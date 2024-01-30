COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs RAN (Rangpur Riders) Match Prediction COVI 55 % Chance of Winning RAN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.961 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Comilla Victorians take on Rangpur Riders in the 15th game of the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 30 at 1:00 PM IST.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Chance of Winning

Comilla Victorians headed into this campaign hoping to win back to back championships. The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a loss against Durdanto Dhaka. But they managed to turn things around and have won back to back games heading into this fixture. In the last game, Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet Strikers by 52 runs.

On the other hand, Rangpur Riders have failed to find consistency this season as they have two wins in four games and are level on points with Comilla Victorians. In the last game Rangpur Riders managed to defend the first innings score as they beat Durdanto Dhaka by 79 runs. As per our calculations, Rangpur Riders are slight favourites in this fixture.

Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 55%

Rangpur Riders’s chances of winning - 45%

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Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Comilla Victorians have hit the least amount of boundaries of all teams in this tournament. With 24 boundaries thus far, Comilla Victorians are ranked seventh. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders have hit 43 boundaries thus far which is almost double the amount what the defending champions have managed. We believe Rangpur Riders would hit the most boundaries in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders are pretty evenly matched when it comes to scoring sixes in this tournament. Both sides have hit 18 and 19 sixes thus far in this campaign. Even though numbers look even, Comilla Victorians have conceded far less sixes in this tournament. In the last game against Sylhet Strikers, Comilla Victorians conceded zero sixes which makes us believe they would hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rangpur Riders Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Comilla Victorians Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease as the chasing team has a better chance of winning at the venue. Last four of the five games have been won by teams who have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Comilla Victorians News & Player List

Comilla Victorians Player List

Litton Das (c & wk), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Tanvir Islam, Roston Chase, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Khushdil Shah, Aliss Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Musfik Hasan, Naseem Shah, Rahkeem Cornwall, Anamul Haque Jnr, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan Batter Towhid Hridoy All-rounder Imrul Kayes Batter Roston Chase Batter Litton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Matthew Forde All-rounder Tanvir Islam All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Aliss Islam Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Durdanto Dhaka, they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.

Rangpur Riders News & Player List

Rangpur Riders Player List

Rony Talukdar, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Hider Rony, Nicholas Pooran, Michael Rippon, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Matheesha Pathirana, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Babar Azam Batter Rony Talukdar Batter Mohammad Nabi Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Ripon Mondol Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders have had an inconsistent start to the campaign as they have two wins in four games and are fourth on the table level on points with Comilla Victorians having played a game more.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Head to Head

Comilla Victorians have edged Rangpur Riders in this competition (7-6). Last season, both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Comilla Victorians: 7

Rangpur Riders: 6

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Comilla Victorians

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders head into this game level on points with Rangpur Riders having played a game more. The defending champions Comilla Victorians started off the campaign with a loss against Durdanto Dhaka but have managed to turn things around as they have won each of the last two games heading into this fixture. On the other hand, Rangpur Riders have two wins in four games and currently hold the fourth spot. So far this season, Rangpur Riders have had an opening stand of 0, 12, 6 and 22 averaging 10 so far this season. On the other hand, Comilla Victorians have had an opening stand of 23, 26 and 8 . Even though Comilla Victorians conceded 101 runs in the first game, in each of the last two fixtures they have had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet Comilla Victorians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Rangpur Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now!

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Batters

Imrul Kayes to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter

Imrul Kayes has had a phenomenal start to the campaign, in the opening game, Kayes scored a brilliant 66 in 56 balls and in the second game, he once again scored a brilliant half century. With 148 runs, Kayes is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Rangpur Riders’s top batter

Babar Azam has been sensational for Rangpur Riders in this campaign. After missing the opening game due to international commitments, Azam has scored two half centuries in three games and with 120 runs, is the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Top Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler

Even though Mustafizur Rahman did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to go with him once again. With five wickets in three games, Rahman remains the leading wicket taker for Comilla Victorians which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mahedi Hasan to be Rangpur Riders’s top bowler

Mahedi Hasan has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Rangpur Riders in this tournament. In the last game against Durdanto Dhaka, he ended up with bowling figures of 3/11 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.