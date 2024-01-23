COM (Comilla Victorians) vs FOR (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction

COM

45%

Chance of Winning

FOR

55%

Parimatch

1.80
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Melbet

1.82
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.807
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium

The 8th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will witness Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians taking on each other on January 23rd. The two rivals will meet at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who are currently part of the Fortune Barishal side, are the top three run-scorers in BPL history.
  • Last season, Comilla Victorians won their last nine group games and two knockouts in a row to clinch the title.

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Chance Winning

The defending champions Comilla Victorians played the opening game of the BPL 2024 versus Durdanto Dhaka, which they ended up losing by five wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, Comilla top order could not get off to a flying start. They lost Litton Das early before Imrul Kayes and Towhid Hridoy put on a 107-run stand for the second wicket.

Kayes scored 66 while Hridoy made 47 but both played at a strike rate of less than 120, which meant they could only get 143/6 in 20 overs. Defending the target, they conceded a century partnership to Dhaka's opening pair. Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman later picked two wickets each to push the game late but it wasn't enough.

Fortune Barishal have played two games in the BPL 2024 season, winning and losing one each. In the last game, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Khulna Tigers on Monday. They had to bat first and were 14/1 in 3.4 overs. Tamim Iqbal scored 40 off 33 while adding 57 runs for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim.

Rahim went on to smash an unbeaten 68 off 39 with Mahmudullah scoring 27 off 19 to power the team to 187/4. Defending the target, Dunith Wellalage conceded just 17 runs in his four overs but other Barishal bowlers were completely ineffective as Khulna mowed down the total in 18 overs.

Looking at the strengths and recent form, Fortune Barishal will be slight favourites heading into the match. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

  • Comilla Victorians’ chance of winning: 45%
  • Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 55%

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal is coming off 35 and 40 runs in the first two games of this series. The veteran batter is the highest run-scorer in the history of the BPL with 38 average. Bet on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Towhid Hridoy scored 47 runs in the season opener for Comilla Victorians. He has a decent record in T20 cricket with over 1500 runs at an average of nearly 30. Backing him to score over 19.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs

1.85
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Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal

1.90
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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur has provided a big advantage for chasing in T20 cricket. If we look at the last couple of years, the team batting second has won 65% of the matches. Six games have been played at this venue in this season so far and all of those were won by the chasing team. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mirpur should be hazy on Tuesday evening. The sky will be mostly clear and there is zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is expected to range between 15 to 20 degree Celsius during the evening while wind gusts blow at 17 kmph.

Comilla Victorians Players List

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Litton Das (capt)

Batter

Imrul Kayes

Batter

Towhid Hridoy

Wicket-keeper

Khushdil Shah

All-rounder

Jaker Ali

Batter

Roston Chase

All-rounder

Mahidul Islam Ankon

All-rounder

Mustafizur Rahman

Bowler

Matthew Forde

Bowler

Tanvir Islam

Bowler

Musfik Hasan

Bowler

Comilla Victorians Recent Form

Comilla Victorians had won 11 matches on the trot in the previous edition on their way to lift the BPL trophy. They started this season poorly, losing by five wickets versus Durdanto Dhaka after scoring only 143/6 batting first.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Tamim Iqbal (capt)

Batter

Ibrahim Zadran

Batter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

All-rounder

Soumya Sarkar

All-rounder

Mushfiqur Rahim

Wicketkeeper

Mahmudullah

All-rounder

Shoaib Malik

All-rounder

Dunith Wellalage

All-rounder

Khaled Ahmed

Bowler

Rakibul Hasan

Bowler

Mohammad Imran

Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal began this season with a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders, where they chased down 135 with five wickets remaining. On Monday, they faced Khulna Tigers and lost by eight wickets even after posting 187/4 on the board.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head Record

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians have faced each other six times in the BPL till date. Both the teams have won three matches each.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most fours @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal have a pretty solid batting unit with the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Ibrahim Zadran and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They hit 16 fours in the previous game, the same as the winning side. Back Barishal to hit most fours in this game.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal

T20

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

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Comilla Victorians

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2.00
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Fortune Barishal

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1.82
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1.807
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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Imrul Kayes to be the top batter for Comilla Victorians

Imrul Kayes scored 66 off 56 in the opening game versus Dhaka. The left-hand batter is the fourth leading run-scorer in BPL history with 2254 runs at an average of 24. He has hit 10 fifties in the league. Bet on Kayes to be the top Comilla Victorians batter.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Mushfiqur Rahim was outstanding in the last game, smashing 68 not-out in 39 deliveries. The veteran wicket-keeper has scored 2976 runs in the history of the BPL, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 133. You can bet on Rahim to be the top batter.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be the top bowler for Comilla Victorians

The slow left arm orthodox spinner was the pick of the bowlers for Comilla in the last game with 2 for 27. Tanvir Islam has a good record in T20 cricket, having picked 62 wickets at an economy of 6.57. Back him to be the best bowler for Comilla Victorians.

Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

Dunith Wellalage picked 1 for 17 in his first game and conceded only 17 in the second game as well in a high-scoring affair. The left-arm spinner has 23 wickets in the format at an economy of 6.21. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal would be a good punt.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Fortune Barishal

The head to head record between these two sides is evenly matched. However, Fortune Barishal seem to be stronger on paper. They have a better batting line-up unit comprising Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ibrahim Zadran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah. Comilla are a bit light on the batting firepower. Our prediction is that Fortune Barishal will win this match.
  • Comilla Victorians to win the match @ 2.00 PARIMATCH
  • Fortune Barishal to win the match @ 1.80 PARIMATCH
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