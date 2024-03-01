COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs FORT (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction COVI 55 % Chance of Winning FORT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Comilla Victorians take on Fortune Barishal in the finals of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on March 01 at 6:30 PM IST.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Chance of Winning

Fortune Barishal had a slow start to the season but managed to turn things around as they ended the group stages with four wins in the last five games and made the playoffs. They continued their winning momentum in the playoffs as they outplayed Chattogram Challengers in the elimination round and in the last game they beat Rangpur Riders and made the finals this season.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians had a solid campaign in the group stage as they qualified for the playoffs this year. In the Qualifier 1 they went head to head against Rangpur Riders, they dominated the game as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are favourites in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 55%

Fortune Barishal’s chances of winning - 45%

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mahidul Islam Ankon has struggled throughout the campaign as he has scored 118 runs in six innings with an average of 19.66. Ankon’s scored an half century in the first game against Fortune Barishal which was a one off game. We believe Ankon’s struggles would continue in the finals and would score low.

Kyle Mayers played an important knock in the last round as he scored 28 off 15 balls and took his team over the line. In five matches, Mayers have scored 197 with an average of 39.40 which is brilliant in T20 cricket. Mayers was brilliant in the last game and we expect him to flourish in the final and score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Opening partnership Comilla Victorians Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Opening partnership Fortune Barishal Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This season, 15 of the 20 games played at the venue have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Musfik Hasan, Matthew Forde, Enamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Brooke Guest, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Anamul Haque Jnr

Predicted Playing XI

Sunil Narine Batter Johnson Charles Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Moeen Ali Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon Batter Jaker Ali Bowler Rohanat Doullah Borson Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Musfik Hasan Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians are one the verge of becoming the first team to win three championships in a row as they dismantled Rangpur Riders in the Qualifier 1 and made the finals once again.

Fortune Barishal News & Player List

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Kyle Mayers, Soumya Sarkar, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Fuller, Mohammad Saifuddin, Obed McCoy, Taijul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Keshav Maharaj, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Pritom Kumar, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Tamim Iqbal All-rounder Soumya Sarkar Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

After a brilliant end to the group stages, Fortune Barishal have been sensational in the playoffs as they swept away Chattogram Challengers in the Elimination round and in the last game they outplayed Rangpur Riders and made it to the finals this season.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Head to Head

Comilla Victorians have had a slight edge over Fortune Barishal in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Comilla Victorians: 8

Fortune Barishal: 5

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Fortune Barishal

Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal go head to head in the finals as Comilla Victorians aim to become the first team to win three championships in a row. They have been dominant in the second half of the campaign and are favourites in the upcoming game. Both sides went head to head twice this season. In the first game Comilla Victorians dominated the game from the start and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. In the second game, Fortune Barishal fought back as they managed to chase down the first innings score of 140 and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. In both matches, Comilla Victorians ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe Comilla Victorians would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.015 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

We are going to stick with Towhid Hridoy once again as he was brilliant in the Qualifier 1 against Rangpur Riders as he scored 64 off 43 balls. Hridoy has been brilliant this season as he has scored 383 runs and is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s top batter

Even though Tamim Iqbal did not have a great game against Rangpur Riders, we are going to stick with him as more often than not this bet has paid off. With 453 runs, Iqbal is the leading run scorer for Fortune Barishal this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Team Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Even though Tanvir Islam did not have a great outing in the last outing against Rangpur Riders, he has been the most consistent bowler for Comilla Victorians this season. With 13 wickets, Islam is the leading wicket taker for Comilla Victorians this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Saifuddin to be Fortune Barishal’s top bowler

Mohammad Saifuddin had a brilliant game against Rangpur Riders in the last outing as he ended the game with 2/27. Saifuddin has been brilliant this season and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Fortune Barishal this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.