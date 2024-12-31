CHAT (Chittagong Kings) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction
KHT
44%
Chance of Winning
CHAT
56%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- Chittagong Kings’ Shoriful Islam played for Rangpur Riders last season and emerged as their leading bowler with 22 wickets in 12 innings.
- Khulna Tigers’ Mohammad Naim was with Rangpur Riders in the previous season where he was their second highest run scorer with 310 runs in 12 innings.
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Chances of Winning
Khulna Tigers were a middling team in the Bangladesh Premier League last season and their journey in the tournament ended with the group stage. They started off incredibly strong with a four-match winning streak at the beginning of the tournament but their purple patch came to an abrupt end since they suffered five successive defeats after the fact. Towards the end of their campaign, they managed precisely one more victory over Durdanto Dhaka before losing their final two group stage matches. Overall, it was a season to forget for Khulna Tigers.
On the other hand, Chittagong Kings will be returning under this franchise for the first time in a decade. They have a promising squad led by Shakib Al Hasan and they have Graham Clark, Moeen Ali, Angelo Mathews and Shoriful Islam among other talented and seasoned players. They certainly have what it takes to challenge Khulna Tigers.
- Chittagong Kings chance of winning - 56%
- Khulna Tigers chance of winning - 44%
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips
Khulna Tigers to score low before first dismissal
There was almost no consistency whatsoever in Khulna Tigers’ opening partnerships in the previous season of the competition. This was largely down to the fact that they had several sets of openers, and a different pair opened for each of their games. In their last five fixtures of the tournament, Khulna Tigers’ openers posted totals of 25, 13, 0, 32 and 18 runs before the first dismissal. Apart from one competent performance, the opening wicket failed to do justice to their responsibility and they are not expected to put on a competitive stand this time either.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score to be Under 61.5 Runs
Khulna Tigers to have the Highest Opening Partnership
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction
Shere Bangla National Stadium is known to be a fielding track since the pitch favors the bowlers a great deal. This is reflected in a low average first innings total of 154 which is chased down with ease time and again. Keeping this in mind, the toss winning side will prefer to chase in the next game.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests that there is no sign of precipitation at Mirpur and the temperature will remain quite conducive at 26 degrees Celsius. Sunny skies are predicted on the day of the match.
Chittagong Kings Player List
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Graham Clark, Haider Ali, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Usman Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Naeem Islam, Rahatul Ferdous, Khawaja Nafay, Lahiru Milantha, Mohammad Mithun, Parvez Hossain Emon, Aliss Al Islam, Allis Islam, Binura Fernando, Khaled Ahmed, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Wasim, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Tom O'Connell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Shakib Al Hasan (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Zubaid Akbari
|
Batter
|
Angelo Mathews
|
All-rounder
|
Lahiru Milantha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Wasim
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
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Bowler
|
Khaled Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Binura Fernando
|
Bowler
Chittagong Kings Team Form
Chittagong Kings’ form cannot be ascertained since they have a completely new lineup going into this season. Under the Chattogram Challengers franchise, they did not make it past the eliminator game.
Khulna Tigers Player List
Mehidy Hasan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Lewis Gregory, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Rubel Hossain, Salman Irshad.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Naim
|
Batter
|
Afif Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Mahidul Islam Ankon
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abu Hider
|
Bowler
|
Rubel Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Oshane Thomas
|
Bowler
Khulna Tigers Team Form
Khulna Tigers were not in good shape in the previous season after a successful start to the campaign. They fell off hard and did not find their footing again.
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head
Chittagong Kings, formerly known as Chattogram Challengers, have the advantage over Khulna Tigers with an additional win in their head-to-head tally.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 15
Chittagong Kings - 8
Khulna Tigers - 7
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds
Chittagong Kings to have a better opening partnership than Khulna Tigers
Since Chittagong Kings are returning to the Bangladesh Premier League after a decade-long absence with an entirely revamped squad, their form and openers are unpredictable. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers were a part of the tournament last season and their opening stands were no great shakes. In their final three games of the season, Anamul Haque was the only recurring opener while his partner was different in all the matches. Naturally, their scores of 25, 13 and 0 failed to make an impression and Chittagong Kings have the firepower to do better in the next match, especially with the likes of Graham Clark, Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali among others who could potentially open for the team.
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, null
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters
Shakib Al Hasan to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Batter
Shakib Al Hasan was among the top run scorers for Rangpur Riders in the previous season of the Bangladesh Premier League where he amassed 255 runs in 11 innings. He secured two half-centuries during the season and achieved an average of 23.18. Having been a consistent batter for the side, he is expected to come out on top this time around as well.
Mohammad Naim to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Batter
Mohammad Naim was the second highest run scorer for Durdanto Dhaka in the last edition of the tournament wherein he garnered 310 runs in 12 innings. He notched up two half-centuries during his campaign and ended up with an average of 25.83. Since he was a dependable player for the team, he is anticipated to be their top batter in the next match.
Chittagong Kings vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers
Shoriful Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ Best Bowler
Shoriful Islam emerged as Durdanto Dhaka’s leading wicket-taker last season, having captured a total of 22 wickets in 12 innings. He was in a league of his own and was significantly ahead of the rest of the team’s bowlers. He also secured a brilliant average of 15.8 during the season which makes him a top contender for the upcoming game.
Abu Hider to be Khulna Tigers’ Best Bowler
Abu Hider was with Rangpur Riders in the 2023/24 season of the Bangladesh Premier League and he managed to take nine wickets in five innings. This was quite impressive considering he played fewer innings than the rest and ended the season with an average of 10.55. He remains the top choice to be Khulna Tigers’ leading bowler in the next fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chittagong Kings
- Chittagong Kings to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
- Khulna Tigers to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
Parimatch