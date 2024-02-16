CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 67 % Chance of Winning CHAT 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.425 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Rangpur Riders in the 34th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 16 at 6:30 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers had a brilliant start to the season as they won four of the first five games but since then Chattogram Challengers have struggled and have one win in the last four games. In the last games they got outplayed by Comilla Victorians as Chattogram Challengers conceded 239 runs and eventually lost the game by 73 runs.

Rangpur Riders have had a sensational campaign thus far. After two losses in the first three games, Rangpur Riders managed to turn things around and have won six games on the bounce. With 14 points in nine matches, Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 33%

Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rangpur Riders have dominated the games in the second half of the campaign. So far this season, they have hit 63 sixes in the tournament which is the most number of sixes hit by a team in this tournament. In the last head to head games, Rangpur Riders hit nine sixes and Chattogram Challengers hit four sixes in the game which makes us believe Rangpur Riders would hit more sixes in the game.

One of the key reasons for Rangpur Riders success in the second half of the campaign is the way they have batted and bowled in the powerplay. In the last five matches, Rangpur Riders have scored 69, 52, 50, 46 and 47. Considering the fact, the wicket has been great for batting, we believe Rangpur Riders would score over in the powerplay.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first, so far, in the three games at the venue, the team batting first has dominated the games which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce (wk), Shykat Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, Salauddin Sakil, Najibullah Zadran, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Shykat Ali Batter Tom Bruce Wicket-keeper Curtis Campher All-rounder Shuvagata Hom Batter Shohidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers had a steady start to the season but have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham, Shamim Hossain, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Imran Tahir, Tom Moores, Ashiqur Zaman, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Abu Hider Rony

Predicted Playing XI

Rony Talukdar Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Shakib Al Hasan Batter Mahedi Hasan Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper James Neesham All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Batter Shamim Hossain Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ripon Mondol Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders head into this game in phenomenal form as they have won six games on the bounce and a win in this game would guarantee a playoff spot this season. With 14 points, Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Rangpur Riders has dominated this fixture against Chattogram Challengers in this tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season. Rangpur Riders won the game by 53 runs.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 4

Rangpur Riders: 9

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Rangpur Riders and Chattogram Challengers fall on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form. Chattogram Challengers have lost three of the last four games and need a win to secure a playoff spot. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders are flying high at the moment as they have six wins on the bounce and are at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head a few days back and Rangpur Riders dominated the game. They scored 211 runs and eventually won the game by 53 runs. Rangpur Riders had an opening partnership of 61 runs which was higher than what Chattogram Challengers could manage in the game. In each of the last two matches, Chattogram Challengers have conceded over 200 runs and in both games they conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Rangpur Riders would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.005 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters

Shykat Ali to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

After a slow start to the tournament, Shykat Ali has managed to find his footing in the last few games. Even though Chattogram Challengers have lost back to back games, Ali scored 63 and 36 and was the top run scorer in both matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

Shakib Al Hasan has been brilliant for Rangpur Riders as he has played a key role in Rangpur Riders six game winning streak. In the last three games, Shakib has scored 34, 27 and 69. Shakib was the leading run scorer in the last game against Khulna Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers

Shohidul Islam to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Shohidul Islam struggled early on in the tournament but has come good in the second half of the season. In the last game against Comilla Victorians, even though Chattogram Challenger’s bowlers failed to show up, Islam ended up with 2/49 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imran Tahir to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Imran Tahir was unavailable for most of the season due his his participation in SA20. But has made a significant impact in the last two games. Tahir made his debut against Chattogram Challengers and ended the game with 1/28 but in the last game against Khulna Tigers, Tahir bagged a fifer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.