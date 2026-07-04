Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will lock horns with each other in the 19th Match of the 2022-23 Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 20, 2023 (Friday) at 1:30 PM IST. Both sides are currently reeling at the bottom half of the points table, and to pull through they need a very inspired performance.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is finding Khulna Tigers the favourites to win the encounter even though Khulna Tigers have won just one game in four matches so far in the 2023 edition. What makes things staggeringly interesting is the fact that Khulna have odds of 1.725 against Chattogram Challengers who have odds of 2.06.

Our Prediction

However, we wouldn’t agree with that assertion. With Chattogram Challengers showing more composure and brutal strength in the ongoing competition, things should be far in line with them. Further, they didn’t endure stinking losses, which further amplifies the fact that a win is around the corner for them. Hence, my suggestion would be to go ahead with Chattogram Challengers and make a decent splash of money over it.

Chattogram Challengers to win @ 2.06 (Melbet)

Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.725 (Melbet)

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Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers bat deep and most of their successes are down to how they have reciprocated to different conditions. On a wicket like Chattogram, how your batters respond dictates the course, hence it is better to take your bet on things where you know the survival quotient is pretty high and hence, the earning potential.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

There have been 96 T20 matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram to date and what continues to be an important point of discussion is no one really knows how to decode the toss factor here. Teams batting first and teams batting second have each won 50% of the games. However, given the fact that the match would be played in the afternoon, the impact of dew would be minimal, hence batting first would be a little wiser option.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, even in the evening, but there would be a mild wind blowing (13 km/hr) given the nature of the winter season in Bangladesh. Teams ought to keep an eye on that detail, while also watching for humidity levels to hit 63% and mild dew coming into the equation.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Usman Khan (wk), Max ODowd, Darwish Rasooli, Afif Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Unmukt Chand, Irfan Sukkur, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Vishwa Fernando, Farhad Reza, Ashan Priyanjan, Mehedi Maruf, Curtis Campher, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tawfique Khan, Avishek Mitra, Khawaja Nafay

Predicted playing XI:

Unmukt Chand Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Usman Khan Batter Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Irfan Sukkur (Wk) Wicketkeeper Taijul Islam Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

In the last five matches, Chattogram Challengers have won three and lost two. The side have won six of their last 10 matches - painting a picture that they are on the better side of the clash in the next encounter.

Khulna Tigers Players List

Azam Khan, Avishka Fernando, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Nahidul Islam, Naseem Shah, Nasum Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Tamim Iqbal, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Ali

Predicted playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter Habibul Rahman All-rounder Azam Khan (wk) Wicketkeeper Yasir Ali (c) Batter Sabbir Rahman Batter Wahab Riaz Bowler Nahidul Islam All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers have won just one of their last seven encounters, such has been their fate. The Yasir Ali-led side have nowhere to go as far as inspiration is concerned and they would have to do well to resurrect themselves in the match against Chattogram Challengers.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers have played against each other 12 times and the former have come out victorious 7 times so far. There is no staggering difference in there, so everything comes down to how things have transpired lately. From that account alone, Chattogram Challengers would have the upper hand.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

CC to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.839 (Melbet)

Whatever the result, the Chattogram Challengers have not had a problem scoring runs, especially in the powerplay. Only once have they failed to score more than 46 runs in the first six overs and that defines a lot of courage in its absolute terms. In the last three seasons, as well, the average powerplay score has been above 43, which makes it a safe shot to make money. Melbet has you covered that way.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Afif Hossain to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

No words would suffice the kind of batting dominance that Affif Hossain has shown in the middle this year. With 156 runs in five matches, Hossain averages 52.00 this year. No Chattogram batter showed as much resistance, having played 127 balls already. You don’t need to think twice before putting your money on Afif, who has been superb to say the least.

Azam Khan to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

A 58-ball 109 at a strike rate touching 188 a couple of matches ago was the kind of start that Azam Khan needed to get going but what he has done on top of that deserves some absolute bounty. In the ongoing BPL, he currently averages 80.50 at a strike rate of 173.11 in four matches to become Khulna’s biggest point of difference. If he doesn’t earn you good bucks, then who will?

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Pushpakumara to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

Milinda Pushpakumara has really been a great addition to Chattogram’s line-up this season, having taken four wickets already in four matches he has played this season. Even though he has had an economy rate of 9.22, you know how things would turn once the wicket has gone slow. Hence, it is prudent to back a player who can turn the ball he wants to, even on unresponsive wickets.

Wahab Riaz to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Khulna Tigers’ bowling unit suffered in the first two games but the presence of Wahab Riaz eased some concerns ahead of the event. The 37-year-old veteran has 393 T20 wickets to his name at an economy rate of less than 7.5. If he can step up to lead the Tigers’ attack, like he has done on many occasions for Pakistan, their fortunes should start to change.