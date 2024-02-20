COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction
COVI
46%
Chance of Winning
RAN
54%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- Rangpur Riders have won five of the previous seven encounters against Comilla Victorians.
- Shakib Al Hasan has made 224 runs in the BPL 2024 at a strike rate of 174 while picking 14 wickets at 6.36 economy.
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Chance Winning
It's a top-of-the-table clash in the BPL 2024 on Tuesday, with table-toppers Rangpur Riders taking on second-placed Comilla Victorians. Rangpur Riders are on 18 points after 11 games, having won nine of those. Comilla Victorians have 14 points from 10 games, winning seven and losing three, with net run-rate reading 1.303.
Comilla Victorians' five-match winning streak came to an end in the previous game, where they lost to Sylhet Strikers by 12 runs. Bowling first, Comilla did a decent job to reduce the opponents to 74/4 in 11 overs but then lost control and ended up conceding 177 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler with 2 for 14 in four overs but the rest of the attack was expensive.
Chasing the target, Comilla Victorians lost a couple of early wickets in the powerplay. Litton Das was excellent, scoring 85 off 58 but batters from the other end just could not score at a good rate. Johnson Charles and Moeen Ali combined for just 12 off 26 and it proved to be costly.
Rangpur Riders just about managed to beat Fortune Barishal in the previous game by one wicket. Fortune Barishal were in a strong position with 110/1 in 11.3 overs but then Abu Hider starred for Rangpur Riders as they restricted the opponents to 151. Hider picked 5 for 12 in four overs, including three wickets in the 13th over.
Rangpur Riders had a blistering start to their run-chase with Brandon King smashing 45 off 22 and Shakib Al Hasan scoring 29 off 15. They were 74 for 1 in 5.5 overs but then lost four wickets for just 13 runs. James Neesham struck 28 in 17 deliveries but Rangpur kept losing wickets. Number 11 Hasan Mahmud hit a boundary to finish the game with three balls to spare.
Talking about this encounter, Rangpur Riders will be slight favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this match.
- Comilla Victorians’s chance of winning: 46%
- Rangpur Riders' chance of winning: 54%
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Tips
Comilla Victorians’s Litton Das is coming off a superb knock versus Sylhet Strikers, smashing 85 off 58. He has also scored 60 and 45 in two of the last five innings. Back Das to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Rangpur Riders’ Brandon King recently scored 53 versus Australia and is coming off a 45-run knock in the previous game. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs
Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Toss Prediction
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram continues to favour the team batting first. It has hosted 10 matches in the ongoing BPL season, with the team batting first winning seven of those. Teams have preferred to bat first considering the record at this venue. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this game.
Weather Report
The weather in Chattogram on Tuesday evening is likely to be hazy and humid. There could be some cloud cover but rain should stay away with zero chance of precipitation predicted. As for the temperature, it should range between 23 to 27 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 22 kmph.
Comilla Victorians Players List
Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Ankon, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Matthew Ford, Mushfiq Hasan, Mahidul Ankon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Imrul Kayes
|
Batter
|
Litton Das (capt)
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Al Islam
|
Bowler
|
Musfik Hasan
|
Bowler
Comilla Victorians Recent Form
After losing two of their first four games, Comilla Victorians went on a five-match winning streak, where they defeated Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers twice. It ended in the last game as they lost to Sylhet Strikers by 12 runs.
Rangpur Riders Player List
Nurul Hasan (c/wk), Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Rippon, Matheesha Pathirana, Abu Hider Rony, Fazle Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rony Talukdar
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Nurul Hasan (capt)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Ashiqur Zaman
|
Bowler
|
Tom Moores
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Rangpur Riders Recent Form
Rangpur Riders lost two of their first three games in the BPL 2024 but are currently on an eight-match winning streak. They managed to keep the streak alive by beating Fortune Barishal by one wicket in the last game.
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have faced each in 14 matches in the BPL and share an equal record. Both Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have won seven games each.
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds
Total sixes over 17.5 @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Both Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have strong batting line-ups and are in good form. Comilla have struck 79 sixes in 10 innings while Rangpur have hit 81 sixes in 11 matches. Chattogram is a good venue for batting and you can back them to hit over 15.5 sixes.
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Batters
Towhid Hridoy to be the top batter for Comilla Victorians
Towhid Hridoy has been outstanding for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing BPL season. He has scored 358 runs from 10 innings at an average of 45 while striking at 157. He recently smashed 108* off 57 versus Dhaka and 91* off 47 against Khulna.
Shakib Al Hasan to be the top batter for Rangpur Riders
Shakib Al Hasan has been terrific with the bat since he was promoted up the order. He has had scores of 34, 27, 69, 62 and 29 in the last five games at a very good strike rate. He has over 7100 runs in T20 cricket with 31 fifties.
Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Bowlers
Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Comilla Victorians
Sunil Narine played his first game of this season on Monday and returned with the figures of 2 for 14. The veteran spinner has incredible numbers in the T20 format, with 534 wickets at an economy of 6.12. Bet on Narine to be the top Comilla Victorians bowler.
Hasan Mahmud to be the top bowler for Rangpur Riders
Hasan Mahmud is coming off 2 for 31 in the previous game against Fortune Barishal. He has taken 13 wickets in the ongoing tournament at an economy of 7.74. Bet on Mahmud to be the top bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rangpur Riders
- Comilla Victorians to win the match @ 1.97 PARIMATCH
- Rangpur Riders to win the match @ 1.83 PARIMATCH
Parimatch