COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction COVI 46 % Chance of Winning RAN 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.093 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders are set to lock horns in the match no. 40 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on February 20th. The two rivals will take on each other at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, with the action scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST on Tuesday evening.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning

It's a top-of-the-table clash in the BPL 2024 on Tuesday, with table-toppers Rangpur Riders taking on second-placed Comilla Victorians. Rangpur Riders are on 18 points after 11 games, having won nine of those. Comilla Victorians have 14 points from 10 games, winning seven and losing three, with net run-rate reading 1.303.

Comilla Victorians' five-match winning streak came to an end in the previous game, where they lost to Sylhet Strikers by 12 runs. Bowling first, Comilla did a decent job to reduce the opponents to 74/4 in 11 overs but then lost control and ended up conceding 177 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler with 2 for 14 in four overs but the rest of the attack was expensive.

Chasing the target, Comilla Victorians lost a couple of early wickets in the powerplay. Litton Das was excellent, scoring 85 off 58 but batters from the other end just could not score at a good rate. Johnson Charles and Moeen Ali combined for just 12 off 26 and it proved to be costly.

Rangpur Riders just about managed to beat Fortune Barishal in the previous game by one wicket. Fortune Barishal were in a strong position with 110/1 in 11.3 overs but then Abu Hider starred for Rangpur Riders as they restricted the opponents to 151. Hider picked 5 for 12 in four overs, including three wickets in the 13th over.

Rangpur Riders had a blistering start to their run-chase with Brandon King smashing 45 off 22 and Shakib Al Hasan scoring 29 off 15. They were 74 for 1 in 5.5 overs but then lost four wickets for just 13 runs. James Neesham struck 28 in 17 deliveries but Rangpur kept losing wickets. Number 11 Hasan Mahmud hit a boundary to finish the game with three balls to spare.

Talking about this encounter, Rangpur Riders will be slight favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this match.

Comilla Victorians’s chance of winning: 46%

Rangpur Riders' chance of winning: 54%

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Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips

Comilla Victorians’s Litton Das is coming off a superb knock versus Sylhet Strikers, smashing 85 off 58. He has also scored 60 and 45 in two of the last five innings. Back Das to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Rangpur Riders’ Brandon King recently scored 53 versus Australia and is coming off a 45-run knock in the previous game. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram continues to favour the team batting first. It has hosted 10 matches in the ongoing BPL season, with the team batting first winning seven of those. Teams have preferred to bat first considering the record at this venue. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Chattogram on Tuesday evening is likely to be hazy and humid. There could be some cloud cover but rain should stay away with zero chance of precipitation predicted. As for the temperature, it should range between 23 to 27 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 22 kmph.

Comilla Victorians Players List

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Imrul Kayes Batter Litton Das (capt) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Johnson Charles Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Al Islam Bowler Musfik Hasan Bowler

Comilla Victorians Recent Form

After losing two of their first four games, Comilla Victorians went on a five-match winning streak, where they defeated Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers twice. It ended in the last game as they lost to Sylhet Strikers by 12 runs.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rony Talukdar Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Nurul Hasan (capt) Wicketkeeper Shamim Hossain Batter James Neesham All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Tom Moores Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Rangpur Riders Recent Form

Rangpur Riders lost two of their first three games in the BPL 2024 but are currently on an eight-match winning streak. They managed to keep the streak alive by beating Fortune Barishal by one wicket in the last game.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have faced each in 14 matches in the BPL and share an equal record. Both Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have won seven games each.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Total sixes over 17.5 @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Both Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have strong batting line-ups and are in good form. Comilla have struck 79 sixes in 10 innings while Rangpur have hit 81 sixes in 11 matches. Chattogram is a good venue for batting and you can back them to hit over 15.5 sixes.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders T20 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.093 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Comilla Victorians





Towhid Hridoy has been outstanding for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing BPL season. He has scored 358 runs from 10 innings at an average of 45 while striking at 157. He recently smashed 108* off 57 versus Dhaka and 91* off 47 against Khulna.

Shakib Al Hasan to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders

Shakib Al Hasan has been terrific with the bat since he was promoted up the order. He has had scores of 34, 27, 69, 62 and 29 in the last five games at a very good strike rate. He has over 7100 runs in T20 cricket with 31 fifties.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Comilla Victorians

Sunil Narine played his first game of this season on Monday and returned with the figures of 2 for 14. The veteran spinner has incredible numbers in the T20 format, with 534 wickets at an economy of 6.12. Bet on Narine to be the top Comilla Victorians bowler.

Hasan Mahmud to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders

Hasan Mahmud is coming off 2 for 31 in the previous game against Fortune Barishal. He has taken 13 wickets in the ongoing tournament at an economy of 7.74. Bet on Mahmud to be the top bowler.