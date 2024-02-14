COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs KHT (Khulna Tigers) Match Prediction COVI 61 % Chance of Winning KHT 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.559 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Comilla Victorians take on Khulna Tigers in the 32nd game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 14 at 6:00 PM IST.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Khulna Tigers form has taken a nosedive, after going perfect in the first four matches, Khulna Tigers have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table. As we head into the business end of the campaign, Khulna Tigers are desperate for points and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians are flying high at the moment. The defending champions have won four games in the row and are favourites to make the playoffs this season. In the last game against Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Victorians registered a comprehensive victory as they won the game by 73 runs. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 61%

Khulna Tigers’s chances of winning - 39%

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Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The wicket in Chattogram has been brilliant for batting which has been clearly showcased in the two games which were hosted thus far. In both matches we saw teams hit over 20 sixes in the game. Considering the fact Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers have been impressive in hitting sixes thus far, we expect the total tally of sixes to be over the target set by the bookies.

Afif Hossain had a great start to the tournament and in the opening two games he scored 26 and 41 but since then he has struggled to score well. So far this season, Hossain has scored 148 runs most of those runs came early on in the season. Hossain struggled to score well in the last game against Comilla Victorians and we believe he would once again score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Khulna Tigers 1.97 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Comilla Victorians 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Khulna Tigers 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first, so far, in the two games at the venue, the team batting first has dominated the games which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Litton Das (c), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Brooke Guest, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Raymon Reifer, Aliss Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Batter Will Jacks Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Moeen Ali Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Brooke Guest All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Rishad Hossain Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians stuttered at the start of the campaign but the defending champions have found their footing and have won four games on the bounce. With 12 points, Comilla Victorians are currently second on the table.

Khulna Tigers News & Player List

Khulna Tigers Player List

Anamul Haque (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Alex Hales, Afif Hossain, Akbar Ali, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Nahid Rana, Luke Wood, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mark Deyal, Sumon Khan, Kasun Rajitha, Rubel Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Alex Hales All-rounder Afif Hossain Batter Habibur Rahman Batter Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Akbar Ali All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Mukidul Islam All-rounder Nasum Ahmed All-rounder Nahid Rana Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

Khulna Tigers had a brilliant start to the campaign but since then they have lost four games on the bounce and with eight points thus far, they are currently fifth on the table.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Comilla Victorians have dominated Khulna Tigers in this competition. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Comilla Victorians won the game by 34 runs.

Head to Head

Comilla Victorians: 8

Khulna Tigers: 3

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Khulna Tigers

Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers go head to head in the fixture that has been dominated by Comilla Victorians in the past as they have eight wins in 11 matches thus far. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Comilla Victorians dominated the game. The defending champions batted first and managed to post 149 runs in 20 overs. Khulna Tigers batsman failed to show up as they were bowled out for 115 as Comilla Victorians won the game by 34 runs. Comilla Victorians had a better opening partnership on the day. In the last game against Chattogram Challengers, Will Jacks opened the innings for the title holders as he smashed 108 runs off 53 balls. Comilla Victorians managed an opening stand of 86 runs as they battered Chattogram Challengers and won the game by 73 runs. On the same wicket, Khulna Tigers were blown away by Rangpur Riders and had a 18 runs opening stand which makes us believe Comilla Victorians would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.559 Bet Now! Khulna Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.55 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

We are going to stick with Towhid Hridoy once again even though he did not fare well in the last game. Hridoy has been one of the most consistent batsman for Comilla Victorians and with 250 runs he is the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Hales to be Khulna Tigers’s top batter

Prior to the last games against Rangpur Riders, Khulna Tigers lost three back to back games and were forced to make changes in the starting lineup. Alex Hales made his debut for Khulna Tigers and even though he could not stop the rut as Khulna Tigers lost the game, he scored a brilliant 60 off 33 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Top Team Bowlers

Rishad Hossain to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Rishad Hossain was called up for the first time in this tournament in the last game against Chattogram Challengers and he did not disappoint. In what looked like a great wicket to bat on, Hossain ended up with 4/22 as he dismantled Chattogram Challengers batting lineup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luke Wood to be Khulna Tigers’s top bowler

Khulna Tigers have struggled in the bowling department throughout the season which is probably why they haven't been a stand out bowler thus far. Khulna Tigers called Luke Wood in the starting lineup in the last game for the first time this season and he ended the game with 3/19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.