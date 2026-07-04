Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Chattogram Challengers will take on Rangpur Riders in Match No. 21 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022-23 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Both teams have won only two matches so far n the tournament lying in the bottom half of the points table and would like to earn a victory in the fixture scheduled to start on 23 January at 1 PM IST.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Rangpur Riders have two Pakistan Internationals - Shoaib Malik and Haris Rauf in the squad. Also, Malik has a massive experience in franchise cricket and Rauf is one of the quality bowlers in white-ball cricket in the current era. Considering the kind of talent, the duo brings to the table, bookmakers have backed Rangpur with 1.668 winning odds while Chattogram have been handed the odds of 2.1 to win the fixture.

Our Prediction

Rangpur have won three games from the last five matches played between these two sides and so the head-to-head record tilts the odds in their favor. Also, the team looks superior to their opponents as they have a good quality bowling unit while the opposition’s batting unit has been struggling throughout the tournament.

CC to win @ 2.1 (Melbet)

RR to win @ 1.668 (Melbet)

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Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

BPL 2023 has been a disappointing campaign for Chattogram Challengers so far as they have managed to win just two games from the six matches they played and are at the second last position in the points table. The team has failed to display a collective effort in both the batting and bowling departments. Afif Hossain and Usman Khan have been the major contributors with the bat as they have scored 191 and 208 runs respectively. Usman has scored with an average of 41.60 but his form seems to have taken a hit in the last couple of games. Afif has been batting very well and has scored 28, 69*, and 29 in the last three matches.

Abu Jayed has scalped five wickets from two matches for the team but neither of the bowlers have taken more than four wickets for the team so far. Also, except for Malinda Pushpakumara and Nihaduzzaman, everyone has a strike rate above 20 which is not a very good figure. Overall, the bowlers need to buckle up and it is evident from the fact that they have managed to restrict opposition below 150 only on a couple of occasions. The team will rely on their bowlers to go all guns blazing and win the matches for the team.

Rangpur Riders also have only two victories to their name as Rony Talukdar and Shoaib Malik have chipped in with major contributions for the team. Malik has been the highest run-getter for the team with 150 runs from five innings with an average of 37.50 while Talukdar has amassed 119 runs from five innings with an average of 23.80. However, the team would need other batters to make significant contributions for the side and script some victories.

Hasan Mahmud has been the leading wicket-taker for the team with seven wickets from five innings with an economy of 7.17 and a bowling strike rate of 15.2. Azmatullah Omarzai and Rakibul Hasan both have picked four wickets each and the team will expect them to deliver against Rangpur Riders. Five bowlers have a bowling strike rate below 20 and that showcases the team’s ability to perform against the best of the batting units.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches played at this venue, teams have opted to field first after winning the toss on four occasions. Also, the chasing team have won the contest four times and that clearly indicates the trend in favour of the team batting second. Considering the fixtures played on the venue in the tournament so far, teams are likely to follow the trend and prefer fielding first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear for the match but it might be hot as the temperature will be around 32 degree Celsius. Also, as the temperature will be on the warmer side, it is less likely that the pace bowler will get assistance through the air but spinners might get some help from the surface as the pitches in Bangladesh are often known to be spinner-friendly.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

CC squad: Usman Khan (wk), Max ODowd, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Khawaja Nafay, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nihaduzzaman, Taijul IslamBenchIrfan Sukkur, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ashan Priyanjan, Unmukt Chand, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin, Mehedi Maruf, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tawfique Khan, Avishek Mitra

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khan Batsman and Wicket Keeper Max ODowd Batsman Afif Hossain Batsman Darwish Rasooli Batsman Khawaja Nafay Batsman Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom All-rounder Farhad Reza All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Rana Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have managed to win just two matches from their last five fixtures and they will need to ride on a winning momentum to succeed in the tournament, The recent results haven’t been good for the team but they will be up against an opposition who is also struggling with their form and it will be the right opportunity for them to get back to the winning ways.

Rangpur Riders Player List

RR squad:Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shoaib Malik (c), Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Robiul Haque, Haris Rauf, Hasan MahmudBenchAzmatullah Omarzai, Rakibul Hasan, Alauddin Babu, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pathum Nissanka, Aaron Jones, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Nurul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar Batsman Parvez Hossain Emon Batsman and Wicket Keeper Saim Ayub Batsman Shoaib Malik All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batsman Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Robiul Haque Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders are going through a rough patch as they have scripted only two wins from the last five games. The team would need to up their game to lift the silverware and a much more significant contribution from the batting unit can help their cause in the competition.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Both the teams have played 10 matches so far in the competition and Rangpur have a better head-to-head record winning six games out of them. Chattogram won on four occasions and so head-to-head record is the one thing from which Rangpur can take confidence ahead of the fixture.

Matches Played - 10

Rangpur Riders - 6

Chattogram Challengers - 4

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Shoaib Malik to score over 21.5 @1.832

Shoaib Malik has been a consistent runs-scorer for his side in the tournament and his last five innings include three significant knocks of 33, 54* and 44. Also, his vast experience of playing 496 T20s helps in playing against any bowling attack or any playing conditions. Malik is expected to play a big knock with the bat and help his team win the game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batsmen

Usman Khan to be CC’s top batter @ 3.74

While opening at the top for the Chattogram Challengers, Usman Khan has been phenomenal scoring 208 runs from six innings with an average of 41.60 and an impressive strike rate of 150.72. He has also slammed a century in the tournament and his average of 32.54 in T20 cricket depicts the consistency shown by the cricketer.

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s top batter @ 3.24

Shoaib Malik’s experience has been handy for the team as he has piled up 150 runs from five innings with an average of 37.50. The cricketer has already scored a half-century in the tournament and his vast experience of 12,199 T20 runs will make for a lethal combination in the upcoming fixture.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers

Malinda Pushpakumarato be CC’s top bowler @ 4.5

Malinda Pushpakumara has been the joint-highest wicket-taker for the team with four wickets from three matches at a strike rate of 13.5 and a bowling average of 20.75. Also, the spinner has 105 T20 wickets to his name with an economy of just 6.49 and is likely to leave his impact on the match once again.

Robiul Haqueto be RR’s top bowler @ 4.32

Robiul Haque has picked seven wickets in the competition so far from four matches with a brilliant strike rate of 12.8 and a bowling average of 19.57. Also, the medium pacer has 15 T20 wickets and he is expected to shine with the ball once again becoming the top batter for his side in the fixture.