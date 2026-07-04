Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

Comilla Victorians are having a terrible time at the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Having lost their first three games, the defending champions are in desperate need of more points. And their next opponent is the table-topping Sylhet Strikers in the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League on January 16, 2023 (Monday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, at 6:30 PM (IST).

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Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning

Our affiliate partner Melbet believes that the Sylhet Strikers stand a much better chance of winning the game as compared to the Comilla Victorians. They have given odds of 1.54 for the Strikers to win it, while the odds are 2.25 for the Victorians.

Our Prediction

We are inclined to agree. Though, historically, Comilla Victorians have done well in the tournament, beating the Sylhet Strikers is a step too far given the current form of the two teams. Momentum aside, the Strikers also have several players who have stepped up to the plate on more than one occasion. The Victorians, on the other hand, are heavily reliant on one or two of their players.

Sylhet Strikers win @ 1.85 (Melbet)

Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.85 (Melbet)

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Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The slight shifting of the odds given the Victorians’ recent win has taken the interest level up a notch for their encounter against the Sylhet Strikers. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction

At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, there have been a total of 92 T20 matches played, with the team batting first winning 45 of them. The remaining 47 matches—including the Victorians’ match against the Chattogram Challengers on the 16th—have been won by teams batting second. To draw a conclusion from such an even split is quite difficult. However, given the fact that the match would be played in the evening, the dew is most likely to play a part. Hence, we should bet on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, even in the evening, but there would be a mild wind blowing (11 km/hr) given the nature of the winter season in Bangladesh. Teams ought to keep an eye on that detail, while also watching for humidity levels to hit the high 70s and the dew point to be around 13%.

Comilla Victorians Player List

Abrar Ahmed, Abu Hider, Ashiqur Zaman, Josh Cobb, Hasan Ali, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Brandon King, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Chadwick Walton, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Shykat Ali Batter Litton Das (wk) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Imrul Kayes (c) Batter Mosaddek Hossain Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Jaker Ali All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Ashiqur Zaman Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Comilla Victorians Team Form

With their win against the Chattogram Challengers on the 16th, the Comilla Victorians have managed to salvage their recent form somewhat. In their last five games, they have won two and lost three—all three defeats coming in their first three games this year.

Sylhet Strikers Player List

Colin Ackermann, Akbar Ali, Ryan Burl, Dhananjaya de Silva, Gulbadin Naib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Kamindu Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nabil Samad, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Taibur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

Predicted playing XI:

Mohammad Haris Batter Najmul Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Wicketkeeper Thisara Perera All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Akbar Ali Batter Mashrafe Mortaza (c) Bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Sylhet Strikers Team Form

Spotless so far, the Sylhet Strikers have won all of their recent five games—and all, quite comprehensively. They are, without doubt, the team to beat in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head

If anything were to give the Comilla Victorians some confidence going into their next game, it would be their history against the Sylhet Strikers. The last five matches between the two sides have ended in their favour on four occasions.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds

SS to score more than 42 in powerplay @ 1.76 (Melbet)

Part of the Sylhet Strikers’ winning streak—perhaps a more integral part than it has been given credit for—is their aggressive approach with the bat in the first six overs, especially when they are setting the target. Across their five games so far in the tournament, the Strikers have scored in excess of eight runs per over on average in the powerplay. Hence, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best Batters

Litton Das to be CV’s best batter (Melbet)

Some batsmen just have the gift to make batting look that bit more elegant. Litton Das is one of them. On his day, there are few in world cricket who can match his flair and poise at the crease, and the seeming ease with which he goes about his business. Long considered the only true successor to Mushfiqur Rahim, the 28-year-old is the one among the Comilla Victorians’ batting line-up with the most decent numbers—220 runs in his last ten matches with a strike-rate in excess of 140.

Towhid Hridoy to be SS’s best batter (Melbet)

If opening batter Najmul Shanto has proved to be the stable base on which the Sylher Strikers build their batting, Towhid Hridoy is the anchor of the second act with the bat. Mind you, he has yet to have a taste of the international game. With two consecutive half centuries, the 22-year-old is the most exciting batter at the tournament right now. In his last five outings in the 20-over game, Hridoy has scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike-rate in excess of 160. This is a pretty straightforward bet, folks.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Best Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be CV’s best bowler (Melbet)

There is a cliche going on in Bangladesh cricket circles regarding Mustafizur Rahman. They put it like this: if he is in form, he rarely, if ever, loses. Though Tanvir Islam may be showing a richer knack for wicket-taking in recent games, Rahman’s ability to impact the game by choking the flow of runs is also worth taking into account. The eight wickets in the last eight games at a strike rate under 19 and an economy rate less than 7 per over should help you book him for this.

Mohammad Amir to be SS’s best bowler (Melbet)

Joint-top on the wicket-takers chart in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Mohammad Amir is another sure-shot bet. With an exceptional economy rate (5.6 in his last five games), the seasoned campaigner has picked up seven wickets. Under the lights, with the prospect of a light breeze, buckle up for some sharp ones from this left-armer from Pakistan.