Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction COV 30 % Chance of Winning FBA 70 % Bet now! The 38th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is a top-of-the-table clash between two teams who have already qualified for the playoffs. It is the Comilla Victorians who will take on Fortune Barishal at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 7, 2023 (Tuesday) at 6:30 PM.

Facts Both Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal have already qualified for the playoffs.

Fortune Barishal has two batters with 340+ runs in BPL ‘23.

Mohammad Rizwan has amassed 316 runs for the Comilla Victorians in just eight games.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Comilla Victorians. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 1.89 for Fortune Barishal, while the odds are 2.01 for the Comilla Victorians.

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

To be sure, a playoff spot is the first target for teams in the Bangladesh Premier League. But once that spot is well within reach, it is only wise to aim for a top two finish given the inherent advantages. And that’s what raises the stakes ahead of this game between the Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 56.88%. And, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (57%), with winds as strong as 7 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Shykat Ali All-rounder Johnson Charles Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Batter Jaker Ali All-rounder Mahidul Islam Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

After three straight losses to begin their campaign, the Comilla Victorians have just flipped the script completely. They are the most in-form team in the Bangladesh Premier League right now, with seven wins back-to-back. And that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Salman Hossain Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Fazle Mahmud All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Khaled Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Not too long ago, Fortune Barishal were the team to beat in the current edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with five consecutive wins to their name. But fortunes have changed—and that, quite drastically. In their last five games, Barishal have lost twice and won the remaining three.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Now, it is true that Fortune Barishal hold a slight sway in their head-to-head numbers against the Comilla Victorians. The record stands three games to two in their favour in the recent past. But to do the double over the side that clinched the title against them by one run last year would be a fitting payback.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

FB to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Through thick and thin, one component of the Fortune Barishal squad that has remained consistent is their showing with the bat. Even when they have lost wickets in a heap, Barishal have posted in excess of 40 in the powerplay overs in each of their last five games at least. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Best Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Not only has he been a breath of fresh air in the Comilla Victorians’ camp, Mohammed Rizwan has been on fire with the bat… to nobody’s surprise. The only batter to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20s, Rizwan has carried his consistency through to the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League as well. In his last eight games, the Pakistani batter has amassed 316 runs at an average of 63.20. Well, at this point, it is your loss if you do not bet on his excellence.

Iftikhar Ahmed to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

When two players in the same team rank among the top five run-getters in a tournament, it should come to no one’s surprise that the team itself does well. Shakib Al Hasan and Iftikhar Ahmed have been that star pairing for Fortune Barishal this year. They have both scored 347 runs each, but the man from Pakistan has outperformed the Bangladeshi in the last five games with 147 runs at an average of 49. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Best Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow left-arm spinners have had a good time at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League—even under the lights. The same is true for Tanvir Islam. Together with Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah, the 26-year-old has led the line for the Comilla Victorians, with 11 wickets in his last eight outings. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take the bet head on, even under the lights.

Mohammad Wasim to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

It would not be a stretch to bet on Shakib Al Hasan in this category as well. However, as good as he has been in containing the opposition, what Fortune Barishal have needed more urgently is a reliable wicket-taker in their ranks. And that is precisely what Mohammad Wasim has done. In his last five outings for Barishal, the 21-year-old all-rounder from Pakistan has picked up eight wickets at an average in the mid 20s.