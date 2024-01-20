CHA (Chattogram Challengers) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction KHT 58 % Chance of Winning CHA 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will be up against each other in match no. 4 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, January 20th. The two teams will lock horns at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Chance Winning

Chattogram Challengers began their BPL 2024 campaign on Friday, where they faced Sylhet Strikers and came out on top by seven wickets. On a good batting pitch, Chattogram bowlers looked ineffective while bowling first. Nihaduzzaman and Curtis Campher picked a wicket each but the team ended up conceding 177 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Chattogram were 14/1 in 2.3 overs with Tanzid Hasan back in the hut. Avishka Fernando scored 39 off 23 at the top but soon they were reduced to 59/3 in 7.1 overs.Shahadat Hossain and Najibullah Zadran the put on an unbeaten 121-run stand to power Chattogram over the line. Shahadat made 57* in 39 while Najibullah was awarded the player of the match for his 30-ball 61 not-out.

Khulna Tigers are set to play their first match of the season on Saturday evening. They had an awful campaign last year, finishing fifth on the table with only three victories to their name. They lost nine of their games previous season, the same as the bottom placed team and only finished fifth because of better net run-rate.

Khulna Tigers made several changes to their squad for this season, having released 16 players that represented them last season. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shai Hope, Dasun Shanaka and Nahidul Islam were amongst the few players they retained. Khulna have strengthened their side with the likes of Evin Lewis, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dhananjaya De Silva and Rubel Hossain.

Looking at the strengths and weaknesses of these teams, there is not much to separate the two rivals. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Chattogram Challengers's chance of winning: 42%

Khulna Tigers’s chance of winning: 58%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Shahadat Hossain started the season well for Chattogram Challengers with an unbeaten 57 off 39. Earlier he smashed 113 not-out in his last List A game. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy had a solid season for Khulna Tigers last year, scoring 253 runs at an average 36. He has been in pretty good form recently and can be backed to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Khulna Tigers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur has favoured the chasing team in the shorter format. In the last two years, the team batting second has won 61% of the matches. Chattogram Challengers opted to chase in their season opener and won the game. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mirpur is expected to be hazy on Saturday evening. There could be some cloud cover but rain should not be an issue for this fixture, with zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to range between 15 to 20 degree Celsius during the evening.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Shuvagata Hom (capt), Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Muhammad Haris, Nazibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Waseem, Stephen Eskinazi, Curtis Campher, Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Imranuzzaman, Alamin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Shakil, Shahadat Hossain Dipu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Imranuzzaman Wicketkeeper Shuvagata Hom (capt) All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Nihaduzzaman Bowler Shohidul Islam Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Recent Form

Chattogram Challengers were superb with the bat in the opening game of the BPL 2024, chasing down 178 with nine balls to spare. They had a forgettable season last year, finishing at the bottom with three wins and nine losses.

Khulna Tigers Players List

Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dhananjaya De Silva, Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali, Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Anamul Haque Bijoy Batter Evin Lewis Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya De Silva All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Rubel Hossain Bowler Nahidul Islam Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers had a poor campaign last season, where they managed only three victories and suffered nine defeats. Khulna Tigers have never won the BPL and they will be hoping to change that this season.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head Record

The two rivals share a pretty competitive record in the BPL. They have faced each other 13 times so far, with Chattogram Challengers winning seven games and Khulna Tigers claiming six.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Chattogram Challengers to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ 2.00 (Parimatch)

Chattogram Challengers have Avishka Fernando and Tanzid Hasan at the top. They are followed by Shahadat Hossain and Najibullah Zadran. In the previous game, they put on 56 runs in the first six overs. Betting on them to score over 48.5 runs in the powerplay could be productive.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Top Batters

Avishka Fernando to be the top batter for Chattogram Challengers

Avishka Fernando looked in great touch in the season opener, smashing 39 off 23 deliveries. The Sri Lankan batter has a decent record in the shorter format with 2680 runs at an average of 27 while striking at 132. He has one century and 19 half centuries to his credit.

Shai Hope to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers





Shai Hope has improved as a T20 batter significantly in the last year or so. He had a good BPL season last year with 223 runs in seven innings at an average of 37 and strike rate of 137. Hope has been in good form and can be backed to be Khulna Tigers's top batter.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Top Bowlers

Shohidul Islam to be the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers

The right arm pacer went wicketless in the first game but had recently picked a four-for in a List A game. Shohidul has 69 wickets in the T20 format at an economy of around 8. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Chattogram Challengers would be a good punt.

Nasum Ahmed to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers

The left arm orthodox spinner could be crucial in this fixture. Nasum Ahmed has a good record in the shorter format with 81 wickets at an economy of just 6.67. He has taken three four-wicket hauls in the format.