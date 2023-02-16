Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction COV 70 % Chance of Winning SLT 30 % Bet Now! And then there were two! We are down to the ultimate showdown—match number 46—in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. And it will be the Comilla Victorians who take on the Sylhet Strikers—for the title—at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 16, 2023 (Thursday) at 6:30 PM.

Facts The Comilla Victorians are three-time winners going for a record 4th BPL title.

This is the first-ever BPL final appearance for the Sylhet Strikers.

The Comilla Victorians have won 10 games on the trot.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet is calling this game for the Comilla Victorians. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.18 for the Sylhet Strikers, while the odds are 1.68 for the Comilla Victorians.

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Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Comilla Victorians are the joint most successful team in the history of the tournament—and will be vying for a record 4th title. They have been in a final thrice already, and won it on all three occasions—including the last one. On the other hand, this is a debut appearance in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League for the Sylhet Strikers. And so, they will be keen to make it count. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 57.63%—a split which this year’s results have only reinforced. So, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (45%), with winds as strong as 7 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Shykat Ali All-rounder Johnson Charles Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Batter Jaker Ali All-rounder Mahidul Islam Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

After three straight losses to begin their campaign, the Comilla Victorians have just flipped the script completely. They haven’t lost a single game since and, so, are the most in-form team in the Bangladesh Premier League right now with 10 wins back-to-back. And that should tell you just how confident they would be ahead of this game.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan.

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Ackermann Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Though they finished top of the table in the league phase, the Sylhet Strikers have not had the best of times off-late. Two comprehensive defeats at the hands of the Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians shook up their good run. In the last five games, they have lost twice.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

Head-to-head, the Comilla Victorians hold a near-complete sway over the Sylhet Strikers, in recent times at least. The Strikers have lost four times in the last five games against the Victorians—including two times in three games in the current edition of the tournament.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

CV to score more than 47 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

The Comilla Victorians have consistently fared well with the bat in the powerplay overs, especially since the addition of Mohammed Rizwan to the batting line-up. Their pattern of being quick to get out of the block has been a key factor in their 10-match winning streak. In their last five games, the Victorians have notched up 50-plus in the first six overs on three occasions. Given those kinds of numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Not only has he been a breath of fresh air in the Comilla Victorians’ camp, Mohammed Rizwan has been on fire with the bat… to nobody’s surprise. The only batter to score 2000 runs in a calendar year in T20s, Rizwan has carried his consistency through to the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League as well. Though he joined the team midway, Rizwan is already the Victorians’ top run-getter in the tournament with 351 runs. In his last five games, the Pakistani batter has amassed 169 runs at an average of 42.25. Well, at this point, it is your loss if you do not bet on his excellence.

Towhid Hridoy to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Shanto have had a breakout season. Shanto’s calm consistency and Hridoy’s exuberance are what has propelled the Strikers’ campaign so far. In fact, it would be fair to say that the two have spurred each other on to post 400-plus runs in the tournament this year. In the last five games, Hridoy holds a slight edge, with 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a healthier strike-rate overall (141.40)—and that’s why you should bet on him.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

Slow left-arm spinners from Bangladesh have done well more often than not. This year, however, it has been the faster bowlers who have shined, especially under the lights. And yet, Tanvir Islam has quietly made a name for himself along the way. Together with Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah, the 26-year-old has led the line for the Comilla Victorians, with 16 wickets overall (second highest) and seven in his last five outings. Those numbers alone should inspire you enough to take the bet head on.

Rubel Hossain to be SS’s best bowler (Melbet)

The Sylhet Strikers are stacked with wicket-taking bowlers with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Mashrafe Mortaza both picking up 10+ wickets. Their star with the ball in recent games, however, has been Rubel Hossain, who joined them halfway through the campaign. In just seven games for the Strikers, the 33-year-old pacer has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 17.83. And even though his economy rate is on the higher side, this is a safe bet to place for a big match.