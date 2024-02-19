COVI (Comilla Victorians) vs SYL (Sylhet Strikers) Match Prediction
COVI
61%
Chance of Winning
SYL
39%
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts:
- With 206 runs, Zakir Hasan is the leading run scorer for Sylhet Strikers in this tournament.
- With 341 runs, Towhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Comilla Victorians in this Campaign.
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Chance of Winning
Sylhet Strikers have managed to turn things around as they have won two of the last three games and need to win the last two matches to have any chance to make the playoffs this season. In the last game against Fortune Barishal, Sylhet Strikers failed to chase down 183 runs as they eventually lost the game by 18 runs.
On the other hand, Comilla Victorians have been in scintillating form as they have won five games on the bounce and a win in the upcoming game would seal a playoff spot this season. In the last game, the defending champions beat Khulna Tigers. As per our calculations, Comilla Victorians are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- Comilla Victorians’s chances of winning - 61%
- Sylhet Strikers’s chances of winning - 39%
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
One of the biggest differences between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers has been their ability to hit sixes which is an important aspect in T20 cricket. With 43 sixes thus far, Sylhet Strikers have hit the least amount of sixes in the tournament. On the other hand Comilla Victorians have hit the most sixes in the tournament which makes us believe the defending champions would hit more sixes than Sylhet Strikers in the upcoming game.
Both sides head into this fixture in terrific form. On one hand, Sylhet Strikers have won two of the three games and on the other hand Comilla Victorians have won each of the last five matches. The venue in Chattogram has been brilliant for batters and considering the form of both sides, we believe the total number of wickets in the game would be less than 13.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Sylhet Strikers
Most Sixes: Comilla Victorians
Highest Opening Partnership: Comilla Victorians
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. This season seven games were hosted at the venue and on five occasions the team batting first has won the match which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Comilla Victorians News & Player List
Comilla Victorians Player List
Litton Das (c), Will Jacks, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Jaker Ali (wk), Aliss Islam, Rishad Hossain, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Brooke Guest, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Imrul Kayes, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr
Predicted Playing XI
|
Litton Das
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Aliss Islam
|
Batter
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Tanvir Islam
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Comilla Victorians Team Form
Comilla Victorians have had a terrific campaign thus far. They head into this game on the back of five wins on the bounce and a win in this game would confirm a playoff spot this season.
Sylhet Strikers News & Player List
Sylhet Strikers Player List
Harry Tector, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Angelo Perera, Ariful Haque, Benny Howell, Sunzamul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shafiqul Islam, Samit Patel, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shamsur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Jawad Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Angelo Perera
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Mithun
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Ariful Haque
|
All-rounder
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
All-rounder
|
Sunzamul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Shafiqul Islam
|
Bowler
Sylhet Strikers Team Form
Sylhet Strikers had a horrific start to the campaign as they lost each of the first five games. Even though they have managed to turn things around, Sylhet Strikers need to go perfect in the last two matches if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Head to Head
Comilla Victorians have dominated Sylhet Strikers in this competition. Both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign as Comilla Victorians dominated the match and eventually won the game by 52 runs.
Head to Head
Comilla Victorians: 10
Sylhet Strikers: 3
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Betting Odds
Comilla Victorians to have a better opening partnership than Sylhet Strikers
Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers go head to head in what looks like a mismatch. The defending champions have been in terrific form especially in the second half of the campaign as they have won five games in a row and look destined to reach the playoffs this term and go deep in the competition. On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers are on a brink of elimination and even though they have won two of the last three games, they are currently sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a complete annihilation of Sylhet Strikers, they were bowled out for 78 runs as Comilla Victorians won the game by 52 runs. Comilla Victorians had a better opening stand on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, in each of the last five matches, Sylhet Strikers have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Comilla Victorians will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers
T20
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Batters
Towhid Hridoy to be Comilla Victorians’s top batter
We are going to stick with Towhid Hridoy once again as more often than not he has been the top scorer for Comilla Victorians. With 341 runs, Hridoy has been the leading run scorer in this tournament and in the last game Hridoy scored 91 off 47 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakir Hasan to be Sylhet Strikers’s top batter
Batting has been one of the main reasons for Sylhet Strikers downfall this season as they have failed to find consistency in that department. Hasan had a brilliant game against Comilla Victorians earlier this season as he scored 41 off 34 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Top Team Bowlers
Moeen Ali to be Comilla Victorians’s top bowler
Moeen Ali’s introduction has been nothing short of spectacular. After missing most of the group stages, Ali started the last two matches and has bagged six wickets thus far. After bagged four wickets against Chattogram Challengers, Ali picked another two wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Sylhet Strikers’s top bowler
Sylhet Strikers haven’t had a standout bowler this season with the unavailability of Richard Ngarava this would be a tough pick. Tanzim Hasan Sakib struggled early on in this campaign but was effective in the second half of the campaign. In the last game, Sakib ended up with 3/48 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Comilla Victorians
- Comilla Victorians to win @ 1.35 (PariMatch)
- Sylhet Strikers to win @ 3.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch