza, Ashan Priyanjan, Ziaur Rahman, Tawfique Khan

Predicted playing XI:

Mehedi Maruf Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Al-Amin Batter Shuvagata Hom Batter Afif Hossain Batter Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Unmukt Chand Batter Mrittunjoy Chowdhury All-rounder Nihaduzzaman Bowler Malinda Pushpakumara Bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

In the last five matches, Dhaka Dominatos have won three and lost two matches. The side won the six of their last 10 matches ensuring that they are pretty much in line to do what they were expected to do. Against Khulna Tigers, it is very much expected that they would pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Tamim Iqbal, Avishka Fernando, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury ©, Nasum Ahmed, Nahidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Dasun Shanaka, Paul van Meekeren, Shafiqul Islam, Pritom Kumar, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter Munim Shahriar Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Yasir Ali Batter Mohammed Saifuddin All-Rounder Sabbir Rahman All-Rounder Nahidul Islam Bowler Wahab Riaz Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have lost four and lost one in their last five Bangladesh Premier League matches, but that could be deceptive to look at. As a matter of fact, Khulna had made it to the final stages of the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League and they would want to go one step further this time.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

In the last five head-to-head encounters between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers, the former have won three and the latter managed to win two of those games. What remains constant from those encounters is the way both the Challengers and Tigers have always come at loggerheads. In the larger scheme of things, the Tigers have won 7 of the 12 meetings between each other, which may also change in the due course of time.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Challengers to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 (Melbet)

In the opening encounter of the tournament, Challengers could score only 89 runs after an inspired bowling performance from Sylhet Strikers but that is more of an anomaly than a norm. Chattogram Challengers have been equidistant in their approach right from the beginning and that makes things more interesting. Historically, the Challengers have averaged 48.29 runs in the BPL powerplay and especially against the Tigers, that increases to 51. From these numbers alone, it is easy to conclude in favour of the market. You can go to Melbet and bet yourself into it.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Best batters

Afif Hossain to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

Afif Hossain, for long, has been an underrated commodity in Bangladesh cricketing circles. But on January 6, everyone got a fair glimpse of his talent. On a strip everyone struggled to score runs, Afif Hossain scored a 23-ball 25 but the striking aspect of the innings was the way he kept his composure despite wickets falling around him. With a career average of 21.34, Afif Hossain has made a name into the league pretty wildly. Trust him to deliver on Monday.

Yasir Ali to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

Despite the presence of Tamim Iqbal, Yasir Ali has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Khulna Tigers side in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. He proved his worth in the first match of the team when he managed 24 off 25 with a kind of assured presence. That would be magnified if he can pull off a bigger stunt on Monday but all the analysis leads us that way too.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury to be Chattogram’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury bowled three overs in the match against Sylhet and gave away just a shade over 3 runs per over. But I am not picking him only because of his economy rate last match. In fact, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is one of the few pacers who are constantly making ripples on the Bangladesh domestic circuit. He has picked 17 wickets at an average of 17.03 in the last 10 BPL matches, which adds to his growing repertoire.

Mohammad Saifuddin to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mohammed Saifuddin’s bowling has proven to be one of Bangladesh’s strengths in recent times and that helped them better their ODI performance lately. What is staggering enough is he has kept the same level of calm in the Bangladesh Premier League as well. In the last encounter against Dhaka Dominators, Saifuddin picked up two wickets with an economy less than 6 runs per over. If that is not brilliant enough, then what is. Go to Melbet and help yourself.