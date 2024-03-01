COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction
COVI
55%
Chance of Winning
FORT
45%
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Mohammad Saifuddin is the leading wicket taker for Fortune Barishal in this tournament.
- With 447 runs, Towhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians in this Campaign.
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning
Fortune Barishal had a slow start to the season but managed to turn things around as they ended the group stages with four wins in the last five games and made the playoffs. They continued their winning momentum in the playoffs as they outplayed Chattogram Challengers in the elimination round and in the last game they beat Rangpur Riders and made the finals this season.
On the other hand, Comilla Victorians had a solid campaign in the group stage as they qualified for the playoffs this year. In the Qualifier 1 they went head to head against Rangpur Riders, they dominated the game as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 55%
- Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 45%
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Mahidul Islam Ankon has struggled throughout the campaign as he has scored 118 runs in six innings with an average of 19.66. Ankon’s scored an half century in the first game against Fortune Barishal which was a one off game. We believe Ankon’s struggles would continue in the finals and would score low.
Kyle Mayers played an important knock in the last round as he scored 28 off 15 balls and took his team over the line. In five matches, Mayers have scored 197 with an average of 39.40 which is brilliant in T20 cricket. Mayers was brilliant in the last game and we expect him to flourish in the final and score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Opening partnership Comilla Victorians Over 18.5
Opening partnership Fortune Barishal Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This season, 15 of the 20 games played at the venue have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Comilla Victorians News & Player List
Comilla Victorians Player List
Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan, Matthew Forde, Enamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Brooke Guest, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Haque Jnr
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sunil Narine
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
Batter
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Mahidul Islam Ankon
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Bowler
|
Rohanat Doullah Borson
|
Bowler
|
Tanvir Islam
|
Bowler
|
Musfik Hasan
|
Bowler
Comilla Victorians Team Form
Comilla Victorians are one the verge of becoming the first team to win three championships in a row as they dismantled Rangpur Riders in the Qualifier 1 and made the finals once again.
Fortune Barishal News & Player List
Fortune Barishal Player List
Tamim Iqbal (c), Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Fuller, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Pritom Kumar, Prantik Nawrose Nabil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Batter
|
Tamim Iqbal
|
All-rounder
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudullah
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Saifuddin
|
All-rounder
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Taijul Islam
|
Bowler
Fortune Barishal Team Form
After a brilliant end to the group stages, Fortune Barishal have been sensational in the playoffs as they swept away Chattogram Challengers in the Elimination round and in the last game they outplayed Rangpur Riders and made it to the finals this season.
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head
Comilla Victorians have had a slight edge over Fortune Barishal in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Comilla Victorians: 8
Fortune Barishal: 5
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds
Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Fortune Barishal
Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal go head to head in the finals as Comilla Victorians aim to become the first team to win three championships in a row. They have been dominant in the second half of the campaign and are favourites in the upcoming game. Both sides went head to head twice this season. In the first game Comilla Victorians dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. In the second game, Fortune Barishal fought back as they managed to chase down the first innings score of 140 and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. In both matches, Comilla Victorians ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe Comilla Victorians would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal
T20
Shere Bangla National Stadium, null
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Batters
Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter
We are going to stick with Towhid Hridoy once again as he was brilliant in the Qualifier 1 against Rangpur Riders as he scored 64 off 43 balls. Hridoy has been brilliant this season as he has scored 383 runs and is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter
Even though Tamim Iqbal did not have a great game against Rangpur Riders, we are going to stick with him as more often than not this bet has paid off. With 453 runs, Iqbal is the leading run scorer for Fortune Barishal this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Bowlers
Tanvir Islam to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler
Even though Tanvir Islam did not have a great outing in the last outing against Rangpur Riders, he has been the most consistent bowler for Comilla Victorians this season. With 13 wickets, Islam is the leading wicket taker for Comilla Victorians this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohammad Saifuddin to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler
Mohammad Saifuddin had a brilliant game against Rangpur Riders in the last outing as he ended the game with 2/27. Saifuddin has been brilliant this season and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Fortune Barishal this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Comilla Victorians
- Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Fortune Barishal to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch