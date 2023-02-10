Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction COV 70 % Chance of Winning RAN 30 % Bet now! Two of the finest teams in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders would battle it out at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on February 10, 2023 (Friday). With eight wins each from 11 games, both Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have been placed in second and third place respectively and that tells you why the Friday encounter would be the one to look forward to from every conceivable angle. With that in mind, both sides would want to put up an exhibition at the most popular sporting venue in the country.

Facts In the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians have scored an average of 51.23 runs in the first six overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s fast deliveries have picked up eight wickets in his last five games for the Rangpur Riders at an average of 13.25.

Tanvir Islam has 11 wickets in his last eight outings in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

The verdict from our affiliate partner Melbet is clear. They have heavily in favour of Comilla Victorians to win this encounter, offering odds of 1.50 whereas Rangpur Riders have odds of 2.3. That tells you the difference between the two sides. There have been a staggering amount of subtle differences in the approach and we can take a clue from this.

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Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

What a match this is set up to be! Two teams, in quite good form, with several individuals performing well with bat and ball for both teams, ensuring the markets that are on the offer have an enticing bid attached to it. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets. Then what are you waiting for? Melbet has you covered with all decisions being rated accordingly

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 59.88%. And, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams who are batting second. Further, with winter settling down, there is a tinge of moisture on the surface as well which would assist the pacer to gain some swing.

Weather Report

The winter in Bangladesh is slowly undergoing a change right now, with the cool temperature totally easing down. The evenings will be pleasant and as per the weather predictions, the sky is expected to be clear on Friday evening, which is a great sign for the supporters flocking into the stadium for the 41st match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Shykat Ali All-rounder Johnson Charles Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Batter Jaker Ali All-rounder Mahidul Islam Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

After three straight losses to begin their campaign, the Comilla Victorians have just flipped the script completely and how! Not only have they been the most dominant team in the competition, but by registering eight wins back-to-back, they have ensured that teams would really be wary of them. And that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this encounter at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Aaron Jones, Alauddin Babu, Azmatullah Omarzai, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nawaz, Ripon Mondol, Pathum Nissanka, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Sikandar Raza, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Predicted Playing XI

Shoaib Malik All-rounder Rony Talukdar Batter Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Naim Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (c/wk) Wicketkeeper Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Rakibul Hasan Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

After two thumping losses at the hands of Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders have taken a 180-degree turn in the course of their campaign. In their last three games, the Riders are unbeaten. So far, in 11 games, they have registered eight wins and that tells you the kind of thing we can expect from them in the match. While one would need to visualize the importance of Comilla Victorians, there is a sense of solace knowing that Rangpur Riders have resources to match their audacity.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Head-To-Head

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have played each other in 14 matches and the former have come out triumphant in eight of them. In six of the losses, there are three games in wicket the margin is lesser than 10 runs, which tells you the kind of dominance that the Comilla Victorians possess. A dominant percentage of 52% doesn’t lie.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

We have done proper research for you to find out the best betting odds available in the market to simplify your research for the match between Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders.

Victorians’ first six overs score over 47.5 @ 1.85 (Melbet)

Three you go! In the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians have scored an average of 51.23 runs in the first six overs and taking into account, their performance in the last three years, a clear pattern emerges. Comilla Victorians have averaged 52.09 in the first six overs across the last three seasons which tells you why going for this bet would be a good idea.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Best Batters

Shoaib Malik to be RR’s best batter (Melbet)

The Rangpur Riders have not had an out-and-out performer with the bat, so to speak. Shoaib Malik has been a mainstay, to be sure, but their upward trajectory in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League can be traced down to the emerging form of Rony Talukdar. His consistent showing with the bat is evident with scores of 41*, 29, 34, and 66 in his last four innings. In the Riders’ last five games, the 32-year-old has posted 170 runs at an average of 56.67. With such forms to back you, who would you back anyway?

Mohammad Rizwan to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Not only has he been a breath of fresh air in the Comilla Victorians’ camp, but Mohammed Rizwan has also been on fire with the bat… to nobody’s surprise. The only batter to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20s, Rizwan has carried his consistency through to the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League as well. In his last eight games, the Pakistani batter has amassed 339 runs at an average of 61.30. Well, at this point, it is your loss if you do not bet on his excellence.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Best Bowlers

Azmatullah Omarzai to be RR’s best bowler (Melbet)

When so many bowlers have turned up trumps for one side, it is hard to pick out one to bet on. However, the recent form favours the all-rounder from Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai. Besides his cameos with the bat, the 22-year-old has also produced the goods with the ball in hand. His right-arm medium fast deliveries have picked up eight wickets in his last five games for the Rangpur Riders at an average of 13.25. There can’t be a better case for RR’s best bowler, no?

Tanvir Islam to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow left-arm spinners have had a good time at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League—even under the lights. The same is true for Tanvir Islam. Together with Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah, the 26-year-old has led the line for the Comilla Victorians, with 11 wickets in his last eight outings. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take the bet head on, even under the lights.