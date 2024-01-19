CHA (Chattogram Challengers) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction SYL 57 % Chance of Winning CHA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Sylhet Strikers in the opening fixture of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 19 at 7:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Sylhet Strikers were sensational last year as they dominated the group stages and with nine wins in 12 games, they ended up at the top of the table. Sylhet Strikers looked a shadow of themselves in the playoffs as Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet Strikers in the 1st qualifier. In the finals Sylhet Strikers were outplayed once again as Comilla Victorians won the game with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Chattogram Challengers had a horrific campaign as they were second best throughout the campaign. With three wins in 12 games, Chattogram Challengers ended up seventh on the table and were knocked out of the group stages. They were outplayed in both games against Sylhet Strikers last year. As per our calculations, Sylhet Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 43%

Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 57%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the key reasons why Sylhet Strikers dominated the games last year was the fact they were dominant in the powerplay and considering the fact how well Sylhet Striker’s openers batted throughout the campaign it would be hard to bet against them. In both matches against Chattogram Challengers, Chattogram Challengers were outscored in the powerplay which makes us believe Sylhet Strikers would outscore them once again in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers hit 62 sixes in the group stages last year, only Dhaka Dominators scored less sixes than Chattogram Challengers in the tournament. In the two matches against Sylhet Strikers, Chattogram Challengers hit only one six in the first game and scored five sixes in the return fixture. In both games, Sylhet Strikers hit more sixes which makes us believe Sylhet Strikers would score more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sylhet Strikers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Muhammad Haris, Nazibullah Zadran, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Waseem, Stephen Eskinazi, Curtis Campher, Shykat Ali, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Imranuzzaman, Alamin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Shakil, Shahadat Hossain Dipu

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Nazibullah Zadran Batter Muhammad Haris Batter Imranuzzaman Wicket-keeper Shuvagata Hom All-rounder Curtis Campher Batter Alamin Hossain Bowler Shahadat Hossain Dipu Bowler Salauddin Shakil Bowler Shohidul Islam Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers had a horrific campaign last year as they bagged three wins in 12 games and with six points they ended up seventh on the table.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mashrafe Mortaza, Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Ben Cutting, Ryan Burl, George Scrimshaw, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Mithun, Rejaur Rahman, Jawad Rowen, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu, Dusan Hemantha, Salman Hossain, Samit Patel, Richard Ngarava, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mohammad Mithun Batter Harry Tector Batter Yasir Ali Batter Zakir Hasan Wicket-keeper Dusan Hemantha All-rounder Rejaur Rahman Raja All-rounder Nazmul Islam Apu All-rounder Salman Hossain All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers were exceptional in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table with nine wins in 12 matches. Sylhet Strikers lost back to back games against Comilla Victorians in the playoffs.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Historically Sylhet Strikers and Chattogram Challengers have an even record in this tournament, both sides have recorded five wins in the fixture. Last season Sylhet Strikers did a double against Chattogram Challengers.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 5

Sylhet Strikers: 5

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Sylhet Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers go head to head in the opening game in what seems like a mis-match considering how dominant Sylhet Strikers were last term. Sylhet Strikers had dominated games from the start as their openers were in phenomenal form last term. Both sides squared off twice last year and on both occasions Sylhet Strikers dominated the game. In the first game, even though Sylhet Strikers lost an early wicket they still managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. In the second match, Chattogram Challengers lost early wickets and were second best throughout the game. Sylhet Strikers managed an opening stand of 63 runs in the game and once again had a better opening stand which makes us believe Sylhet Strikers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters

Steven Eskinazi to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

Steven Eskinazi has been sensational in the T20 format throughout 2023 as he heads into this tournament in brilliant form. Eskinazi has scored 909 runs in 2023 with an average of 30.3 which is brilliant for an opening batsmen. We believe Eskinazi would play a key role for Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto was class apart in the last tournament as he single handedly dominated the group stages and with 516 runs was the leading run scorer in the tournament. Shanto scored 43 and 60 in the two matches against Chattogram Challengers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Al-Amin Hossain to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Al-Amin Hossain had a brilliant season last year as he ended up with 12 wickets in the campaign and was one of the most consistent bowlers last term. Hossain is expected to lead the bowling attack as Chattogram Challengers would hope for a change of fortune which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib did not have a great season last year as he ended up with eight wickets in seven matches. But it seems that he would be trusted with the ball this term and is expected to spearhead the bowling attack for Sylhet Striker as he has been in great form heading into this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.