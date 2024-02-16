CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction
RAN
67%
Chance of Winning
CHAT
33%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- With 10 wickets, Bilal Khan is the leading wicket taker for Chattogram Challengers in this tournament.
- With 251 runs, Babar Azam is the leading run scorer for Rangpur Riders in this Campaign.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning
Chattogram Challengers had a brilliant start to the season as they won four of the first five games but since then Chattogram Challengers have struggled and have one win in the last four games. In the last games they got outplayed by Comilla Victorians as Chattogram Challengers conceded 239 runs and eventually lost the game by 73 runs.
Rangpur Riders have had a sensational campaign thus far. After two losses in the first three games, Rangpur Riders managed to turn things around and have won six games on the bounce. With 14 points in nine matches, Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 33%
- Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 67%
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Rangpur Riders have dominated the games in the second half of the campaign. So far this season, they have hit 63 sixes in the tournament which is the most number of sixes hit by a team in this tournament. In the last head to head games, Rangpur Riders hit nine sixes and Chattogram Challengers hit four sixes in the game which makes us believe Rangpur Riders would hit more sixes in the game.
One of the key reasons for Rangpur Riders success in the second half of the campaign is the way they have batted and bowled in the powerplay. In the last five matches, Rangpur Riders have scored 69, 52, 50, 46 and 47. Considering the fact, the wicket has been great for batting, we believe Rangpur Riders would score over in the powerplay.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first, so far, in the three games at the venue, the team batting first has dominated the games which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Chattogram Challengers News & Player List
Chattogram Challengers Player List
Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce (wk), Shykat Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Najibullah Zadran, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Shahadat Hossain
|
Batter
|
Shykat Ali
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Shuvagata Hom
|
Batter
|
Shohidul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Nihaduzzaman
|
Bowler
|
Bilal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Al-Amin Hossain
|
Bowler
Chattogram Challengers Team Form
Chattogram Challengers had a steady start to the season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently third on the table.
Rangpur Riders News & Player List
Rangpur Riders Player List
Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Imran Tahir, Tom Moores, Ashiqur Zaman, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Abu Hider Rony
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
Batter
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Ripon Mondol
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Team Form
Rangpur Riders head into this game in phenomenal form as they have won six games on the bounce and a win in this game would guarantee a playoff spot this season. With 14 points, Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head
Rangpur Riders has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season. Rangpur Riders won the game by 53 runs.
Head to Head
Chattogram Challengers: 4
Rangpur Riders: 9
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds
Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers
Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers fall on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form. Chattogram Challengers have lost three of the last four games and need a win to secure a playoff spot. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders are flying high at the moment as they have six wins on the bounce and are at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head a few days back and Rangpur Riders dominated the game. They scored 211 runs and eventually won the game by 53 runs. Rangpur Riders had an opening partnership of 61 runs which was higher than what Chattogram Challengers could manage in the game. In each of the last two matches, Chattogram Challengers have conceded over 200 runs and in both games they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Rangpur Riders would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters
Shykat Ali to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter
After a slow start to the tournament, Shykat Ali has managed to find his footing in the last few games. Even though Chattogram Challengers have lost back to back games, Ali scored 63 and 36 and was the top run scorer in both matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter
Shakib Al Hasan has been brilliant for Rangpur Riders as he has played a key role in Rangpur Riders six game winning streak. In the last three games, Shakib has scored 34, 27 and 69. Shakib was the leading run scorer in the last game against Khulna Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers
Shohidul Islam to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler
Shohidul Islam struggled early on in the tournament but has come good in the second half of the season. In the last game against Comilla Victorians, even though Chattogram Challenger’s bowlers failed to show up, Islam ended up with 2/49 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Imran Tahir to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler
Imran Tahir was unavailable for most of the season due his his participation in SA20. But has made a significant impact in the last two games. Tahir made his debut against Chattogram Challengers and ended the game with 1/28 but in the last game against Khulna Tigers, Tahir bagged a fifer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rangpur Riders
- Chattogram Challengers to win @ 2.64 (PariMatch)
- Rangpur Riders to win @ 1.48 (PariMatch)
Parimatch