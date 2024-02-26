COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction RAN 55 % Chance of Winning COVI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.015 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Comilla Victorians take on Rangpur Riders in the Qualifier 1 of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 26 at 6:00 PM IST.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Rangpur Riders have had a stunning campaign thus far as they ended the group stages with eights wins in the last nine games. In the last game, Rangpur Riders went head to head against Comilla Victorians as they surrendered their eight games winning streak. Comilla Victorians won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians had a solid campaign but could not end the group stage on a high as they lost two of the last three matches but managed to seal the second place on the points table. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 45%

Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 55%

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Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mahidul Islam Ankon has struggled throughout the campaign as he has scored 118 runs in six innings with an average of 19.66. Ankon’s scored an half century in the first game against Rangpur Riders which was a one off game. We believe Ankon’s struggles would continue in the playoffs and would score low.

Brandon King has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. In nine matches, he has scored 87 with an average of 9.66 runs which is pretty underwhelming for a top order batsman. We believe King’s struggle would continue in the playoffs and he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Rangpur Riders 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Comilla Victorians 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Rangpur Riders 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This season, 12 of the last 17 games have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Litton Das (c & wk), Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Enamul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Musfik Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Aliss Islam, Will Jacks, Mustafizur Rahman, Khushdil Shah, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Predicted Playing XI

Sunil Narine Batter Litton Das Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Moeen Ali Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Matthew Forde Bowler Enamul Haque Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Musfik Hasan Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians Have had a brilliant run in the group stages as they won eight matches and ended up second on the table. Comilla Victorians did struggle at the end as they lost two of the last three games.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Brandon King, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Moores, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), James Neesham, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Hider Rony, Imran Tahir, Mominul Haque, Dwaine Pretorius, Michael Rippon, Reeza Hendricks, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Rony Talukdar All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Batter Mahedi Hasan Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper James Neesham All-rounder Tom Moores All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Abu Hider Rony All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders had a slow start to the season as they lost two of the first three games. Since then they have won eight of the last nine matches and ended the group stages in sublime form.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Comilla Victorians have had a slight edge over Rangpur Riders in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Comilla Victorians: 8

Rangpur Riders: 7

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Rangpur Riders

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders have been sensational this season as both sides showcased their dominance in the group stages and ended up first and second on the points table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages. In the first game, Rangpur Riders managed to defend their first innings total as they won the game by eight runs. In the return fixture, Comilla Victorians dominated the game as they managed to chase down a first innings score of 150 and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. Comilla Victorians have got a good start in games which they have managed to turn with victory. In each of the last two games, Comilla Victorians have had a better opening stand. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Comilla Victorians would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders T20 Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.859 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters

Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

We are going to stick with Towhid Hridoy once again as more often than not he has been the top scorer for Comilla Victorians especially in the second half of the campaign. With 383 runs, Hridoy has been the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

Shakib Al Hasan has been in scintillating form for Rangpur Riders as he has been the deciding factor in games especially in the second half of the campaign. In the last four games, Hasan has scored 69, 62, 29 and 24 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Forde to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Even though Matthew Forde did not have a great outing in the lsat outing against Fortune Barishal, he has been the most consistent bowler for Comilla Victorians this season especially in the second half of the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shakib Al Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Shakib Al Hasan contribution with the bat has been evident but his contribution with the ball has been remarkable as he has been the most consistent bowler for Rangpur Riders and with 17 wickets, he is the second highest wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.