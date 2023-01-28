Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction CC 10 % Chance of Winning SLT 90 % Bet now! The 28th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see another clash between the table-toppers and the bottom-placed side. And so, the Sylhet Strikers will go up against Chattogram Challengers on January 28, 2023 (Saturday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, at 6:30 PM (IST).

Facts Sylhet Strikers have lost two out of their last three games.

Chattogram Challengers have only lost one out of their last five games against the Sylhet Strikers.

Najmul Shanto is the second highest run-getter at this year’s tournament, with 290 runs in eight matches at an average of 48.33.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Sylhet Strikers. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of ?? for the Chattogram Challengers, while the odds are ?? for Sylhet Strikers.

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Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Once, only 10 days back, the Sylhet Strikers looked invincible at this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. And yet, all of a sudden, things look shaky. The question before them is how fast they can brush off their two, recent shock-defeats and get back on track. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Unlike the stadiums in Dhaka and Chattogram, the toss seems to be a clear factor in the result of the games at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet over the years, with teams batting first winning 57.14% of the matches. However, things have been much more on an even keel this year. And so, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second, especially given that it will be an evening game under the lights.

Weather Report

There is a 1% chance of precipitation on the match day. But the overwhelming expectation is that the skies will be clear, humid (71%), with mild dew (14%) and a slight wind blowing (7 km/hr). Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman.

Predicted playing XI:

Unmukt Chand Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Usman Khan Batter Ziaur Rahman All-rounder Shuvagata Hom (c) All-rounder Afif Hossain All-rounder Irfan Sukkur (Wk) Wicketkeeper Taijul Islam Bowler Abu Jayed Bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Bowler Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

The Chattogram Challengers are bottom of the league table, as of now. That should tell you just how bad their recent form has been. In their last five games, they have lost four and won only one game, which was a dominant performance against fellow strugglers Dhaka Dominators.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Till last week, it looked like no one would be able to stop the Sylhet Strikers onslaught at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Then, out of nowhere, Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders handed them a wake-up call—with two comprehensive defeats at that. Those two losses are their lone blemishes in eight games this year.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

If you are a Chattogram Challengers fan, this is the one stat that should encourage you most. Their head-to-head numbers against Sylhet Strikers make for excellent reading. In the last five games against these two sides, the Challengers have won all but once.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

CC to score more than 44 in powerplay @ ?? (Melbet)

Though the results have only gone their way once, the Chattogram Challengers have not had a problem scoring runs in the powerplay. Each time they have played this year, they have scored more than 40 in the first six overs. So, this bet seems like a safe shot to make money.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Usman Khan to be CC’s best batter (Melbet)

In a tightly-packed T20 tournament like the Bangladesh Premier League, form counts over pedigree And that is precisely what Usman Khan has in his favour. Though he is just starting out at the T20 level, the right-hander already boasts of an average in the 30s after 13 innings. His numbers in the last seven matches he has played in make for even better reading. Khan has scored 212 runs at an average of 35.3 and a strike-rate in excess of 150. Make no mistake, he is a worthwhile bet for the upcoming game.

Najmul Shanto to be SS’s best batter (Melbet)

Among the youthful core of the Sylhet Strikers, Najmul Shanto continues to impress. Though he had been steadily moving up the ranks in Bangladesh Cricket for years now, it was his exploits at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup—259 runs at an average of 64.75—that proved to be his breakout onto the international setup. So far, he has been the top run-getter for the Strikers this year, with 290 runs in six games at an average of 48.3.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury to be CC’s best bowler (Melbet)

The bowling unit of the Chattogram Challengers have not had any trouble picking up wickets. But keeping the scoring in check has proven a different ball game altogether for them. Of the lot, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury—one of the young guns picked out among the ones to watch out for—has fared very well. In his last nine games, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up 8 wickets.

Mashrafe Mortaza to be SS’s best bowler (Melbet)

The Sylhet Strikers are stacked with wicket-taking bowlers. Three of their bowlers are among the top six wicket-takers in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Among them, their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is the sure-shot bet. In addition to an improving economy rate (7.5), the seasoned campaigner has picked up 11 wickets in his last eight games at an average of 14.18.