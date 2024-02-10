CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction

RAN

55%

Chance of Winning

CHAT

45%

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2.04
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Melbet

2.15
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Megapari

2.144
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T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium

Chattogram Challengers take on Rangpur Riders in the 27th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 1:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 10 wickets, Bilal Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament.
  • With 251 runs, Babar Azam is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in the tournament.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers have been one of the most consistent sides in this tournament. They have five wins in seven games and are currently second on the table. In the last game against Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers managed to bounce back as they won the game by 16 runs.

Rangpur Riders struggled early on in the season as they lost two of the first three games. Since then, they have won four games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the points table. In the last game they beat Durdanto Dhaka by 60 runs. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are slight favourites in this upcoming game.

  • Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 45%
  • Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 55%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

So far this season we have seen teams struggle to score well in the afternoon games at this venue. The average match scores takes a significant dip as with dew not a factor any more, the ball grips the surface which helps the spinners. Looking at the scorer scored by teams in the afternoon games, we believe the total match score would be low in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce has made a positive impact since his inclusion in the starting 11 this season. In the three games thus far, Bruce has scored two half centuries and has scored 128 runs with an average of 128 which is pretty staggering. We believe Bruce will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5

1.85
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Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 16.5

1.85
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Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers

1.70
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Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the chasing team, so far in this tournament, the team batting first has struggled which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando

Batter

Tanzid Hasan

Batter

Shahadat Hossain

Batter

Shykat Ali

Batter

Tom Bruce

Wicket-keeper

Najibullah Zadran

All-rounder

Shuvagata Hom

Batter

Ziaur Rahman

Bowler

Nihaduzzaman

Bowler

Bilal Khan

Bowler

Al-Amin Hossain

Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have five wins in seven games and are currently second on the points table. In the last game they beat Fortune Barishal by 16 runs.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Babar Azam, Rony Talukdar, Fazle Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Salman Irshad, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Brandon King, Abu Hider Rony, Michael Rippon, Nicholas Pooran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hasan Murad, Matheesha Pathirana, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar

Batter

Babar Azam

Batter

Shakib Al Hasan

Batter

Azmatullah Omarzai

Batter

Nurul Hasan

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Nabi

All-rounder

Fazle Mahmud

All-rounder

Salman Irshad

All-rounder

Shamim Hossain

All-rounder

Mahedi Hasan

Bowler

Hasan Mahmud

Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders struggled early on in the tournament but have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce. With 10 points, Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Rangpur Riders has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice last year, Rangpur Riders won both the matches.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 4

Rangpur Riders: 8

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a opening partnership of over 16.5

Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers head into this game in terrific form and are arguably the two best teams in this tournament. One of the key areas where Rangpur Riders have been so dominant has been the powerplay overs. In the last five matches, Rangpur Riders have managed to get a good start in games as they have managed an opening partnership of 67, 7, 18, 22 and 6 averaging 24 runs which is way above 16.5 runs that bookies have given in this betting tip. What's more impressive is the fact in all five games they have had a better opening stand. We believe Rangpur Riders openers would have a good game against Chattogram Challengers and would score more than 16.5 runs in the game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders

T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

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Rangpur Riders

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2.04
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2.15
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1.757
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Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters

Tom Bruce to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

As mentioned in the earlier bet we expect Tom Bruce to score well, looking at his form and the kind of stability he provides at the top order, Bruce's contribution has been exceptional in the last three games. In two of the three games he has been the top scorer for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

After a disappointing tour to New Zealand, Babar Azam joined Rangpur Riders and has been in sensational form for his side. In six matches, Azam has scored 251 runs and he is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Even though Bilal Khan only bagged one wicket in the last game, he bowled a great spell which is probably why we are going to stick with him once more. With ten wickets, Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mahedi Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Mahedi Hasan heads into this game in brilliant form as he has bagged five wickets in the last two matches. Hasan has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Rangpur Riders and with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Rangpur Riders

Rangpur Riders have dominated Chattogram Challengers in this tournament 8-4. Rangpur Riders had a slow start to the tournament but have won four games on the bounce as they head into this fixture. The bookmakers have sided with Chattogram Challengers in this game but we believe Rangpur Riders would bag maximum points come Feb 10.
  • Chattogram Challengers to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
  • Rangpur Riders to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
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