Facts: Dhaka are the most successful franchise in the history of the BPL with 3 wins and 2 final appearances.

Chittagong Kings, in its avatar as the Chattogram Challengers, faced Dhaka 9 times and won all 9 games between 2019 and 2024.

Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning

The Dhaka franchise won three of the first four editions of the Bangladesh Premier League, with their last title coming in 2016. It looks like the drought is set to continue with Dhaka Capital starting the tournament with four losses in as many games.

Chittagong Kings, on the other hand, began the campaign with a loss against Khulna Tigers. Chasing a target of 204, they were sent packing with the score at 166. They quickly bounced back in the next match, batting first to put up a dominating score of 219 and beating Durbar Rajshahi by 105 runs.

Dhaka Capital Chance of Winning - 36%

Chittagong Kings Chance of Winning - 64%

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Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Chittagong Kings are an explosive side with nearly 70% of their runs in the first two games coming from fours or sixes. They have smashed 11 sixes in each match and facing a relatively weaker bowling attack in Dhaka Capital, we’re backing them to better that. Odds of 2.10 for them to score more than 8 sixes in the match seem great to us.

Tanzid Hasan is Dhaka Capital’s top scoring batsman in the tournament. The opener was pushed to the no. 3 spot to accommodate Jason Roy against Rangpur Riders and he still managed to be the team’s topscorer in the game. Batery is offering odds of 1.83 for him to score more than 17 runs, a total he has reached in all games except the match against Durbar Rajshahi.

Match Prediction Best Odds Better Opening Partnership to be Chittagong Kings 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Total Fours Scored Over 26.5 1.90 Bet on Batery Chittagong Kings to have more sixes 1.85 Bet on Batery

Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Match Toss Prediction

All four games played so far at the venue has seen teams chasing end up on the winning side. We’re expecting the captain of the team that wins the toss to err on the side of caution and field first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to be in the late teens during the match. There is no sign of rain and with a gentle breeze blowing, we can expect a full game under pleasant conditions.

Dhaka Capital News & Player List

Dhaka Capital Player List

Mustafizur Rahman (c), Abu Jayed, Alauddin Babu, Amir Hamza, Asif Hasan, Johnson Charles, Chaturanga de Silva, Stephen Eskinazi, Farmanullah, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Mukidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Musfik Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Thisara Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Sabbir Rahman, Saim Ayub, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Jason Roy, Mosaddek Hossain

Predicted Playing XI

Habibur Rahman Sohan Batter Jason Roy Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das Wicketkeeper Sabbir Rahman Allrounder Thisara Perera Allrounder Mosaddek Hossain Allrounder Alauddin Babu Allrounder Amir Hamza Bowler Mukidul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dhaka Capital Team Form

Who would have thought that the team that made the finals in five of the first six editions would start the tournament with the worst run of form? With four losses in as many matches, the Capital are in a rut and it will take a monumental effort to get them out of it.

Chittagong Kings News & Player List

Chittagong Kings Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Al Islam, Moeen Ali, Graham Clark, Binura Fernando, Haider Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Marshall Ayub, Maruf Mridha, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Wasim, Naeem Islam, Tom O'Connell, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rahatul Ferdous, Shamim Hossain, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Shoriful Islam, Usman Khan, Arafat Sunny

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Wicketkeeper Graham Clark Batter Usman Khan Batter Mohammad Mithun Batter Shamim Hossain Allrounder Haider Ali Batter Mohammad Wasim Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Al Islam Bowler Khalel Ahmed Bowler Arafat Sunny Bowler

Chittagong Kings Team Form

The Kings have had an indifferent start to the tournament with one win and one loss. They come into the match on the back of a morale-boosting 105-run win over Durbar Rajshahi.

Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Head to Head

The Chittagong franchise, in its various disguises, have played the Dhaka franchise 22 times. They have won 13 times and lost 9 games in the history of the tournament. Their most successful phase came in the last five years as the Chattogram Challengers when they won 9 games and losing none.

Head to Head

Dhaka Capital: 9

Chittagong Kings: 13

Draw: 0

Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Betting Odds

Expect a run-filled powerplay by both teams

Both Dhaka Capital and Chittagong Kings like to go all guns blazing in the powerplay. Dhaka have scored more than fifty runs in three of their four games with the only exception being against Khulna Tigers. The Kings, on their part, have been even more aggressive with scores of 72 and 56 in the first six overs in their two games. While Sylhet supported bowlers on day 2, the first day saw a runfest and going by the record of both the teams, we’re expecting the powerplay overs to have plenty of boundaries and sixes.

Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings T20 Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, null Dhaka Dominators Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.627 Bet Now! Chattogram Challengers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Top Batters

Jason Roy to be Dhaka Capital’s top batsman

A T20 specialist, Jason Roy joined the Dhaka Capital squad after three games. While he failed to get going against the table toppers Rangpur Riders, we’re backing him to go big against the Kings. Roy’s pedigree in the format is second to none and the explosive batter can take the best of the bowlers apart on his day.

Usman Khan to be Chittagong Kings’ top batsman

The team’s topscorer so far in the two games, Usman Khan is expected to shoulder the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs once again. The batsman scored a century after being promoted to open the batting against Durbar Rajshahi.

Dhaka Capital vs Chittagong Kings Top Bowlers

Alauddin Babu to be Dhaka Capital’s top bowler

Alauddin Babu is the only bowler from Dhaka Capital, alongside Mustafizur Rahman, to take wickets in all games. The medium pacer has taken 6 wickets in four games to become the team’s leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The 33-year-old comes into the tournament as the best bowler of the recently concluded 2024 National Cricket League T20.

Al Islam to be Chittagong Kings’ top bowler

With figures of 2/17 and 3/17 in his first two matches, Al Islam continued where he left off in the 2024 National Cricket League T20. The off-spinner is the team’s top wicket-taker this season and will be expected to be among the wickets once again against the league’s whipping boys, Dhaka Capital.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chittagong Kings Dhaka Capital to Win - 2.40 (Parimatch)

Chittagong Kings to Win - 1.57 (Parimatch) Despite playing under new ownership, Dhaka Capital’s fortunes are yet to change. Chittagong Kings come into the match as the bookmakers’ favourites and we’re backing them to hand Dhaka their fifth loss of the tournament. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







