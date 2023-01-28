Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction COV 80 % Chance of Winning KHT 20 % Bet now! The 27th match in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is a clash between two mid-table sides who are already four points apart. The Comilla Victorians are all set to go up against Khulna Tigers on January 28, 2023 (Saturday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, at 1 PM (IST).

Facts Wahab Riaz is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps to his name.

Comilla Victorians have won three of their last five games against the Khulna Tigers.

Comilla Victorians have won four matches back-to-back.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Comilla Victorians. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 1.67 for the Comilla Victorians, while the odds are 2.20 for Khulna Tigers.

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Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Form-wise, the Comilla Victorians are on top of their game right now. The question before them is if they can keep the momentum going and seal their playoff spot. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Over the years, the toss seemed to be a clear factor in the result of the games at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet over the years. But the tide has been turning, with the split now being even. And so, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second, especially given that it will be an evening game under the lights.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day. But the overwhelming expectation is that the skies will be clear, slightly humid (46%), with mild dew (15%) and a slight wind blowing (9 km/hr). Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Shykat Ali Batter Litton Das (wk) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

The Comilla Victorians are the most in-form team in the Bangladesh Premier League right now. That should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game. In their last five games, they have won four and lost only one game, which was a narrow loss against table-toppers Fortune Barishal.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Azam Khan, Avishka Fernando, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Nahidul Islam, Naseem Shah, Nasum Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Tamim Iqbal, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Ali

Predicted playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal Batter Sharjeel Khan Batter Habibul Rahman All-rounder Azam Khan (wk) Wicketkeeper Yasir Ali (c) Batter Sabbir Rahman Batter Wahab Riaz Bowler Nahidul Islam All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

After a poor start to their campaign in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, the Khulna Tigers have regained some momentum. They have two wins in their bag in the last three games, but those are their only two wins in their last five games.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Their head-to-head numbers between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers make for intriguing reading. In the last five games between these two sides, the Victorians have the slight advantage, winning three of them.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

CV to score more than 44 in powerplay @ 1.85 (Melbet)

In their three consecutive wins, one common factor stands out for the Comilla Victorians: their consistency in the opening overs. Across all three games, the Victorians have put at least 40 runs in the powerplay, losing only two wickets in total. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Litton Das to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Some batsmen just have the gift to make batting look that bit more elegant; Litton Das is one of them. On his day, there are few in world cricket who can match his flair and poise at the crease, and the seeming ease with which he goes about his business. Long considered the only true successor to Mushfiqur Rahim, the 28-year-old has produced the goods in recent times for the Comilla Victorians’: 162 runs in his last five matches at an average of 32.4.

Tamim Iqbal to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

Tamim Iqbal has been a mainstay at the top of the order for Bangladesh for more than a decade. Regarded among the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the country, the southpaw has come through for his struggling team at this year’s tournament. In his last five games for the Khulna Tigers, the 33-year-old has scored 175 runs at an average of 43.75.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow left-arm spinners have had a good time at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League—even under the lights. The same is true for Tanvir Islam. Together with Khushdil Shah, the 26-year-old has led the line for the Comilla Victorians, with eight wickets in his last five outings at an average of 13.13. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take the bet head on.

Wahab Riaz to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

Simply put, the Khulna Tigers’ bowling unit has suffered so far in the games at this tournament so far. But they have the international experience of Wahab Riaz in the squad precisely for such a time as this. The 37-year-old veteran has 391 T20 wickets to his name at an economy rate less than 7.5. And he has stepped up to lead the Tigers’ attack, being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets from six games.