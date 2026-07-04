Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

Comilla Victorians will take on Dhaka Dominators in the 17th match of the 2022-23 Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 19, 2023 (Thursday) 1 PM IST. While the Victorians have won two games in five encounters, finding themselves at the fourth position on the points table, the situation is pretty dire for Dhaka Dominators who with one win in four games are at the bottom of the table.

Bet on Bangladesh Premier League

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is heavily in favour of Comilla Victorians winning the whole thing, as they are given odds of 1.495 with Dhaka Dominators having odds of 2.61. There is a huge difference in the bets and there is a reason behind the same. The recent form and ground statistics have clearly indicated that the Victorians are better placed to win the match than their counterparts on Thursday.

Our Prediction

We concur with what Melbet has to offer here. Because consider this. Comilla Victorians have been in fine form in the last two seasons. Even though they have lost three games already, those losses are not in stinking manner. Further, the way Dhaka Dominators have performed in the last few matches, winning just out of their last four matches, our assertions stand upright.

Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.495 (Melbet)

Dhaka Dominators to win @ 2.61 (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Bangladesh Premier League is heading towards the final thick and fast. While so many things have gone in predictable lines, with wickets losing some sting, we would now be heading into a phase where a lot of things will be deciding by non-cricketing factors. One of the primary factors of this phase is spinners will start to dominate the show from here.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match Toss Prediction

At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, there have been a total of 94 T20 matches played in total and the batting first teams have won 48 of them. The remaining 46 matches have been won by teams batting second, hence coming to a conclusion from this would be very difficult. But given the match will be played during the daytime, you wouldn’t have to battle the benign game out of the park.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day but there would be cold wave in Bangladesh given the nature of the winter season there. With seasonal wind flow in the North-Eastern direction, teams would be careful about it. What would further interest both sides is the fact that the match is in the afternoon, where the luck factor doesn’t play a big role.

Comilla Victorians Players List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Shykat Ali Batter Litton Das (wk) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

With their win against the Chattogram Challengers on the 16th, the Comilla Victorians have managed to salvage their recent form somewhat. In their last five games, they have won two and lost three - all these matches being in 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Dhaka Dominators Player List

Ahmed Shahzad, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Arafat Sunny, Ariful Haque, Delwar Hossain, Chamika Karunaratne, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Monir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain, Salman Irshad, Shan Masood, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

Predicted Playing XI

Ahmed Shehzad Batter Dilshan Munaweera Batter Usman Ghani Batter Nasir Hossain (C) All-rounder Ariful Haque All-rounder Muktar Ali All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Mohammad Mithun (Wk) Wicketkeeper Arafat Sunny Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Al-Amin Hossain Bowler

Dhaka Dominators Team Form

The recent past has not been too kind to the Dhaka Dominators, who have won only one and lost four of their last five games in the Bangladesh Premier League. It will be quite a task to pick themselves back up after such a performance.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Head to Head

Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators have played 13 matches against each other in which the latter have won seven of them. Which goes on to show that both sides are evenly matched but what makes the very difference is the fact that Dhaka are out of form for now.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Betting Odds

Victorians to score over 12.5 boundaries @ 1.90 (Melbet)

Comilla Victorians have been a good boundary-hitting side in the Bangladesh Premier League. Historically, they have scored 14 boundaries per match but in the last three years, the Victorians have hit 15.5 boundaries per match. Which proves that hitting more than 12.5 boundaries per match wouldn’t be a big problem.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Best Batters

Litton Das to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Some batters are inherently gifted to take on the best of the bowlers without having to break a sweat. Litton Das is one of them. On his day, there are few in world cricket who can match his flair and poise at the crease, and the seeming ease with which he goes about his business. Long considered the only true successor to Mushfiqur Rahim, the 28-year-old is the one among the Comilla Victorians’ batting line-up with the most decent numbers—231 runs in his last ten matches with a strike-rate in excess of 140 proves that picking Litton would be a very good idea.

Nasir Hossain to be DD’s best batter (Melbet)

Nasir Hossain has been widely touted the heir apparent to Shakib Al Hasan’s mantle in Bangladesh cricket. This year, so far, he has proved the lone warrior in the Dominators camp, with the bat, the ball, and in the field. Even in their two recent defeats, Hossain has put up a good show from his end and currently averages 38 from four matches. That would ease doubt about his viability in the side.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Best Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mustafizur Rahman has been one of the finest to have come out of Bangladesh. Though Tanvir Islam may be showing a richer knack for wicket-taking in recent games, Rahman’s ability to impact the game by choking the flow of runs is also worth taking into account. With 10 wickets in the last nine games at a strike rate under 20 and an economy rate less than 7 per over should help you book him for this, without having a shade of doubt.

Al-Amin Hossain to be DD’s best bowler (Melbet)

Conditions in Chattogram seems to be more favourable to the pacers, who have picked up 64% of the wickets over the last three years. And so, Al-Amin Hossain is a more than reasonable shout to place a bet. Though he has leaked runs in excess of 10 in an over, he stands out for the Dominators with his wicket-taking nack. In his last three spells, the 33-year-old has seven scalps and that is enough for him to go ahead and place a bet in this market.