Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

The last year’s finalists Comilla Victorians will take on Rangpur Riders in the 2nd match of the 2022-23 season of the Bangladesh Premier League. The former were exceptional in their approach in the last season and easily the best team of the tournament for the way they kept their composure in the qualifiers after being placed at the second position following Fortune Barisal. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders are making a comeback to the fold this season after not participating in the last edition and they promise a hell of an encounter on Friday.

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Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Comilla Victorians, or Comilla Warriors as they were known then, have won 62.3% of their matches in the Bangladesh Premier League and that gives them a handsome advantage over depleted Rangpur Riders who have to start from base. The problem in the last edition put 2017 champions Rangpur Riders to sword and that is reflected in the odds provided by Melbet. The affiliate partner suggests that Comilla Victorians are favorites to win this encounter with odds offering of 1.62 whereas Rangpur Riders have been given odds of 2.25.

Our Prediction

Comilla Victorians comprise one of the strongest squads in the entire competition and even though they don’t have the services of Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the first game, the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Brandon King make them the contender for Friday's encounter. They also have Sean Williams and Chadwick Walton to boost apart from the heroic Mustafizur Rahman. When compared man-to-man, they possess a vastly superior squad than that of the Riders, and hence, we would predict that they will be at an advantage on Friday.

Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.62 (Melbet)

Rangpur Riders to win @ 2.25 (Melbet)

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Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both sides possess some of the best players in the world and surely have it in them to topple the whole thing. Whereas the Victorians are high on hopes after the dominance last season, the Riders would be counting on the fact that they have assembled a fresh squad for the upcoming season and can have a fresh restart to their campaign.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka has been a batting-friendly venue and since Jan 2021, the batting first teams have won 34 games out of 83 encounters. But chasing teams have had the maximum advantage due to the dew factor coming into play. This being winter and the dew factor coming into play, teams wouldn’t mind putting the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Dhaka on Friday but during the match time, there would be a cloud cover of 31%. That may aid swing bowling but there is no way rains are falling down.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Abrar Ahamed, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Imrul Kayes, Josh Cobb, Aashiqur Zaman, Brandon King, Jaker Ali Anik, Sean Williams, Chadwick Walton, Shykat Ali, Abu Haider Rony, Nayeem Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon

Predicted playing XI:

Jaker Ali Anik Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Sean Williams All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Batter Ashiqur Zaman Batter Abu Hider Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Abrar Ahd Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

In the last five matches, Comilla Victorians have won three and lost two but the fact that their last two wins came in the Qualifier and Final respectively would keep them in good stead. It must be noted that in the last eight matches, those were the two losses, which meant Comilla Victorians, even though this is a fresh season, would be better placed.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoaib Malik, Pathum Nissanka, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Naim Sheikh, Rakibul Hasan Jr, Shamim Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Jones, Rony Talukder, Parvez Hossain Emon, Alauddin Babu

Predicted Playing XI

Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Mohammad Parvez Hossain Batter Shoaib Malik Batter Pathum Nissanka Batter Shamim Hossain Batter Sikandar Raza All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-Rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-Rounder Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders, who are making a comeback to the fold this season, also had won three of their last five games, excluding two wins in the Bangladesh Premier League warm-ups. Furthermore, they were one of the most consistent sides in the Bangladesh Premier League till the 2019 season when they finished in the group stage.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have played 13 matches against each other and the former have come out victorious in eight of them. In the remaining five encounters, Rangpur Riders emerged triumphant. In the last five matches, sticking to the narrative, the former have won three games, which gives a massive advantage going into the Friday encounter.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Victorians to score over 45.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.96 (Melbet)

Comilla Victorians have the likes of Litton Das and Brandon King to take care of the top of the order and that is a great boost for any side to have. Das, in the last four years, has changed the way people used to look at him with a style of batting that was unheard of in Bangladeshi circles. He averaged 35.29 with a strike rate over 145 in 2022 and coming into 2023, he has ensured things have been pretty even. Then you can trust Litton to put your money on Victorians to score over 45.5 runs in the powerplay for us to yield a fantastic return through Melbet.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Best batters

Litton Das to be Victorians’ best batter (Melbet)

As discussed in the previous comment, Litton Das has been in fine form lately. Name any format, Litton is currently their best batter. In the Bangladesh Premier League since 2019, Litton has an average of 33.09 at a strike rate of 137.40, which is very good to be honest. Litton Das is the top run-scorer for Comilla Victorians with 209 runs from his last 9 matches. Then why are you skeptical about the same? Go to Melbet who are providing some interesting odds to bet your money on.

Mohammad Naim to be Rangpur’s best batter (Melbet)

Mohammad Naim has been a consistent performer in the Bangladesh domestic circle and recently he has proven himself in the senior side as well. In the last 10 matches for Rangpur Riders, he has scored 264 runs at an average of 29, which further proves the credentials of Naim as a better. I’ll be very much surprised if Naim doesn’t become the highest run-scorer for Rangpur Riders.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Victorians’ best bowler (Melbet)

The side that has Mustafizur Rahman can’t expect to be anywhere else apart from managing things the right way. As a matter of fact, Mustafizur has been Comilla’s best performer in the last 10 games, with 16 wickets in the process. No bowler has taken more wickets than him in this period of Bangladesh Premier League. Expect him to rock it once again.

Mahedi Hasan to be Rangpur’s best bowler (Melbet)

Mahedi Hasan has been superb for Rangpur Riders and has been consistent in his performances. In 2022, he has an economy under 6 and a strike rate which is on the downward trend of 20. For Rangpur Riders, he has an average of 13.45 in the last two seasons which could be the differentiating factor while ensuring a fair distribution. I expect him to be Rangpur Riders’ best bowler.