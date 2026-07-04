Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

In the opening game of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Chattogram Challengers will take on Sylhet Strikers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on January 6, 2023 (Friday) at 2 PM IST. The previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League provided a kind of structure to the league as it reaches new territory and promises to get better this time. The addition of a new set of players compounded by better pitch preparation, which was visible in the series against India last month, ensures BPL 2023 comes as a breath of fresh air.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Chattogram Challengers have won only 45.8% of their whole games in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League, winning 33 and losing 39, and in the last season, they secured five victories to finish at the third spot on the points table. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers, which was named Sylhet Sunrisers then, had won only one game off their 10-game journey, to ensure that they finished as the wooden spooners in the league. However, things have changed lately and Sylhet have accumulated a very strong squad, led by Musfiqur Rahman, and also has the likes of Najmul Shanto to boot. Their squad has been boosted in such a way that our affiliate partners Melbet are providing SS odds of 1.62 whereas the same is 2.252 for Chattogram Challengers.

Our Prediction

Chattogram Challengers have the likes of Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, and Curtis Campher alongside Indian star Unmukt Chand and when compared to the likes of Sylhet Strikers, they score points as is their wont. That would be counting for a lot. Hence, our squad analysis and the individual player performance in the last few months suggest that Sylhet will be coming out triumphant to secure the base by themselves.

Chattogram Challengers to win @ 2.252 (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.65 (Melbet)

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Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Chattogram Challengers made great strides in the previous edition but failed to sign good talents for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League. The reason being the constraint put up by the international schedule and the clash with SA20 and international league T20 in the United Arab Emirates. That would play a massive role in factoring the basics which further ensures that they have been weakened for reasons beyond their control.

However, Sylhet Strikers have been bolstered by the presence of many home-grown superstars which provides them a cushion against the weird problems that they will have to deal with. The likes of Rahim and Shanto are regular players in the national side, which would further better their chances.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

In the last three years, since Jan 2021, Shere Bangla National Stadium has hosted a total of 83 matches in which the batting first team have won 34 games whereas the batting second team have won 47 games. The team that won the toss they mostly prefer to bat here, even though that goes against the conventional method of subcontinental pitches, it has been a regular occurrence. But the slowness of the surface in the recently-concluded India-Bangladesh series suggests that teams would be eager to bat first and put pressure on the opposition later, considering these are day games.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Dhaka on Friday but during the match time, there would be a cloud cover of 31%. That may aid swing bowling but there is no way rains are falling down.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Chattogram Challengers Squad

Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman

Predicted playing XI:

Unmukt Chand Batsman Right Handed Mehedi Maruf Batsman Right Handed Afif Hossain Batsman Left Handed Max O'Dowd Batsman Right Handed Ashan Priyanjan All Rounder Right Handed Shuvagata Hom All Rounder Right Handed Irfan Sukkur Wicketkeeper Left Handed Vishwa Fernando Bowler Left Arm Mehedi Hasan Rana Bowler Left Arm Malinda Pushpakumara Bowler Left Arm Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Right Arm

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have won three games in their last five matches, and the two losses have come against Comilla Victorians - one in the qualifiers and one in the league phase of the tournament.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Sylhet Strikers Squad

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Nazmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Left Handed Colin Ackermann All Rounder Right Handed Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Right Handed Thisara Perera Batsman Left Handed Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Right Handed Zakir Hasan Batsman Left Handed Shamsur Rahman Batsman Right Handed Mashrafe Mortaza Bowler Right Arm Mohammad Amir Bowler Left Arm Rubel Hossain Bowler Right Arm Nazmul Islam Bowler Left Arm

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have lost all of their last five encounters in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. That accentuated because they won only one game in the previous season where they played 10 games in total. They would be determined to change the narrative this time around.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

In the last five encounters that Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers have come face to face, the former have won four times in total. However, things have changed and the way ILT20 and SA20 impacted the player availability, the latter have come up as the strong favorites to topple the Challengers in the Friday encounter

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 32.5 in powerplay @ 1.9 (Melbet)

One of the striking features of Sylhet Strikers in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is the way they have been stacked up. With Mushfiqur Rahim and Colin Ackermann opening for them and with Thisara Perera to come right after, they have a strong propensity to score quick runs. If you discount the 2021-22 season, the Strikers, who were named Sylhet Sunrisers earlier, have had a powerplay strike rate of 145.82 with an average veering just a shade over 27. That tells you why going for this bet is a sure-shot money-making one.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Best batters

Curtis Campher to be CC’s best batter

Ireland’s Curtis Campher has been a revelation since the pandemic and fair to say, he has played a massive role in the side’s jump to the next shipping position. As a matter of fact, he averages over 36 in 16 ODIs and in T20s, he is taking some giant strides. In the last T20 he played, his unbeaten 43 in the Ireland National T20s provided a glimpse of things to come. Chattogram Challengers will benefit from this.

Dhananjaya de Silva to be Sylhet’s best batter

Dhananjaya de Silva has been quite good for Sri Lanka in the T20s and currently, with 1975 runs in 99 games, he has shown immense versatility. With an average of 24.08 and a strike rate of 126.34, he has made sure things have been quite even for the side. Then what are you waiting for? Go for it as this has a lot of potential to earn you good bucks.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Taijul Islam to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

The way Taijul Islam bowled against India in the recently-concluded series tells you a story of its own. The spinner was impeccable in his line and length and troubled every single batter, barring Shreyas Iyer. That said, he is an equally potent player in the shortest format as well, having an average of 25.66 and economy rate of 7.32 in the shortest format of the game. That should inspire you enough to take the game head on.

Nazmul Islam to be Sylhet’s best bowler (Melbet)

Bangladesh’s Nazmul Islam has been a consistent performer in the Bangladesh Premier League and for Sylhet Strikers, he has picked up 11 wickets from his last 7 matches. In the said duration, he has an economy rate of 7.25 and a strike rate of 10 which is very good and can be extremely beneficial to remember in order to push the baton forward. Melbet would help you in that regard.