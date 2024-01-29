CHAT (Chattogram Challengers) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction SYL 43 % Chance of Winning CHAT 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.915 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chattogram Challengers take on Sylhet Strikers in the 13th of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 29 at 1:00 PM IST.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Sylhet Strikers have looked a shadow of themselves as they are yet to open the account this term after three games. They have kickstarted their campaign with three losses in a row. In the last game once again they failed to show up as they were bowled out for 78 against Comilla Victorians who won the game by 52 runs.

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid start to the campaign as they overpowered Sylhet Strikers in the opening game. In the second match they were beaten by Khulna Tigers but managed to turn things around and have won two games on the bounce. As per our calculations, Chattogram Challengers are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers’s chances of winning - 57%

Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 43%

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Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the key reasons why Chattogram Challengers have dominated games thus far is the fact they have managed to outplay their opponents in the powerplay. In the first six overs they have scored 56, 42, 54 and 50 in the first four games thus far and in three of the four matches they have managed to outscore their opponents which makes us believe Chattogram Challengers would outscore Sylhet Strikers in the powerplay.

Chattogram Challengers hit 62 sixes in the group stages last year,only Dhaka Dominators scored less sixes than Chattogram Challengers in the tournament. But this season Chattogram Challengers have hit the most sixes thus far and in three of the four games they have managed to hit more sixes than their opponents. On the other hand Sylhet Strikers have hit the fewest sixes in the tournament which makes us believe Chattogram Challengers would score more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chattogram Challengers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sylhet Strikers Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chattogram Challengers 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by chasing teams which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Chattogram Challengers News & Player List

Chattogram Challengers Player List

Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Curtis Campher, Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Bilal Khan, Al-Amin Hossain, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Muhammad Waseem, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib, Ziaur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Najibullah Zadran Batter Imran Uzzaman Wicket-keeper Shuvagata Hom All-rounder Curtis Campher Batter Shohidul Islam Bowler Nihaduzzaman Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Chattogram Challengers Team Form

Chattogram Challengers have had a solid campaign thus far as they have three wins in first four games thus far and are currently second on the points table.

Sylhet Strikers News & Player List

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Mohammad Mithun (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mashrafe Mortaza Batter Yasir Ali Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mohammad Mithun Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder Ben Cutting Batter Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Dushan Hemantha Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Nazmul Islam Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have had a horrific start to the tournament as they remain the only team who are still pointless after three games. With zero points, Sylhet Strikers are seventh on the table.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Historically Chattogram Challengers have edged Sylhet Strikers 6-5 in this tournament, both sides have recorded five wins in the fixture. Last season Sylhet Strikers did a double against Chattogram Challengers.

Head to Head

Chattogram Challengers: 6

Sylhet Strikers: 5

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

Sylhet Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Chattogram Challengers

Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers go head to head in the opening game in what seems like a mis-match considering how dominant Chattogram Challengers have been this term. Both sides went head to head in the opening fixture and Chattogram Challengers won the game with seven wickets to spare. Even though Chattogram Challengers were so dominant in the game, Sylhet Strikers had a better opening partnership on the day and in the last three head to head games, Sylhet Striker’s openers have outperformed Chattogram Challenger’s openers. Chattogram Challengers have won three of the first four games thus far but in three of the four games they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Sylhet Strikers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Sylhet Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.915 Bet Now!

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters

Najibullah Zadran to be Chattogram Challengers’s top batter

We are going to stick with Najibullah Zadran once again as he has been one of the most consistent players for Chattogram Challengers this season, in four games thus far, Zadran has scored 61, 24, 32 and 12. Even though Zadran did not score well in the last fixture, we believe he will bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter

Sylhet Striker’s batsmen have had a disappointing showing thus far. Zakir Hasan has been a stand out performer thus far as he scored a brilliant 70 off 43 balls in the first game and in the last game once again he scored 41 off 34 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Al-Amin Hossain to be Chattogram Challengers’s top bowler

Al-Amin Hossain had a brilliant season last year as he ended up with 12 wickets in the campaign and was one of the most consistent bowlers last term. This season, after a slow start to the tournament he has bagged five wickets in the last three games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Richard Ngarava to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler

Sylhet Strikers have struggled in the bowling department as they haven’t been a stand out bowler thus far. Richard Ngarava has been the most consistent bowler for Sylhet Strikers in this tournament and with four wickets is the leading wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.