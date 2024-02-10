CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 55 % Chance of Winning CHAT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.144 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Rangpur Riders in the 27th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 10 at 1:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers have been one of the most consistent sides in this tournament. They have five wins in seven games and are currently second on the table. In the last game against Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers managed to bounce back as they won the game by 16 runs.

Rangpur Riders struggled early on in the season as they lost two of the first three games. Since then, they have won four games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the points table. In the last game they beat Durdanto Dhaka by 60 runs. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are slight favourites in this upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 45%

Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 55%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

So far this season we have seen teams struggle to score well in the afternoon games at this venue. The average match scores takes a significant dip as with dew not a factor any more, the ball grips the surface which helps the spinners. Looking at the scorer scored by teams in the afternoon games, we believe the total match score would be low in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce has made a positive impact since his inclusion in the starting 11 this season. In the three games thus far, Bruce has scored two half centuries and has scored 128 runs with an average of 128 which is pretty staggering. We believe Bruce will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the chasing team, so far in this tournament, the team batting first has struggled which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Shykat Ali Batter Tom Bruce Wicket-keeper Najibullah Zadran All-rounder Shuvagata Hom Batter Ziaur Rahman Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have five wins in seven games and are currently second on the points table. In the last game they beat Fortune Barishal by 16 runs.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Babar Azam, Rony Talukdar, Fazle Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Salman Irshad, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Brandon King, Abu Hider Rony, Michael Rippon, Nicholas Pooran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hasan Murad, Matheesha Pathirana, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar Batter Babar Azam Batter Shakib Al Hasan Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Fazle Mahmud All-rounder Salman Irshad All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mahedi Hasan Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders struggled early on in the tournament but have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce. With 10 points, Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Rangpur Riders has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice last year, Rangpur Riders won both the matches.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 4

Rangpur Riders: 8

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a opening partnership of over 16.5

Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers head into this game in terrific form and are arguably the two best teams in this tournament. One of the key areas where Rangpur Riders have been so dominant has been the powerplay overs. In the last five matches, Rangpur Riders have managed to get a good start in games as they have managed an opening partnership of 67, 7, 18, 22 and 6 averaging 24 runs which is way above 16.5 runs that bookies have given in this betting tip. What's more impressive is the fact in all five games they have had a better opening stand. We believe Rangpur Riders openers would have a good game against Chattogram Challengers and would score more than 16.5 runs in the game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.757 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters

Tom Bruce to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

As mentioned in the earlier bet we expect Tom Bruce to score well, looking at his form and the kind of stability he provides at the top order, Bruce's contribution has been exceptional in the last three games. In two of the three games he has been the top scorer for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

After a disappointing tour to New Zealand, Babar Azam joined Rangpur Riders and has been in sensational form for his side. In six matches, Azam has scored 251 runs and he is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Even though Bilal Khan only bagged one wicket in the last game, he bowled a great spell which is probably why we are going to stick with him once more. With ten wickets, Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mahedi Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Mahedi Hasan heads into this game in brilliant form as he has bagged five wickets in the last two matches. Hasan has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Rangpur Riders and with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.