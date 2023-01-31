Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction COV 70 % Chance of Winning KHT 30 % Bet Now! Match number 32 in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is here, and it will be a clash between two sides who are drifting further away from each other on the points table. The Comilla Victorians are all set to go up against Khulna Tigers on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, at 6:30 PM (IST).

Facts Wahab Riaz is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps to his name.

Comilla Victorians are on a five-match winning streak in this year’s tournament.

No team has won six games back-to-back in the 2023 edition of the BPL.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for Comilla Victorians. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of ?? for the Comilla Victorians, while the odds are ?? for the Khulna Tigers.

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Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Form-wise, the Comilla Victorians are the team of the tournament. And ever since Mohammad Rizwan’s arrival on the scene, the team has livened up even more. The question before them is if they can keep the momentum going and seal their playoff spot. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

In yesteryear, the toss seemed to be a clear factor in the result of the games at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. But the tide has been turning, with the split now being exactly even. So, our only real cue is recent history and the fact that the game will be played in the evening under lights. And so, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 1% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be overcast for the most part. But that should not worry either side, as the overwhelming expectation is that we will have a full game, with the air being slightly humid (58%) and the ground being covered in mild dew. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Johnson Charles Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Batter Litton Das (wk) Batter Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mukidul Islam Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

The Comilla Victorians are the most in-form team in the Bangladesh Premier League right now. That should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game. After a narrow defeat at the hand of Fortune Barishal, they have been unbeaten in their next five encounters.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Azam Khan, Avishka Fernando, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Tamim Iqbal, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Ali (c)

Predicted playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal Batter Andy Balbirnie Batter Yasir Ali (c) Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Azam Khan (wk) Wicketkeeper Shai Hope Batter Wahab Riaz Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

After a poor start to their campaign in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, the Khulna Tigers managed to regain some momentum with two wins. But then, again, they lost their way, with back-to-back defeats in their last two games.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Their head-to-head numbers between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers are dominated by the Victorians. In the last five games between these two sides, they have won four—including the reverse fixture by a margin of four runs—and only lost once.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

CV to score more than 44 in powerplay @ 1.85 (Melbet)

In general, one common theme stands out as a factor in the winning formula of the Comilla Victorians: their consistency in the opening overs. Across their five consecutive wins, especially, the Victorians have fared well in the powerplay. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Litton Das to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

On his day, there are few in world cricket who can match the flair and poise of Litton Das at the crease, and the seeming ease with which he goes about his business. Even with some top international stars in his line-up, the 28-year-old skipper has been the one producing the goods consistently in recent times for the Comilla Victorians: 180 runs in his last five matches at an average of 36.

Tamim Iqbal to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

A mainstay at the top of the order for Bangladesh for more than a decade, Tamim Iqbal is among the most experienced batters in the tournament. Regarded among the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in the country, the southpaw has come through for his struggling team at this year’s tournament. In his last five games for the Khulna Tigers, the 33-year-old has scored 157 runs at an average of 39.25.

Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Naseem Shah to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

The boys from Pakistan seem to have lit up the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. For the Comilla Victorians—whose bowling line-up has struggled for wickets—it has been Naseem Shah who has come up trumps. The 19-year-old pacer has picked up six wickets in his last five games, conceding less than seven per over in the meantime.

Wahab Riaz to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

As with the Comilla Victorians, the Khulna Tigers also have a Pakistani pacer to thank for their bowling exploits at this year’s tournament so far. This one is a veteran though. Wahab Riaz has brought in all his 391 T20 wickets worth of experience into the mix precisely for such a time as this. The 37-year-old veteran is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets from seven games at an average of 14.07.