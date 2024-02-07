COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction COVI 55 % Chance of Winning KHT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.858 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Comilla Victorians take on Khulna Tigers in the 23rd game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 07 at 1:00 PM IST.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Khulna Tigers had a dominant start to the campaign as they won each of the first four games. They surrendered their winning start to the campaign against Fortune Barishal as they failed to defend a par score of 155. Fortune Barishal managed to chase down the target in the final over as they eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians have had a mixed bag season thus far. While they have struggled to find consistency in the first half of the season, they dismantled Chattogram Challengers in the last game. Chattogram Challengers were bowled out for 72 and Comilla Victorians won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are slight favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 55%

Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 45%

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Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Litton Das has struggled throughout the season as in five matches, Das has scored 37 runs with an average of 7.40 which is pretty low for a top order batsman. Considering the fact Khulna Tigers have bowled brilliantly this season, we believe Das would struggle to struggle in the upcoming game and would score low against Khulna Tigers.

Afif Hossain had a great start to the tournament and in the opening two games he scored 26 and 41 but since then he has struggled to score well. In the five games thus far, Hossain has scored 108 runs with the bulk of those runs coming in the first two matches. In the last three games, Hossain has scored 4, 37 and 0 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Khulna Tigers 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Khulna Tigers 2.04 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the chasing team, so far, eight games have been played at the venue and in all eight games the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Litton Das (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Raymon Reifer, Aamer Jamal, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Rahkeem Cornwall, Rishad Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Matthew Forde, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Raymon Reifer Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah All-rounder Aamer Jamal Batter Jaker Ali Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Aliss Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians have struggled for consistency this season. After their defeat against Rangpur Riders, the defending champions registered a comprehensive victory in the last game against Chattogram Challengers.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Anamul Haque (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Nahidul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nasum Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Mukidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Akbar Ali, Habibur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Habibur Rahman Sohan All-rounder Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Afif Hossain Batter Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers surrendered their four game winning start to the campaign as they were outplayed by Fortune Barishal in the last game. With eight points in five games, Khulna Tigers are currently second on the table.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Comilla Victorians have dominated Khulna Tigers in this competition. Both sides went head to head earlier twice last season and on both occasions Comilla Victorians beat Khulna Tigers.

Head to Head

Comilla Victorians: 7

Khulna Tigers: 3

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to have a better opening partnership than Comilla Victorians

Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers go head to head in what could be a very cagey affair. Even though Khulna Tigers lost the last game against Fortune Barishal, they have dominated the group stages thus far. With four wins in five games they are currently second on the table but have a game in hand. On the other hand, Comilla Victorians have struggled to find consistency so far. The defending champions dominated the game against Chattogram Challengers but then there have been games this season where they have underperformed. One of the main reasons why Khulna Tigers have dominated this season is the fact they have batted and bowled brilliantly in the powerplay overs which is probably why in all five games this season they have managed to rack a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game against Comilla Victorians.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.858 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

Towhid Hridoy did not have a great campaign thus far as he has struggled to find consistency. In the last two outings, it seems as if Hridoy has turned a corner as he has looked good in both games. We believe Hridoy would have a good game against Khulna Tigers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anamul Haque to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter

Even though Anamul Haque did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him once again in the upcoming game. He has been one of the most consistent batsman thus far and with 142 runs, Haque is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Tanvir Islam heads into this game in great form as he has bagged six wickets in the last three games. Islam has a sensational game against Chattogram Challengers as he single handedly destroyed Chattogram Challenger’s batting order and ended up with bowling figures of 4/13 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faheem Ashraf to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

Even though Khulna Tigers have had a great campaign thus far, they haven’t been a standout bowler for them this season which is probably why Faheem Ashraf was brought back into the starting line in the last game and he ended up with 3/18 and was exceptional on the day which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.