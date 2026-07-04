Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Things haven’t gone as per the plan for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League as the side lost both their games - first against Rangpur Riders, and then against Sylhet Strikers. On the other hand, Fortune Barishal lost to Sylhet Strikers and beat Rangpur Riders before getting the better of Chattogram Challengers on Friday.

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Fortune Barishal had a great last season and made it to the final of the tournament. They have carried this kind of batting performance to the 2023 season as well, having already won two encounters. By losing both matches this season, on the other hand, Comilla Victorians are at a situation they never envisioned. For the Saturday encounter, the Barishal have a winning odds of 1.85b (Melbet) whereas Rangpur have the same odds for the encounter.

Our Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched as far as strengths and weaknesses are concerned. However, Barishal bolstered their side with the likes of Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and that takes the cake. For the Victorians, some glaring weaknesses are still there, which put them on the back foot. We have delved deeper into the same and found out that Fortune Barishal will be the one that would come out victorious.

Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.85 (Melbet)

Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.85 (Melbet)

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians have ensured that things do look even better when batters come into play for the wicket has been assisting the batters in a level no one had envisioned. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram has been a batting-friendly venue for the longest time and that would keep both Barishal and Victorians interested.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

One of the most batting-friendly venues in Bangladesh, if not the best, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram has seen batting-first teams having a complete stronghold in day games. Given the match will be played in the daytime, it is important to remember that both batting first and batting second teams have won 44 games in 89 encounters. Then you know taking risks wouldn’t be worth it.

Weather Report

Accuweather suggests that there is no chance of rain or thunderstorms in Dhaka on Tuesday but during the match time, there would be a cloud cover of 29% which is nominal across the Ganges in Bangladesh. Swing bowling will have great help but spinners, as always, are going to have the grip.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Anamul Haque (wk), Haider Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahkeem Cornwall, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kesrick Williams, Fazle Mahmud, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Ibrahim Zadran, Saif Hassan, Sunzamul Islam, Salman Hossain

Predicted playing XI:

Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Haider Ali Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Karim Janat Batter Kamrul Islam Bowler Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

In the last five matches, Fortune Barishal have won four and lost only one match. The side won eight of their last 10 matches which means it is always better to back the side.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Shykat Ali Batter Litton Das Batter Dawid Malan Batter Imrul Kayes Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians come into this game on the back of some patchy form, winning one and losing four of their last five matches. Their last win came in the knockout stages of the previous edition of the tournament which proves that when it counts, they come to the fore.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Head to Head

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians have played four matches against each other and in those four matches, both sides have won two games each. That makes it clear that the side with better planning would do well on Saturday.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Betting Odds

Barishal to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 (Melbet)

The last edition’s finalist Barishal was impeccable in their performance last season and one of the prime factors behind their success and qualification for the final was their powerplay performance. In the 2021-22 season of the BPL, Barishal scored 46.61 runs in the powerplay on average and over the last couple of seasons, the figure stands at 45.01. Both lines indicate that Fortune Barishal, as a unit, are ahead of the curve and hence, we can earn a decent amount of money by placing our bet on Barishal to score over 43.5 runs in the first six overs with Melbet offering solid odds of 1.8.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Best batters

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Shakib Al Hasan has been the biggest name to have come out of the Bangladesh cricketing circuit and the way he batted against Sylhet Strikers didn’t leave anything for speculation. Shakib scored 67 runs and single-handedly kept the Barishal in the game but the bowlers failed to turn up and let Sylhet chase the total down. In the Comilla clash, he would be eager to take the approach and make sure things are beneficial from all counts.

Imrul Kayes to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Imrul Kayes has not played an international match in over three years. But the story has been quite different for the Comilla Victorians’ skipper in the Bangladesh Premier League. Together with Litton Das—and now, Dawid Malan—Kayes forms the core of their batting lineup. Though the other two failed to impress in the opening game against Rangpur Riders, Kayes put in a good show with a breezy 35 off 23 balls and is expected to carry his form into the game against the Strikers.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Best Bowlers

Shakib Al Hasan to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

Even under the lights, Shakib Al Hasan’s slow and wily left-arm spin should do the trick at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram tomorrow. He is a master at varying his pace and trajectory to choke even the best batters out there, conceding less than 6 runs per over in his previous 10 outings for Fortune Barishal. That number alone, in the shortest format of the game, should inspire you enough to take the game head-on.

Mustafizur Rahman to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Among the most gifted left-arm pacers of his generation, Rahman makes an impact on whichever team he plays for like no other. It’s simple: if he is in form, he rarely, if ever, loses. While his numbers from the recent series against India do not make for good reading, his form in the Bangladesh Premier League has been excellent. 15 wickets in the last nine games at a strike rate of 13.26, conceding less than 7 per over, should help you book him for this.