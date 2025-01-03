Facts: Stephen Eskinazi, who hit 46 off 29 in the previous game, averages 32 at a strike rate of 139 in T20 cricket.

Khulna Tigers’ Mehidy Hasan Miraz has over 1100 runs in the BPL at 121 strike rate while picking 66 wickets with the ball at 7.54 economy.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Dhaka Capital will be desperate to open their account when they take on Khulna Tigers in the next game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024/25. Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, will look to carry the momentum following their win in the first game.

Thisara Perera-led Dhaka Capital lost their successive game on Thursday, going down against Durbar Rajshahi by seven wickets. Batting first, they lost both the openers inside four overs before Stephen Eskinazi and Shahadat Hossain added 79 runs for the third wicket. Eskinazi scored 46 off 29 while Hossain made 50 off 41 to help the side get 174.

The Dhaka bowling attack removed the openers early but could not get through the opposing middle order. Eventually, they lost the game with 11 balls to spare.

Khulna Tigers began the season with a bang, beating Chittagong Kings by 37 runs. Having been asked to bat first, William Bosisto anchored the innings with an unbeaten 75 off 50. Mahidul Islam Ankon smashed 59 not-out in 22 balls as they added 84 runs in the last five overs to power the team over the 200-run mark.



Defending the target, Khulna bowlers struck at regular intervals and had the game in firm control with the opponents eight down for 75 at one stage. Abu Hider picked 4 for 44 while Mohammad Nawaz took 2 for 13 in his three overs to clinch a comfortable victory.

Moving on to this encounter, Dhaka Capital are favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Dhaka Capital’s chance of winning: 54%

Khulna Tigers's chance of winning: 46%

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Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Betting Tips

Shahadat Hossain scored 23 runs in the season opener and backed it up with a 41-ball fifty in the second. He has an average of 29 with the bat in the BPL. Bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Mohammad Naim has scored two fifties and four scores of 22 or more in the last 10 innings in this format. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs at fall of 1st wicket - Khulna Tigers Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Total Runs after 6 overs - Dhaka Capital Over 48.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Most Fours Dhaka Capital 1.93 Bet on Batery

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Toss Prediction

With seven matches already played at this venue in the tournament by the time this match takes place, the pitch for this game is likely to be on the slower side. Batting gets difficult as the match progresses on deteriorating pitches, making batting first a better option. Expect the toss-winning team to opt for batting first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Friday is expected to remain hazy throughout the day. There is no risk of rain, with a zero percent chance of precipitation. Temperatures are likely to range from 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 17 km/h.

Dhaka Capital Players List

Thisara Perera (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Johnson Charles, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Abu Jayed, Amir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Asif Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Stephen Eskinazi, Mukidul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Nazmul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das Wicketkeeper Habibur Rahman Sohan Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Shubham Ranjane Batter Thisara Perera (c) All-rounder Alauddin Babu All-rounder Amir Hamza All-rounder Mukidul Islam Bowler Nazmul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Dhaka Capital Recent Form

Dhaka Capital have played two games in the season so far, and haven't managed to get on the winning chart. They lost the season opener against Rangpur Riders by 40 runs before losing to Durbar Rajshahi by seven wickets.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Lewis Gregory, Abu Hider Rony, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Nawaz, Ziaur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Rubel Hossain

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Naim Batter William Bosisto Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Mahidul Islam Ankon † Wicketkeeper Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Abu Hider Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler

Khulna Tigers Recent Form

Khulna Tigers had a poor season last year, finishing fifth with five wins and seven losses. They got off to a winning start to this edition, beating Chittagong Kings by 37 runs after posting 203 runs on the board.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Head-to-Head Record

With Dhaka Capital being a new franchise, there have been no prior contests between these teams in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

Khulna Tigers to hit most sixes @ 2.18 (Batery Bet)

Khulna Tigers have struck 13 sixes in the only game they have played so far whereas Dhaka Capital have hit 13 maximums in two games. Khulna also have a better bowling unit and that will play a big part. Back Khulna Tigers to hit the most number of sixes in this game.

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Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Top Batters

Litton Das to be the top batter for Dhaka Capital





Litton Das scored 31 off 27 in the first game of the season. He was dismissed for a duck in the last game but remains their best batter. He has over 4900 runs to his credit in T20 cricket with 28 half centuries. Bet on him to be the top Dhaka Capital batter in this match.

William Bosisto to be the top batter for Khulna Tigers

William Bosisto was superb in the previous game, hitting 75 not-out in 50 deliveries. The Australian import does not have a great experience but has been in good form, recently smashing two fifties and a 44 in the Nepal league. Taking a punt on him to be the top Khulna Tigers batter would be a good move.

Dhaka Capital vs Khulna Tigers Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Dhaka Capital

Mustafizur Rahman hasn't started this season well but given his past record, you can bank on him to come good sooner than later. The left-arm seamer has taken 340 wickets in T20 cricket at an economy of 7.54. Back Mustafizur to be Dhaka Capital's best bowler in this game.

Abu Hider to be the top bowler for Khulna Tigers

Abu Hider picked 4 for 44 in the previous game and remains a key bowler. The left-arm pacer has been a prolific bowler in that BPL, snaring 65 wickets at an economy of around 8. He has taken three or more wickets on four occasions. You can bet on him to be Khulna Tigers’s best bowler.