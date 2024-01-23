COM (Comilla Victorians) vs FOR (Fortune Barishal) Match Prediction COM 45 % Chance of Winning FOR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.807 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The 8th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will witness Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians taking on each other on January 23rd. The two rivals will meet at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday evening, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Chance Winning

The defending champions Comilla Victorians played the opening game of the BPL 2024 versus Durdanto Dhaka, which they ended up losing by five wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, Comilla top order could not get off to a flying start. They lost Litton Das early before Imrul Kayes and Towhid Hridoy put on a 107-run stand for the second wicket.

Kayes scored 66 while Hridoy made 47 but both played at a strike rate of less than 120, which meant they could only get 143/6 in 20 overs. Defending the target, they conceded a century partnership to Dhaka's opening pair. Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman later picked two wickets each to push the game late but it wasn't enough.

Fortune Barishal have played two games in the BPL 2024 season, winning and losing one each. In the last game, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Khulna Tigers on Monday. They had to bat first and were 14/1 in 3.4 overs. Tamim Iqbal scored 40 off 33 while adding 57 runs for the third wicket with Mushfiqur Rahim.

Rahim went on to smash an unbeaten 68 off 39 with Mahmudullah scoring 27 off 19 to power the team to 187/4. Defending the target, Dunith Wellalage conceded just 17 runs in his four overs but other Barishal bowlers were completely ineffective as Khulna mowed down the total in 18 overs.

Looking at the strengths and recent form, Fortune Barishal will be slight favourites heading into the match. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Comilla Victorians’ chance of winning: 45%

Fortune Barishal's chance of winning: 55%

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Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal is coming off 35 and 40 runs in the first two games of this series. The veteran batter is the highest run-scorer in the history of the BPL with 38 average. Bet on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Towhid Hridoy scored 47 runs in the season opener for Comilla Victorians. He has a decent record in T20 cricket with over 1500 runs at an average of nearly 30. Backing him to score over 19.5 runs in the match would be justified.

Match Prediction Best Odds Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Fortune Barishal 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur has provided a big advantage for chasing in T20 cricket. If we look at the last couple of years, the team batting second has won 65% of the matches. Six games have been played at this venue in this season so far and all of those were won by the chasing team. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mirpur should be hazy on Tuesday evening. The sky will be mostly clear and there is zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is expected to range between 15 to 20 degree Celsius during the evening while wind gusts blow at 17 kmph.

Comilla Victorians Players List

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Litton Das (capt) Batter Imrul Kayes Batter Towhid Hridoy Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Musfik Hasan Bowler

Comilla Victorians Recent Form

Comilla Victorians had won 11 matches on the trot in the previous edition on their way to lift the BPL trophy. They started this season poorly, losing by five wickets versus Durdanto Dhaka after scoring only 143/6 batting first.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Tamim Iqbal, Shoaib Malik, Paul Stirling, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Amir, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Pritom Kumar, Taijul Islam, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Dinesh Chandimal, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yanicch Cariah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal (capt) Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicketkeeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Shoaib Malik All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Khaled Ahmed Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler Mohammad Imran Bowler

Fortune Barishal Recent Form

Fortune Barishal began this season with a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders, where they chased down 135 with five wickets remaining. On Monday, they faced Khulna Tigers and lost by eight wickets even after posting 187/4 on the board.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Head-to-Head Record

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians have faced each other six times in the BPL till date. Both the teams have won three matches each.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to hit most fours @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Fortune Barishal have a pretty solid batting unit with the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Ibrahim Zadran and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They hit 16 fours in the previous game, the same as the winning side. Back Barishal to hit most fours in this game.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.807 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Batters

Imrul Kayes to be the top batter for Comilla Victorians





Imrul Kayes scored 66 off 56 in the opening game versus Dhaka. The left-hand batter is the fourth leading run-scorer in BPL history with 2254 runs at an average of 24. He has hit 10 fifties in the league. Bet on Kayes to be the top Comilla Victorians batter.

Mushfiqur Rahim to be the top batter for Fortune Barishal

Mushfiqur Rahim was outstanding in the last game, smashing 68 not-out in 39 deliveries. The veteran wicket-keeper has scored 2976 runs in the history of the BPL, averaging 38 at a strike rate of 133. You can bet on Rahim to be the top batter.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be the top bowler for Comilla Victorians

The slow left arm orthodox spinner was the pick of the bowlers for Comilla in the last game with 2 for 27. Tanvir Islam has a good record in T20 cricket, having picked 62 wickets at an economy of 6.57. Back him to be the best bowler for Comilla Victorians.

Dunith Wellalage to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal

Dunith Wellalage picked 1 for 17 in his first game and conceded only 17 in the second game as well in a high-scoring affair. The left-arm spinner has 23 wickets in the format at an economy of 6.21. Betting on him to be the top bowler for Fortune Barishal would be a good punt.