Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The fifth game of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will see Comilla Victorians take on the Sylhet Strikers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on January 9, 2023 (Monday) at 1 PM IST. This will be the second outing for the defending champions, Comilla Victorians, who clinched their third title with a thrilling, one-run win over Fortune Barishal last year.

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Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Comilla Victorians have, statistically, been the most successful team in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League. Not only do they have a record-equal three titles to their name, they have, to-date, won 59.7% of all their games, winning 45 and losing only 31. But all of that is history. This time around, they have started poorly, losing their opening match against Rangpur Riders by 34 runs. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers, who finished at the bottom of the league last season, have got off to a blistering start. Led by Mushfiqur Rahim, the Strikers have won both their opening duels, with strong showing from the bowling and batting unit in either games respectively. However, history tilts the scales slightly in favour of Comilla Victorians to break their duck, with our affiliate partners Melbet providing odds of 1.95 whereas the same is 2.01 for Sylhet Strikers.

Our Prediction

Sylhet Strikers have international quality in their squad, with the likes of Colin Ackermann, Mohammad Amir, and Imad Wasim alongside native stars like Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza. But theirs is a squad that has undergone major surgery ahead of this campaign. Their opponents, however, are a settled bunch, a band of experience. Hence, our analysis—of the squad and recent player performances—tip the scales slightly in favour of the Comillans to emerge victorious.

Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.95 (Melbet)

Sylhet Strikers to win @ 2.01 (Melbet)

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Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Comilla Victorians are a side that have produced the goods time and again in the Bangladesh Premier League. In other words, they are as close to a safe bet as it gets. If you peel back the layers, you will find them to be a side heavily reliant on their local core for consistency, with two or three global superstars to give them that an inch of an edge to get over the line. made great strides in the previous edition but ultimately failed to cross the finish line. Even with the clash with international games and other domestic leagues, it would make sense to back a side that boasts the likes of Imrul Kayes, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Dawid Malan, and Mohammad Nabi.

Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, have a point to prove, especially having been bolstered by the presence of many home-grown superstars, of which Akbar Ali is among the top young players to keep an eye on. And the franchise seems to be reaping the rewards of this newfound trust in the budding stars of Bangladesh Cricket already. Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan have found form wielding the bat, while Rejaur Rahman Raja has exploded onto the scene with the ball.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Leading up to the tournament, the Shere Bangla National Stadium had hosted a total of 84 matches in the last three years, in which the batting first team have won 34 games whereas the batting second team have won 48 games. So far in this edition of the tournament, three of the four sides batting second have won—and that, quite comfortably. Going against the conventional wisdom for subcontinent pitches, teams that have won the toss have historically preferred to bat first. But given recent statistics, the captain winning the toss should look to put the opposition in first.

Weather Report

As things stand, according to Accuweather, there is a 0% probability of thunderstorms in Dhaka on Saturday with a 0% forecast for cloud cover during the match time as well. That should be welcome news to the batters.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams

Predicted playing XI:

Shykat Ali Batter Litton Das Batter Dawid Malan Batter Imrul Kayes Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

Comilla Victorians come into this game on the back of some patchy form, winning two and losing three of their last five matches. Their last two wins—in the knockout stages of the previous edition of the tournament—are proof that, when it counts, they come to the fore.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Akbar Ali All-rounder Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Mashrafe Mortaza Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Sylhet Strikers have lost three of their last five encounters, all of which came in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. This year, however, the story has begun on a very different note, with two noteworthy wins to their name..

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

If you are a Strikers fan, look away now. The Comilla Victorians have won all of their last five encounters against the Strikers—a run dating back to 2017 itself. History, clearly, favours one side over the other.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 32.5 in powerplay @ 1.95 (Melbet)

One of the striking features of Sylhet Strikers in the new edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is the way they have added young blood to their lineup. Though Colin Ackermann has failed to impress thus far, Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan have flourished. In both of their opening games combined, the Sylhet Strikers have scored a rate close to eight in the first six overs alone. That tells you why going for this bet is a sure-shot money-making one.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best batters

Imrul Kayes to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

More consistent than most openers for Bangladesh in Tests and ODIs, but never enough to properly cement his place in the side in either format, Imrul Kayes has not played an international match in over three years. But the story has been quite different for the Comilla Victorians’ skipper in the Bangladesh Premier League. Together with Litton Das—and now, Dawid Malan—Kayes forms the core of their batting lineup. Though the other two failed to impress in the opening game against Rangpur Riders, Kayes put in a good show with a breezy 35 off 23 balls, and is expected to carry his form into the game against the Strikers.

Najmul Shanto to be Sylhet’s best batter (Melbet)

Among the youthful core of the Sylhet Strikers, Najmul Shanto continues to impress. Though he had been steadily moving up the ranks in Bangladesh Cricket for years now, it was his exploits at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup—259 runs at an average of 64.75—that proved to be his breakout onto the international setup. With two steady knocks of 40-plus at a healthy strike rate, he has been key to the Strikers sitting pretty at the top of the table in this edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Making a case for the top wicket-taker of last year’s edition to shine again is a no-brainer. Among the most gifted left-arm pacers of his generation, Rahman makes an impact to whichever team he plays for like no other. It’s simple: if he is in form, he rarely, if ever, loses. While his numbers from the recent series against India do not make for good reading, his form in the Bangladesh Premier League has been excellent. 15 wickets in the last nine games at a strike rate of 13.26, conceding less than 7 per over, should inspire you enough to cast your lots in his name.

Rejaur Rahman Raja to be Sylhet’s best bowler (Melbet)

Rejaur Rahman Raja opened the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with a brilliant display on Friday, picking up four wickets and conceding just 14 runs against Chattogram Challengers. Though his fellow bowlers—especially his skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza—leaked runs against Fortune Barishal in the second outing, Raja kept the other end fairly quiet and picked up one more wicket to boot. Provided he adds more consistency to his death bowling, he is expected to turn up with another solid performance against Comilla Victorians.