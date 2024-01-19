CHA (Chattogram Challengers) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction
SYL
57%
Chance of Winning
CHA
43%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- With 516 runs, Najmul Hossain Shanto was the leading run scorer in the tournament last year.
- With 209 boundaries, Sylhet Strikers scored the most fours in the tournament last year.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning
Sylhet Strikers were sensational last year as they dominated the group stages and with nine wins in 12 games, they ended up at the top of the table. Sylhet Strikers looked a shadow of themselves in the playoffs as Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet Strikers in the 1st qualifier. In the finals Sylhet Strikers were outplayed once again as Comilla Victorians won the game with seven wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers had a horrific campaign as they were second best throughout the campaign. With three wins in 12 games, Chattogram Challengers ended up seventh on the table and were knocked out of the group stages. They were outplayed in both games against Sylhet Strikers last year. As per our calculations, Sylhet Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 43%
- Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 57%
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the key reasons why Sylhet Strikers dominated the games last year was the fact they were dominant in the powerplay and considering the fact how well Sylhet Striker’s openers batted throughout the campaign it would be hard to bet against them. In both matches against Chattogram Challengers, Chattogram Challengers were outscored in the powerplay which makes us believe Sylhet Strikers would outscore them once again in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers hit 62 sixes in the group stages last year, only Dhaka Dominators scored less sixes than Chattogram Challengers in the tournament. In the two matches against Sylhet Strikers, Chattogram Challengers hit only one six in the first game and scored five sixes in the return fixture. In both games, Sylhet Strikers hit more sixes which makes us believe Sylhet Strikers would score more sixes in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Sylhet Strikers
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Chattogram Challengers News & Player List
Chattogram Challengers Player List
Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Muhammad Haris, Nazibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Waseem, Stephen Eskinazi, Curtis Campher, Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Imranuzzaman, Alamin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Shakil, Shahadat Hossain Dipu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan Tamim
|
Batter
|
Nazibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Haris
|
Batter
|
Imranuzzaman
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shuvagata Hom
|
All-rounder
|
Curtis Campher
|
Batter
|
Alamin Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Shahadat Hossain Dipu
|
Bowler
|
Salauddin Shakil
|
Bowler
|
Shohidul Islam
|
Bowler
Chattogram Challengers Team Form
Chattogram Challengers had a horrific campaign last year as they bagged three wins in 12 games and with six points they ended up seventh on the table.
Sylhet Strikers News & Player List
Sylhet Strikers Player List
Mashrafe Mortaza, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Ben Cutting, Ryan Burl, George Scrimshaw, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun, Rejaur Rahman, Jawad Rowen, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Dusan Hemantha, Salman Hossain, Samit Patel, Richard Ngarava, Rejaur Rahman Raja
Predicted Playing XI
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Mithun
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Yasir Ali
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dusan Hemantha
|
All-rounder
|
Rejaur Rahman Raja
|
All-rounder
|
Nazmul Islam Apu
|
All-rounder
|
Salman Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
Bowler
Sylhet Strikers Team Form
Sylhet Strikers were exceptional in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table with nine wins in 12 matches. Sylhet Strikers lost back to back games against Comilla Victorians in the playoffs.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head
Historically Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers have an even record in this tournament, both sides have recorded five wins in the fixture. Last season Sylhet Strikers did a double against Chattogram Challengers.
Head to Head
Chattogram Challengers: 5
Sylhet Strikers: 5
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds
Sylhet Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers go head to head in the opening game in what seems like a mis-match considering how dominant Sylhet Strikers were last term. Sylhet Strikers had dominated games from the start as their openers were in phenomenal form last term. Both sides squared off twice last year and on both occasions Sylhet Strikers dominated the game. In the first game, even though Sylhet Strikers lost an early wicket they still managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. In the second match, Chattogram Challengers lost early wickets and were second best throughout the game. Sylhet Strikers managed an opening stand of 63 runs in the game and once again had a better opening stand which makes us believe Sylhet Strikers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters
Steven Eskinazi to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter
Steven Eskinazi has been sensational in the T20 format throughout 2023 as he heads into this tournament in brilliant form. Eskinazi has scored 909 runs in 2023 with an average of 30.3 which is brilliant for an opening batsmen. We believe Eskinazi would play a key role for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto was class apart in the last tournament as he single handedly dominated the group stages and with 516 runs was the leading run scorer in the tournament. Shanto scored 43 and 60 in the two matches against Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers
Al-Amin Hossain to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler
Al-Amin Hossain had a brilliant season last year as he ended up with 12 wickets in the campaign and was one of the most consistent bowlers last term. Hossain is expected to lead the bowling attack as Chattogram Challengers would hope for a change of fortune which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler
Tanzim Hasan Sakib did not have a great season last year as he ended up with eight wickets in seven matches. But it seems that he would be trusted with the ball this term and is expected to spearhead the bowling attack for Sylhet Striker as he has been in great form heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sylhet Strikers
- Chattogram Challengers to win @ 2.08 (PariMatch)
- Sylhet Strikers to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch