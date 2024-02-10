CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction
RAN
55%
Chance of Winning
CHAT
45%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- With 10 wickets, Bilal Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament.
- With 251 runs, Babar Azam is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in the tournament.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning
Chattogram Challengers have been one of the most consistent sides in this tournament. They have five wins in seven games and are currently second on the table. In the last game against Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers managed to bounce back as they won the game by 16 runs.
Rangpur Riders struggled early on in the season as they lost two of the first three games. Since then, they have won four games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the points table. In the last game they beat Durdanto Dhaka by 60 runs. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are slight favourites in this upcoming game.
- Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 45%
- Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 55%
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
So far this season we have seen teams struggle to score well in the afternoon games at this venue. The average match scores takes a significant dip as with dew not a factor any more, the ball grips the surface which helps the spinners. Looking at the scorer scored by teams in the afternoon games, we believe the total match score would be low in the upcoming game.
Tom Bruce has made a positive impact since his inclusion in the starting 11 this season. In the three games thus far, Bruce has scored two half centuries and has scored 128 runs with an average of 128 which is pretty staggering. We believe Bruce will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the chasing team, so far in this tournament, the team batting first has struggled which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Chattogram Challengers News & Player List
Chattogram Challengers Player List
Tanzid Hasan, Avishka Fernando, Tom Bruce (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shykat Ali, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Shohidul Islam, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Curtis Campher, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Shahadat Hossain
|
Batter
|
Shykat Ali
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
All-rounder
|
Shuvagata Hom
|
Batter
|
Ziaur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Nihaduzzaman
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Al-Amin Hossain
|
Bowler
Chattogram Challengers Team Form
Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have five wins in seven games and are currently second on the points table. In the last game they beat Fortune Barishal by 16 runs.
Rangpur Riders News & Player List
Rangpur Riders Player List
Babar Azam, Rony Talukdar, Fazle Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Salman Irshad, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Brandon King, Abu Hider Rony, Michael Rippon, Nicholas Pooran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hasan Murad, Matheesha Pathirana, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Batter
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Fazle Mahmud
|
All-rounder
|
Salman Irshad
|
All-rounder
|
Shamim Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Team Form
Rangpur Riders struggled early on in the tournament but have managed to turn things around and have won four games on the bounce. With 10 points, Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head
Rangpur Riders has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice last year, Rangpur Riders won both the matches.
Head to Head
Chattogram Challengers: 4
Rangpur Riders: 8
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds
Rangpur Riders to have a opening partnership of over 16.5
Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers head into this game in terrific form and are arguably the two best teams in this tournament. One of the key areas where Rangpur Riders have been so dominant has been the powerplay overs. In the last five matches, Rangpur Riders have managed to get a good start in games as they have managed an opening partnership of 67, 7, 18, 22 and 6 averaging 24 runs which is way above 16.5 runs that bookies have given in this betting tip. What's more impressive is the fact in all five games they have had a better opening stand. We believe Rangpur Riders openers would have a good game against Chattogram Challengers and would score more than 16.5 runs in the game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters
Tom Bruce to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter
As mentioned in the earlier bet we expect Tom Bruce to score well, looking at his form and the kind of stability he provides at the top order, Bruce's contribution has been exceptional in the last three games. In two of the three games he has been the top scorer for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter
After a disappointing tour to New Zealand, Babar Azam joined Rangpur Riders and has been in sensational form for his side. In six matches, Azam has scored 251 runs and he is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers
Bilal Khan to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler
Even though Bilal Khan only bagged one wicket in the last game, he bowled a great spell which is probably why we are going to stick with him once more. With ten wickets, Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mahedi Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler
Mahedi Hasan heads into this game in brilliant form as he has bagged five wickets in the last two matches. Hasan has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Rangpur Riders and with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rangpur Riders
- Chattogram Challengers to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Rangpur Riders to win @ 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch